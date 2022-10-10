For members
GERMAN LANGUAGE
5 of the most cringeworthy mistakes I’ve made in German
Learning German can sometimes be a process of trial and error. Sarah Magill talks about 5 of the most embarrassing language mistakes she's made along the way.
Published: 10 October 2022 16:22 CEST
A woman sits outside her front door having locked herself out of her home. Photo: pa/obs DVAG Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG | DVAG Deutsche Vermögensberatung
For members
GERMAN LANGUAGE
Six ways to fall in love with learning German again
It's easy to get stuck in a rut while learning a new language - but honing your German skills isn't all about textbooks and vocabulary apps. Here are six ideas to help you get back into the German-learning habit.
Published: 6 October 2022 17:35 CEST
Updated: 7 October 2022 08:40 CEST
Updated: 7 October 2022 08:40 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments