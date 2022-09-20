Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Germany to set out plans for €49 transport ticket in October

The federal government and the states have said they want to reach an agreement on a successor to the €9 ticket at the next conference of transport ministers on October 12th.

Published: 20 September 2022 09:53 CEST
Two people wait for a train in Frankfurt am Main.
Two people wait for a train in Frankfurt am Main. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Arne Dedert

For months, the German federal and state governments have been discussing a follow-up for the €9 ticket – the hugely popular Germany-wide travel card that ran from June to the end of August earlier this year.

But now a follow-up solution is finally in sight. At a meeting on Monday, the state transport ministers expressed their willingness to co-finance a successor to the €9 ticket and to reach an agreement with the federal government by mid-October for a ticket that would go on sale on January 1st, 2023.

READ ALSO: Can German ministers agree on funding for a €9 ticket follow-up?

Following the meeting, Bremen’s transport senator Maike Schäfer (Greens), chairwoman of the conference of state transport ministers, said: “We have taken a good step forward.”

While various price points had previously been discussed for a follow-up ticket, including a ticket for €69, a €49 ticket is now the focus of discussions.

According to Schäfer, the ticket would cost an additional €3 billion a year, and, although local transportation is under the control of the states, the federal government will have to help finance it.

Transport Minister Volker Wissing has said that he wants the government to provide half of the funding for the new ticket and the other half would be covered by the states.

However, the states are insisting on a lot of extra funding including, for example, an additional €1.5 billion for the expansion of local transportation and a similar amount of money to compensate for the drastic increase in energy prices.

READ ALSO: What we know so far about the successor to Germany’s €9 ticket

A working group has been set up to work out how exactly the ticket will be financed, which will deliver a result by October 12th, the date of the next conference of state transport ministers.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

Can German ministers agree on funding for a €9 ticket follow-up?

Germany's state and federal transport ministers are thrashing out plans for the successor to the €9 ticket. But concerns about funding public transport amid the energy crisis are still a big sticking point.

Published: 19 September 2022 10:48 CEST
Can German ministers agree on funding for a €9 ticket follow-up?

The €9 ticket, which was in place in June, July and August, brought public transport in Germany to the top of the agenda. 

It meant that people were able to ride buses, trams, the U-Bahn – and even regional trains – across German local transport networks at a heavily reduced price.

Due to the success, the federal government has pledged to make €1.5 billion available for a follow-up to the €9 ticket.

The ticket is set to be introduced by January 2023 and will rely on Germany’s 16 states matching or exceeding the federal government’s cash injection.

READ ALSO: What we know so far about the successor to Germany’s €9 ticket

So far, the proposals are for a monthly ticket that would be valid on public transport nationally, with the price somewhere between €49 and €69.

However, politicians and associations are pointing out that public transport in Germany has been underfunded for some time, and that will get worse due to the energy crisis. 

The biggest problem is that “in view of the massive increase in energy costs, the funds are not sufficient to finance existing local public transport,” said Reinhard Sager, president of the German Association of Districts (DLT).

Prices for construction services, staff and energy costs have risen “dramatically,” he said. “Therefore, under no circumstances should we risk liquidity bottlenecks or even operational closures at transport companies,” said Sagar. He warned that without proper financing there could be “cancellations” across services and said, “more money in the system” is necessary.

The current discussion has been going in the wrong direction for weeks, Sager said. “The experience with the €9 ticket shows that expanding the offer is more important than a very cheap ticket,” he added.

€9 ticket Munich

A woman in Munich purchases a €9 ticket from a ticket machine. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Lennart Preiss

However, there does appear to be strong support for a new ticket – as long as it includes a plan for general funding for public transport.

North Rhine-Westphalia’s transport minister Oliver Krischer (Greens) has called for a quick agreement on the €9 successor model, and an overall strong financing plan for local public transport. “The €9 ticket was a successful model. What is clear is that a new ticket must continue to be cheap and simple,” he told RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND).

“I now perceive a high level of willingness among the states to quickly hold concrete talks on a follow-up arrangement and bring them to a conclusion,” the Green politician stressed. “Nevertheless, we need overall financing that also includes the expansion of public transport.”

Krischer said he feared a reduction in the range of services on offer because of the high costs of the transport associations.

“The best ticket is only worth half as much if the federal states and local authorities have to significantly reduce the range of services on offer because of the enormous cost increases,” he said. “But that’s exactly what could happen if the federal transport minister doesn’t keep his financial commitments.”

The German Association of Towns and Municipalities urged a quick agreement from the federal and state governments.

“The federal government’s proposals are on the table, now it’s the states’ turn,” chief executive Gerd Landsberg told RND. “In the course of the new regulation, the price of the ticket is not the most important thing, but ensuring the efficiency of local transport.”

Landsberg also warned of rising energy costs, which already posed major financial challenges for transport operators.

“However, we must not only absorb these costs, but also ensure that the expansion of local public transport makes progress and that the frequency is improved,” he urged. “Only an attractive public transport offer will inspire people to use public transport, even after the €9 ticket.”

Transport ministers will be debating the ticket via video link on Monday. Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) has held out the prospect of implementing a successor model at the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, the state of Berlin has already moved ahead and announced a €29 city ticket for the months of October, November and December.

READ ALSO: What we know so far about Berlin’s €9 ticket follow-up 

SHOW COMMENTS