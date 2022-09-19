Read news from:
Can German ministers agree on funding for a €9 ticket follow-up?

Germany's state and federal transport ministers are thrashing out plans for the successor to the €9 ticket. But concerns about funding public transport amid the energy crisis are still a big sticking point.

Published: 19 September 2022 10:48 CEST
Travellers use a regional train in Hanover.
Travellers use a regional train in Hanover. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Moritz Frankenberg

The €9 ticket, which was in place in June, July and August, brought public transport in Germany to the top of the agenda. 

It meant that people were able to ride buses, trams, the U-Bahn – and even regional trains – across German local transport networks at a heavily reduced price.

Due to the success, the federal government has pledged to make €1.5 billion available for a follow-up to the €9 ticket.

The ticket is set to be introduced by January 2023 and will rely on Germany’s 16 states matching or exceeding the federal government’s cash injection.

So far, the proposals are for a monthly ticket that would be valid on public transport nationally, with the price somewhere between €49 and €69.

However, politicians and associations are pointing out that public transport in Germany has been underfunded for some time, and that will get worse due to the energy crisis. 

The biggest problem is that “in view of the massive increase in energy costs, the funds are not sufficient to finance existing local public transport,” said Reinhard Sager, president of the German Association of Districts (DLT).

Prices for construction services, staff and energy costs have risen “dramatically,” he said. “Therefore, under no circumstances should we risk liquidity bottlenecks or even operational closures at transport companies,” said Sagar. He warned that without proper financing there could be “cancellations” across services and said, “more money in the system” is necessary.

The current discussion has been going in the wrong direction for weeks, Sager said. “The experience with the €9 ticket shows that expanding the offer is more important than a very cheap ticket,” he added.

€9 ticket Munich

A woman in Munich purchases a €9 ticket from a ticket machine. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Lennart Preiss

However, there does appear to be strong support for a new ticket – as long as it includes a plan for general funding for public transport.

North Rhine-Westphalia’s transport minister Oliver Krischer (Greens) has called for a quick agreement on the €9 successor model, and an overall strong financing plan for local public transport. “The €9 ticket was a successful model. What is clear is that a new ticket must continue to be cheap and simple,” he told RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND).

“I now perceive a high level of willingness among the states to quickly hold concrete talks on a follow-up arrangement and bring them to a conclusion,” the Green politician stressed. “Nevertheless, we need overall financing that also includes the expansion of public transport.”

Krischer said he feared a reduction in the range of services on offer because of the high costs of the transport associations.

“The best ticket is only worth half as much if the federal states and local authorities have to significantly reduce the range of services on offer because of the enormous cost increases,” he said. “But that’s exactly what could happen if the federal transport minister doesn’t keep his financial commitments.”

The German Association of Towns and Municipalities urged a quick agreement from the federal and state governments.

“The federal government’s proposals are on the table, now it’s the states’ turn,” chief executive Gerd Landsberg told RND. “In the course of the new regulation, the price of the ticket is not the most important thing, but ensuring the efficiency of local transport.”

Landsberg also warned of rising energy costs, which already posed major financial challenges for transport operators.

“However, we must not only absorb these costs, but also ensure that the expansion of local public transport makes progress and that the frequency is improved,” he urged. “Only an attractive public transport offer will inspire people to use public transport, even after the €9 ticket.”

Transport ministers will be debating the ticket via video link on Monday. Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) has held out the prospect of implementing a successor model at the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, the state of Berlin has already moved ahead and announced a €29 city ticket for the months of October, November and December.

READ ALSO: What we know so far about Berlin’s €9 ticket follow-up 

What we know so far about Berlin’s follow-up to the €9 ticket

After weeks of debate, Berlin has settled on a new budget ticket to replace the €9 ticket for a limited time. Here's what know about the travel deal so far.

Published: 17 September 2022 09:19 CEST
What we know so far about Berlin's follow-up to the €9 ticket

So Berlin’s getting a new €9 ticket? Cool!

Kind of. On Thursday, the Berlin Senate agreed to implement a €29 monthly ticket from October 1st until December 31st this year. 

It’s designed to bridge the gap between the end of the €9 ticket deal and the introduction of a new national transport deal that’s due to come into force by January 2023.

The Senate still hasn’t fleshed out the details in a written decision yet, so some aspects of the ticket aren’t clear, but we do know a few things about how it’ll work. For €29 a month, people can get unlimited travel on all modes of public transport in Berlin transport zones A and B. That means buses, trains and trams are all covered – but things like taxis aren’t. 

