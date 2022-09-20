Read news from:
Austria
Tenants in Germany need eviction protections during energy crisis, says housing boss

German housing experts say tenants who can’t pay additional costs - known as Nebenkosten -- during the energy crisis shouldn’t be evicted.

Published: 20 September 2022 12:30 CEST
A gas metre in an apartment building.
The Federal Association of German Housing and Real Estate Companies (GdW) is calling on the German government to give tenants more protections from having their leases terminated if rising prices leave them unable to pay add-on costs (Nebenkosten).

GdW President Axel Gedaschko told Funke Mediengruppe newspapers on Tuesday that housing companies belonging to his association wouldn’t terminate any leases due to late utility bill payments. He says instead that tenants should be able to pay back late costs in instalments over time – with the payment plan determined together with tenants individually.

About 13 million people in Germany live in places owned by one of the 3,000 housing companies belonging to the GdW.

At the same time, slightly more than half of Germany’s 83 million residents rent, rather than own, their home. Already in 2021, one in eight German tenants was financially overburdened due to housing costs.

Partly to help tenants who don’t live in a GdW member place, Gedaschko says the federal government should put a cap on the price of gas used to heat homes.

So far, that’s something Economics Minister Robert Habeck has ruled out, saying that the government’s relief packages are already designed to help people offset rising costs.

The German Tenants’ Association says protections need to go even further. “What we really need is a moratorium on terminations, like the ones we saw at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic,” President Lukas Siebenkotten told the Funke papers.

But there’s no sign yet that the government is willing to go that far.

For now, Federal Building Minister Clara Geywitz says she’s in favour of extending the grace period for late payments.

At the moment, tenants who have been served with an eviction notice due to unpaid bills have two months to pay back any arrears. If they do that, it voids that eviction notice and they can stay.

Geywitz says she wants to make this grace period longer and have it apply it more situations. But the federal cabinet of ministers would still need to agree to this step.

Some tenants in Germany facing steep rent increases

People with rental contracts that are indexed to inflation (indexmiete) are particularly affected by rising costs, with their rent going up at the rate of inflation–or as high as 8 percent next year. 

The German Tenants Association called for a freeze on indexed contracts earlier this year, while rent policy spokespeople Bernhard Daldrup for the Social Democrats and Canam Bayram for the Greens have already called for a limit on how much landlords can raise indexed contracts by.

However, the liberal Free Democrats have been cold on the idea recently, saying the government’s relief packages will help address these costs by allowing people to hold on to more of their money through tax relief measures.

ENERGY

Germany’s gas storage facilities ‘over 90 percent full’

Germany's gas reserves are just over 90 percent full despite supplies from Russia being cut, new data shows.

Published: 20 September 2022 11:03 CEST
Germany's gas storage facilities 'over 90 percent full'

It’s starting to get cooler in Germany as we head into autumn. As many people consider if and when they should put on their central heating, it has emerged that gas storage facilities in Germany are in good shape – even though Russia has suspended gas deliveries through the Nord Stream I pipeline since the end of August. 

Storage facilities reached a fill level of 90.07 percent on Sunday, data shows.

According to German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck, this means that the country has a good chance of getting through winter without gas shortages – despite the lack of Russian supplies.

However, certain conditions must be met for this to happen, Habeck said on Tuesday. He said businesses and people in Germany still have to do their best to cut down on consumption in order to save energy. And he said a lot depends on the weather. 

As The Local reported, last week Klaus Müller – head of the Bundesnetzagentur (Federal Network Agency) – said that a very cold winter in Germany could spark gas shortage issues. 

Müller tweeted on Tuesday: “With 90.07 percent gas storage filling, Germany has reached another milestone. The stored gas increases our security of supply, helps manage gas emergencies and flows back into the market. Still, we need to keep saving (on gas).”

Habeck said that in winter, gas from the storage facilities should be made available. “But that also means that the storage facilities will then be empty again at the end of the winter, in this case really empty,” he said.

In that case, he said Germany will have to quickly fill up reserves again. 

Target for 95 percent full by November

The German government’s next target is to have storage facilities at 95 percent full by early November. This amount of gas is roughly the equivalent of Germany-wide consumption in the first two months of 2022.

The interim targets of 75 percent and 85 percent were reached earlier than planned in mid-August and early September.

Gas storage facilities serve as a buffer for the gas market and are intended to compensate for fluctuations in gas consumption.

As a rule, they are well filled at the start of the heating season in autumn. On particularly cold days in winter, up to 60 percent of gas consumption is covered by storage facilities.

To better cope with a potential total loss of Russian supplies in winter, the German government wants to use various measures to achieve the highest possible filling levels at the start of the cold season. Germany currently receives natural gas via pipelines from Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium. At the turn of the year, the first two terminals for landing liquefied natural gas (LNG) are due to go into operation on the German North Sea coast.

According to operators, the EU’s gas storage facilities are on average just under 86 percent full. Throughout the EU, the regulation has been in force since spring for storage facilities to be 80 percent full by November 1st – a goal that was already achieved at the end of August.

