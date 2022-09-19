Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

READER QUESTIONS

EXPLAINED: When should I turn on my heating in Germany this year?

Energy costs in Germany are set to reach sky-high levels this winter, which will leave many people wondering when they should start heating their homes. Here's what you need to bear in mind.

Published: 19 September 2022 13:15 CEST
EXPLAINED: When should I turn on my heating in Germany this year?
A woman keeps warm with a blanket and a cup of tea. Photo: Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Ole Spata

What’s happening?

As a result of supply stoppages for cheap Russian gas, energy prices in Germany have been at record levels for months and the security of the German energy supply is considered to be at risk.

Due to the situation, the German government has urged businesses and households to cut down on energy usage as much as they can. There are also some rules in place – for example people with private pools are no longer allowed to heat them with gas or electricity. 

READ ALSO: What to know about Germany’s energy saving rules

As the temperature starts to drop throughout the country, the heating season is getting underway and many people are wondering when they should start heating their homes, and if they have to follow any rules. 

Does it make a difference what type of accommodation I live in?

The right time to start heating your home depends on several factors including your own personal preference, the weather, whether you live in rented accommodation or own your own property, and on the age and features of the property you live in.

Does my landlord control my heating?

For most people in rented accommodation, your landlord has to turn on the central heating before your radiators work. 

Over the winter months, rented properties in Germany have what’s known as a Heizperiode meaning “heating period”, which is usually from October 1st to April 30th.

A serviceman checks the status of a radiator in a flat. Photo: pa/obs/Zukunft ERDGAS e.V. | kzenon/istock/Thinkstock

During the Heizperiode, the landlord must set the heating so that the minimum temperature in the flat reaches between 20-22C during the day and around 18C at night (11pm to 6am).

But, even outside the heating period, the landlord is obliged to keep the heating system of the building in an ‘operable condition’ and must turn on the heating if the outside temperature is below 16C or below 18C for more than 2 days. 

Some people in rented properties who have a boiler can turn the heating system on and off themselves.

Do I have to keep my rented accommodation at a minimum temperature?

Usually, tenants are obliged by a clause in their rental contract to keep their homes heated to a minimum level to prevent mould and disrepair.

But the Energy-saving ordinance, which was brought into force this year as a result of the energy crisis, means that this will be different for the 2022 heating period.

From September 2022, minimum temperatures in rental agreements will no longer apply and tenants will be allowed to heat less if they want to, to save on their energy costs.

However, tenants must still ensure that their property is not damaged as a result of cutting down on heating.

Can I just not heat my property at all?

If you’re considering not turning your radiators on at all this winter, you may have to pay for frozen pipes or mould on your rental property.

A woman turns up the temperature on a radiator.

A woman turns up the temperature on a radiator. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose

This also applies if you plan to be away from your German home for long periods of time – for example if you prefer to spend the winter in the south or are on a business trip during the cold season.

Another main point is that it can be very bad for your health to be in a home where you feel too cold, so you have to think about how to make sure you (and your family or housemates if you live with people) are staying warm. 

Consumers should, however, keep an eye on the electricity and gas prices of their suppliers and also ask the property owner whether the entire heating system is actually optimally adjusted.

Owners of residential buildings, such as landlords or housing operators, and energy suppliers are obliged to inform their customers or tenants about energy consumption and costs, rising energy prices and possible savings potentials.

What about if I live in my own property?

Homeowners can generally decide for themselves when to start heating their homes, but experts recommend that they take the year of construction and the insulation status of their building into account.

READ ALSO: Cold showers to turning off lights: How German cities are saving energy

This is because – among other factors – these influence the risk of mould growth. 

When should I start heating? 

For both renters and property owners, there are some general guidelines that apply to the age of the building you live in:

If you live in a building built before 1977, you should start heating once the outside temperature reaches 15C or lower.

Mould grows next to a poorly insulated window frame. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Andrea Warnecke

For buildings built between 1977 and 1995, you should start heating when the outside temperature sinks to 14C or lower.

For buildings built in 1995 or after, residents can often hold off on heating their homes until the temperature outside reaches 12C.  Depending on the energy efficiency of the building, it might also be wise to switch on the heating with warmer temperatures.

