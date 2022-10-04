Read news from:
How the cost of living crisis is affecting people in Germany

Energy and some supermarket items in Germany are rising in price much faster than the overall inflation rate - and that has more than half of German households worried about their budgets, a new survey shows.

Published: 4 October 2022 16:19 CEST
What’s happening?

With the cost of everyday items spiralling upwards, many people in Germany are feeling the strain. And a new survey has laid bare the impact on people.

Around 57 percent of people in Germany say rising prices are a “big problem” for them personally, according to a recent poll.

That’s a marked increase from July, when public broadcaster ZDF asked the same question and found that only 40 percent of respondents were concerned about rising costs at that time.

In some cases, energy prices have more than doubled.

The price of natural gas – which around half of German households use for heat – has quintupled in some cases.

What else is going up in price?

It’s not just the price of energy that’s rising steeply. Anyone who has gone to buy groceries in the past months will have noticed a major increase.

One analysis from Focus news magazine found that the price of several common supermarket items had rocketed upwards once more, with many grocery stores and discount retailers having increased their prices on October 1st to adjust to higher costs on their end.

At a 65 percent increase, sugar saw one of the biggest price hikes. The price for a kilogram of powdered sugar specifically, doubled.

Butter biscuit prices – a common snack in Germany – are up 20 percent, while coffee cream and honey both increased by 30 percent.

The price of ketchup climbed by 50 percent.

Goose leg and goose breast – typical German delicacy for holidays like Christmas – doubled in price to over €20 in some Munich shops, due to higher feed and transport costs recently.

57 percent of Germans reported that price increases were becoming a “big problem” for them in September 2022. Poll by ZDF.

What does this mean for people?

Those increases are far above the German inflation rate. Currently sitting at around 7.9 percent, the country’s inflation rate has broken post-war records several times already this year.

But one study finds many Germans feel – and act – as if the rate is much higher.

According to an Internationale Hochscule study done exclusively for the Welt newspaper, the Inflationsgefühl – or what respondents feel the inflation rate is actually like – sits at 34 percent.

Just over half those surveyed in that study reported they were “very concerned” about rising prices. Meanwhile, 37 percent said they are “somewhat concerned”.

Over 80 percent expect the problem to get worse.

Study authors say people in Germany may be overestimating the rate of inflation because the biggest increases are in areas they’ll tend to notice every day.

“We always perceive inflation where we have consumer spending,” International Hochschule Business Administration Professor Johannes Trey told Welt. “People are interested in what they have to pay every day to meet their basic needs.”

Most respondents say they’re planning on cutting spending in certain areas, with cuts in purchases for furniture, appliances, and travel the most popular cost saving measure. Around 80 percent say they’re making an effort to curb their electricity use.

Respondents are less likely to cut down on luxuries such as alcohol and tobacco—or media consumption like buying newspapers or streaming subscriptions.

Support for Ukraine still high despite price pressure

Although the financial stress people in Germany are experiencing has gone up, the general level of support for Ukraine among everyday Germans is still high – despite the war being one of the main causes of the record high inflation levels.

ZDF’s poll asked “should we keep supporting Ukraine even though it means higher prices for us?”

And 74 percent said “Yes” in September.

Although the upcoming winter is expected to come with even more financial strain, that number has trended slightly upward over the last three months.

Despite more than half of German households saying they’re under financial stress, most say support for Ukraine should continue. Poll by ZDF.

Meanwhile, the federal government is currently preparing a new €200 billion package of support, on top of the €100 billion already passed by the Bundestag over the last few months.

The package is expected to provide inflation relief by introducing everything from a temporary cap on the price of gas to a successor to summer’s €9 nationwide public transport ticket.

Reader question: Why haven’t I received my €300 payment yet in Germany?

Many working people in Germany will have received their energy relief payment by now. But if you haven’t got yours yet, there’s no need to worry, here are some reasons why that could be and what you can do.

Published: 4 October 2022 16:29 CEST
The €300 payment – known as the Energiepreispauschale or EPP – is one of the German coalition government’s relief measures intended to help people with rising energy costs. It goes out to everyone who lives and works in Germany, including those in part-time and temporary employment, trainees and students in paid internships as well as freelancers.

Those who have already received the payment as part of their September pay packet will have had an item on their pay slip marked as sonstiger Bezug (“other remuneration”) or “E” for Einmalbezug (“one-time payment“).

The EPP is subject to payroll tax, so only those who earn below the basic tax-free allowance (that means they don’t earn enough to pay any tax) will benefit from the full amount.

According to the Ministry of Finance, employees will receive on average €193 from the €300 allowance.

However, if the EPP didn‘t appear on your pay slip in September, here are a couple of reasons why that could be:

You have a mini-job

Mini-jobbers need to make clear to their employers that their mini-job is their main means of income, as often a mini-job is carried out alongside another job. If you haven’t received your €300 payment yet it’s best to discuss this with your employer and to confirm that it is your main job in writing.

A waiter carries a tray with used glasses and empty bottles. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jonas Walzberg

Your employer is not required to make the payment

There are some cases where the flat-rate energy allowance is not paid out by the employer at all. The Federal Ministry of Finance mentions the following exceptions, for example: if the employer is not required to file income tax returns, or the employee is employed on a short-term basis or is a temporary worker in agriculture and forestry.

In these cases, you have to file an income tax return for 2022 and claim the EPP there.

The payment may come later

The Ministry of Finance says that, if an employer misses the payment “for organisational or accounting reasons,” for example if you started your job in August and the payroll department missed you out, then the payment can be made later.

At the latest, however, it should come when the employer sends the Lohnsteuerbescheinigung (wage tax statement) – which is usually sent in December. In this case, too, it’s advisable to clarify with your employer or the payroll department why you haven’t received the payment yet. 

You work for a small company

Sometimes employers are not obliged to pay out the energy flat rate in September, but can still do so in October. This is the case if the employer submits its payroll tax returns to the tax office on a quarterly rather than monthly. Smaller employers, for example, who pay less than €5,000 in advance wage tax per year, only have to submit the advance wage tax payment once a quarter. This is not due until October 10th, so the employees concerned will not receive the €300 lump sum until October.

What other support will people get from the German government?

On Tuesday, Germany’s 16 state leaders are meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss which measures the €200 billion package announced last week should include.

It’s expected that a Gaspreisdeckel – or a cap on the price of gas households would pay this winter – will soon come into force when the details are worked out, while plans for a cheap follow-up to the popular €9 ticket will also be presented later this month.

Benefit payment recipients will receive a one-off top-up to their existing benefit payments to pay for the higher cost of heating and pensioners will receive a €300 payment on December 1st. They do not have to apply for this, it’ll simply be added to the payments they receive from their pension insurance funds.

A €200 one-off payment is also planned for students, although each federal state may end up paying the amount slightly differently in a process that’s still being defined.

From next year, parents will see an increase in the amount of child benefit (Kindergeld) they receive, up to €237 per month, per child, up to and including the third child.