Wait – just zones A and B. Why’s that?

One of the sticking points in planning the new ticket was the fact that neighbouring state Brandenburg was reluctant to support the idea. Franziska Giffey (SPD), the governing mayor of Berlin, had annoyed her neighbours and surprised her own coalition partners by suddenly pitching the idea at the end of August – shortly before the €9 ticket was due to expire.

At the time, the disgruntled Brandenburg state premier Dietmar Woidke (SPD) complained about the lack of advance notice for a proper debate. He had previously ruled out a successor to the €9 ticket in the state. Meanwhile, the CDU – who are part of the governing coalition in Brandenburg – slammed the idea for a new cheap ticket as a “waste of money” and an attempt to “buy votes” for the SPD.

The blockade meant that plans for a Berlin-Brandenburg ticket run by transport operator VBB had to be scrapped, and the monthly ticket has instead been restricted to the two transport zones solely operated by Berlin’s BVG. Since zone C stretches into Brandenburg, Berlin couldn’t include this zone in the ticket unilaterally. 

Berlin transport zones explained

Source: S-Bahn Berlin

The good news is that zones A and B cover everything within the city’s borders, taking you as far as Spandau in the west and Grunau in the southeast. So unless you plan regular trips out to the Brandenburg, you should be fine.

However, keep in mind that the Berlin-Brandenburg BER airport is in zone C, so you’ll need an ‘add-on’ ticket to travel to and from there. It’s also not great for the many people who live in Potsdam in Brandenburg and commute into Berlin regularly. 

READ ALSO: Berlin gets green light to launch €29 transport ticket

How can people get hold of it? 

Unlike the €9 ticket, you won’t be able to buy it at stations on a monthly basis. Instead, the €29 ticket is only for people who take out a monthly ‘Abo’ (subscription) for zones A and B. If you’ve already got a monthly subscription, the lower price will be deducted automatically, while yearly Abo-holders will likely get a refund. 

You can take out a monthly subscription on the BVG website here – though, at the time of writing, the price of the ticket hadn’t been updated yet. According to Giffey, people will be able to terminate their subscription at the end of December without facing a penalty. 

What types of ‘Abos’ are eligible for the deal? 

According to Berlin transport operator BVG, people with the following subscriptions are set to benefit from the reduced price from October to December: 

  • VBB-Umweltkarten with monthly and annual direct debit
  • 10 o’clock tickets with monthly and yearly direct debit
  • VBB-Firmentickets with monthly and yearly direct debit 
  • Trainee subscriptions with monthly direct debit

People who already have reduced-price subscriptions, such as over-65s and benefits claimants, aren’t set to see any further reductions. That’s because many of these subscriptions already work out at under €29 per month for zones A and B. 

Passengers exit an U-Bahn train in Berlin

Passengers exit an U-Bahn train at Zoologischer Garten. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

Can students with a Semesterticket get it as well?

That’s one of the things that still needs to be clarified. It’s possible that universities will choose to refund part of the Semesterticket price like they did with the €9 ticket. The Local has contacted BVG for more information. 

Can I take my bike/dog/significant other along for the ride? 

Once again, this doesn’t appear to have been ironed out yet – but we can assume that the usual rules of your monthly or yearly subscription will apply. So, as with the €9 ticket, if your bike is included in your subscription, you can continue to take it with you. If not, you’ll probably have to pay for a bike ticket.

In most cases, monthly BVG subscriptions allow you to take one dog with you for free, and also bring one adult and up to three children (under 14) with you on the train on evenings and weekends. These rules are likely to stay the same, but we’ll update you as soon as we know more. 

How much is this all going to cost?

According to regional radio station RBB24, around €105 million is set to be put aside in order to subsidise the temporary ticket. However, this still needs to be formalised in a supplementary budget and given the green light in the Senate. 

An S-Bahn train leaves Grünewald station

An S-Bahn train leaves Grünewald station. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christophe Gateau

OK. And what happens after the €29 ticket?

That’s the million – or, rather, billion – euro question right now. In its latest package of inflation relief measures, the federal government said it would be making €1.5 billion available for a follow-up to the €9 ticket.

The ticket is set to be introduced by January 2023 and will rely on Germany’s 16 states matching or exceeding the federal government’s €1.5 billion cash injection. So far, it looks set to be a monthly ticket that can be used on public transport nationally, with the price set somewhere between €49 and €69.

However, the Greens continue to push for a two-tier model that would give passengers the option of buying either a regional or national ticket. Under their proposals, the regional tickets would cost €29 and the national tickets would cost €69.