For low-energy houses, heating can be firstly switched on when the outside temperature gets to 11C.

At what temperature should I heat my home?

As a general rule, Rita Maria Jünnemann, energy expert at the consumer advice centre in North Rhine-Westphalia, advises people not to go below a temperature of 16C in their homes.

Speaking to Business Insider, she said that people should also think about what they do in certain rooms in order to make a decision on how much to heat them. 

Jünnemann said: “Those who move around a lot in the apartment, for example cooking, often don’t need much heating. But, for the person sitting at a desk, even 20C might be too cold. But you don’t have to heat right away, a blanket can fix that.” 

How can I save on heating costs?

There are plenty of ways you can help to keep your heating costs down, the most simple of which are keeping doors and windows insulated with draft excluders, and regularly airing out rooms.

READ ALSO: ‘It’s going to be a bleak winter’: How people in Germany are coping with the energy crisis

According to experts, it’s better to turn your heating on and off as and when you need it, rather than keeping it at a constantly low temperature. That’s because even though reheating a room uses a lot of energy, it still uses less than heating constantly. 

If you’re determined to keep your radiators switched off most of the time, then it’s advisable to move your furniture away from the walls slightly, to prevent damp or mould build-up and also to use a dehumidifier in rooms that you intend to keep cold.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Crisis-hit German toilet paper maker turns to coffee grounds

Choked by soaring energy and wood pulp costs, German toilet paper maker Hakle is turning to waste from coffee production to stay afloat and help the environment.

Published: 18 September 2022 09:20 CEST
Crisis-hit German toilet paper maker turns to coffee grounds

Just two years ago, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the firm profited from a stampede of consumers rushing to stock up on essentials.

But with the health crisis abating, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked skyrocketing energy costs, forcing Hakle to file for insolvency recently.

Innovation could now be the key to survival.

Huge quantities of coffee grounds are produced every year by the European food industry, and Hakle has found a way to transform the waste into material to make loo roll.

The first rolls using the new process were produced at the Duesseldorf-based company’s factory last week, Hakle’s chief marketing officer Karen Jung told AFP.

“The goal is 20 to 25 percent” of coffee grounds constituting the material for making the paper, replacing wood pulp, said Jung, adding the company was working towards reaching those levels.

“That does not sound like a lot — but it means that a quarter fewer trees have to be used,” added Jung, whose company entered insolvency proceedings in September due to surging energy costs.

Hakle sees a strong economic case. The price of wood pulp — which is in high demand in China, the world’s biggest consumer — has risen rapidly since 2020. 

It is not the first time that the firm has taken an unusual approach to producing loo paper.

Two years ago, it used grass grown in the Rhineland to make toilet paper, said Jung, who runs the business with her husband.

Roller-coaster ride

The company has been on a roller-coaster ride in recent times.

After 2020, when it raked in close to 80 million euros ($80.2 million) in sales and made a profit of about 700,000 euros, it is now seeing its fortunes  reverse as costs explode.

“The cost of a roll of toilet paper depends 80 percent on pulp, energy and logistics — and all three of these factors are driven by world markets,” said Jung.

The price of gas rose up to 400 euros per megawatt hour, and up to 1,000 euros for electricity, a heavy blow for the firm’s Duesseldorf factory, which consumes about 100 gigawatt hours a year.

With costs that “increase tenfold in the short term”, that “really becomes a problem”, said Jung.

The survival of Hakle, which is nearly a century old, is now at stake.

‘Formula 1 race’

It has had several different owners over the past 40 years, including US consumer goods giant Kimberly-Clark and a Luxembourg private equity firm, before Volker Jung acquired 50 percent of the shares in 2019 with a new
entrepreneurial approach that favours innovation.

The preliminary insolvency proceedings of three months have given some breathing space to the company as it seeks to fulfil a flood of orders, said Jung.

“After a short, total halt of activities (at the start of September), now we really have to put our foot on the accelerator, like in a Formula 1 race,” said Jung.

The company wants to continue investing at its site in Duesseldorf, where more than 220 workers are employed.

Hakle has already stopped using gas, replacing it with petrol, in its paper production processes. For the electricity used to transform it into rolls, the eventual aim is to cover half of its needs with solar power.

SHOW COMMENTS