Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Will Germany set a gas price cap?

As energy costs rise further, more German politicians are coming out in favour of a cap on gas prices - and the government is reportedly looking into the matter.

Published: 22 September 2022 11:42 CEST
Will Germany set a gas price cap?
A person turns the knob on their heating device (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

What’s happening?

With electricity bills having doubled in some cases and German inflation seeing post-war record highs of 7-8 percent each month, the German government has been making a lot of money available to help give some relief to people struggling with their bills.

Some of this money is designed to specifically target the financial pressure brought on by the rising price of natural gas – which around half of German households use for heat. Gas also supplies around a quarter of German electricity, but has nearly quintupled in price.

The government’s relief measures include one-off payments and a cut on the VAT put on natural gas from 19 percent to 7 percent.

READ ALSO: KEY POINTS: Everything Germany is doing to help relieve rising energy costs

But more politicians and experts are saying that’s not enough, and are calling for the federal government to pass a Gaspreisdeckel – a cap on the price of gas.

The Left Party has been advocating such a cap for months. But this week, leader of the conservative opposition Christian Social Union (CSU) Markus Söder, whose Bavarian party is sister to the Christian Democrats in the rest of the country, also called for a gas price cap.

“We are experiencing an unprecedented increase in the price of gas and it is essential to prevent normal earners from becoming low earners,” he said.

CSU Leader and Bavarian Premier Markus Söder is in favour of a gas price cap. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Nicolas Armer

He says the federal traffic light coalition should also abandon plans for its gas levy, which passes on some of the higher costs of importing gas to consumers, and to suspend the national debt brake. That would allow more government money to be spent on relief.

READ ALSO: Germany to push ahead with gas levy plans

Alexander Dobrindt, who leads the CSU in the Bundestag, says a gas price cap should cover 75 percent of consumption in private households, with the remaining 25 percent determined by market rates. Dobrindt argues that allowing the last quarter to fluctuate would incentivise people to still save energy.

Who else wants it?

Söder’s CDU colleagues in the Bundestag say they’re also in favour of a short-term cap on gas prices to get through the winter.

Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey also called for a cap this week.

She says she’s in favour of a Energiepreisdeckel – or a cap on electricity prices that goes beyond simply gas prices, and intends to take the matter to a meeting the 16 federal state bosses will have with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his federal government on September 28th.

READ ALSO: German word of the day: Deckel

“The government needs to put an energy price cap in and give people the security they need to sleep peacefully again,” said Giffey, who unlike opposition politicians like Söder, comes from the same Social Democratic Party as Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey, from Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats, wants an electricity price cap for both households and businesses. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Wolfgang Kumm

She says that businesses threatened by rising costs should also benefit from a cap, alongside private households. She says the national debt brake should be suspended to pay for this.

In an interview with public broadcaster ZDF, economics professor and member of the federal government’s economic experts committee Veronika Grimm also called for a gas price cap, provided it still be set up to give people an incentive to save energy.

The Federal Association of German Housing and Real Estate Companies (GdW) is also calling for a federal gas price cap, warning that many tenants may not be able to pay their utility costs.

READ ALSO: Tenants in Germany need eviction protections during energy crisis, says housing boss

What is the government doing about it?

Energy and Economics Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens ruled out a cap on gas prices earlier this week, but Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the liberal Free Democrats has set up a working group that will look at capping gas prices.

The expert group will examine whether a gas price cap is possible, how it might be put into place, and how such a cap would be paid for, ahead of consultations with the federal state heads next week.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

How European countries are spending billions on easing energy crisis

European governments are announcing emergency measures on a near-weekly basis to protect households and businesses from the energy crisis stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine.

Published: 22 September 2022 08:50 CEST
How European countries are spending billions on easing energy crisis

Hundreds of billions of euros and counting have been shelled out since Russia invaded its pro-EU neighbour in late February.

Governments have gone all out: from capping gas and electricity prices to rescuing struggling energy companies and providing direct aid to households to fill up their cars.

The public spending has continued, even though European Union countries had accumulated mountains of new debt to save their economies during the Covid pandemic in 2020.

But some leaders have taken pride at their use of the public purse to battle this new crisis, which has sent inflation soaring, raised the cost of living and sparked fears of recession.

After announcing €14billion in new measures last week, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi boasted the latest spending put Italy, “among the countries that have spent the most in Europe”.

The Bruegel institute, a Brussels-based think tank that is tracking energy crisis spending by EU governments, ranks Italy as the second-biggest spender in Europe, after Germany.

READ ALSO How EU countries aim to cut energy bills and avoid blackouts this winter

Rome has allocated €59.2billion since September 2021 to shield households and businesses from the rising energy prices, accounting for 3.3 percent of its gross domestic product.

Germany tops the list with €100.2billion, or 2.8 percent of its GDP, as the country was hit hard by its reliance on Russian gas supplies, which have dwindled in suspected retaliation over Western sanctions against Moscow for the war.

On Wednesday, Germany announced the nationalisation of troubled gas giant Uniper.

France, which shielded consumers from gas and electricity price rises early, ranks third with €53.6billion euros allocated so far, representing 2.2 percent of its GDP.

Spending to continue rising
EU countries have now put up €314billion so far since September 2021, according to Bruegel.

“This number is set to increase as energy prices remain elevated,” Simone Tagliapietra, a senior fellow at Bruegel, told AFP.

The energy bills of a typical European family could reach €500 per month early next year, compared to €160 in 2021, according to US investment bank Goldman Sachs.

The measures to help consumers have ranged from a special tax on excess profits in Italy, to the energy price freeze in France, and subsidies public transport in Germany.

But the spending follows a pandemic response that increased public debt, which in the first quarter accounted for 189 percent of Greece’s GDP, 153 percent in Italy, 127 percent in Portugal, 118 percent in Spain and 114 percent in France.

“Initially designed as a temporary response to what was supposed to be a temporary problem, these measures have ballooned and become structural,” Tagliapietra said.

“This is clearly not sustainable from a public finance perspective. It is important that governments make an effort to focus this action on the most vulnerable households and businesses as much as possible.”

Budget reform
The higher spending comes as borrowing costs are rising. The European Central Bank hiked its rate for the first time in more than a decade in July to combat runaway inflation, which has been fuelled by soaring energy prices.

The yield on 10-year French sovereign bonds reached an eight-year high of 2.5 percent on Tuesday, while Germany now pays 1.8 percent interest after boasting a negative rate at the start of the year.

The rate charged to Italy has quadrupled from one percent earlier this year to four percent now, reviving the spectre of the debt crisis that threatened the eurozone a decade ago.

“It is critical to avoid debt crises that could have large destabilising effects and put the EU itself at risk,” the International Monetary Fund warned in a recent blog calling for reforms to budget rules.

The EU has suspended until 2023 rules that limit the public deficit of countries to three percent of GDP and debt to 60 percent.

The European Commission plans to present next month proposals to reform the 27-nation bloc’s budget rules, which have been shattered by the crises.

SHOW COMMENTS