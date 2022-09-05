For members
TRAIN TRAVEL
What we know so far about the successor to Germany’s €9 ticket
In a €65 billion relief package announced on Sunday, the German government confirmed that a successor to the €9 ticket was on its way - but a lot is still up in the air. Here's what we know so far about the next travel deal.
Published: 5 September 2022 12:19 CEST
A billboard in Erfurt Hauptbahnhof advertises the €9 ticket. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Martin Schutt
RAIL TRAVEL
Everything you need to know about the new Stockholm to Hamburg night trains
Sweden's state-owned rail company SJ on Thursday ran the first of its new daily night trains between Stockholm and Hamburg. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 2 September 2022 11:32 CEST
