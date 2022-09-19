For members
READER QUESTIONS
EXPLAINED: When should I turn on my heating in Germany this year?
Energy costs in Germany are set to reach sky-high levels this winter, which will leave many people wondering when they should start heating their homes. Here's what you need to bear in mind.
Published: 19 September 2022 13:15 CEST
A woman keeps warm with a blanket and a cup of tea. Photo: Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Ole Spata
ENERGY
Crisis-hit German toilet paper maker turns to coffee grounds
Choked by soaring energy and wood pulp costs, German toilet paper maker Hakle is turning to waste from coffee production to stay afloat and help the environment.
Published: 18 September 2022 09:20 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments