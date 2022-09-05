Read news from:
Austria
What we know so far about the successor to Germany’s €9 ticket

In a €65 billion relief package announced on Sunday, the German government confirmed that a successor to the €9 ticket was on its way - but a lot is still up in the air. Here's what we know so far about the next travel deal.

Published: 5 September 2022 12:19 CEST
Erfurt central train station
A billboard in Erfurt Hauptbahnhof advertises the €9 ticket. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Martin Schutt

When Germany’s governing traffic-light coalition announced its decision to launch a €9 per month ticket over summer, nobody predicted what a stir the ultra-cheap travel deal would create.

According to the Association of German Transport Companies (VDV), 52 million tickets were sold between June and August, with around one billion journeys being made on the public transport networks each month. 

READ ALSO:

In fact, the €9 ticket has been so popular that the government is now under huge pressure to replace it with another attractive offer. And while this hasn’t happened immediately, it appears that a new ticket is definitely in the pipeline. 

Unfortunately, we havent been given all the juicy details yet – but there are some initial hints about what it might look like. Here’s what we know so far.

What has the government announced?

In its €65 billion relief package announced on Sunday, the traffic-light coalition said it would set aside €1.5 billion for a “cheap and nationally valid successor to the €9 ticket”.

“The temporary €9 ticket for the months of June to September was a great success,” it stated in its summary of relief measures. “It was well received by citizens and significantly curbed their spending on mobility. Therefore, a nationwide local transport ticket is to be introduced.”

Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) has said he expects the federal states to match the government’s €1.5 billion investment – bringing the total state funding for the new ticket up to a minimum of €3 billion.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that the states will be happy with this, so there could be fireworks at the next transport ministers’ meeting in October. 

How much will the ticket cost?

Given that the cost of the €9 ticket was one of its major selling points, it’s slightly odd that we haven’t yet heard how much the new ticket will actually be sold for.

However, the summary of relief measures states that the price is likely to be somewhere between €49 and €69. According to a report in Business Insider, the lower-end price of €49 is apparently favoured by the Greens and SPD, but €60 is currently the most likely price. 

The Association of German Transport Companies previously pitched an idea for €69 national transport ticket. 

A lot depends on how much funding the states are willing to pour into the transport networks to make up for the shortfall, which means nothing is set in stone right now. 

Where would the ticket be valid? 

The new ticket has been described as a “nationwide local transport ticket”, which sounds fairly similar to the €9 ticket. 

It means that the ticket would be valid all over Germany, but only on the local transport networks rather than long-distance trains. At the moment it’s unclear whether it would also be valid for regional trains like the €9 ticket was. 

Passengers board a tram in Halle, Saxony-Anhalt.

Passengers board a tram in Halle, Saxony-Anhalt. The new ticket is set to be valid on local transport nationwide. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jens Schlüter

It seems that a priority for the government is simplifying the tariff system in general to make it more understandable and usable for customers. The Greens have already pitched a simplified version of Germany’s tariff system that would see multiple transport regions – such as Berlin and Brandenburg – merged together to form just eight zones. 

READ ALSO: How the Greens want to replace Germany’s €9 ticket deal

Wissing has also repeatedly stressed the need to simplify the current price structure. 

“We need more digitalisation, more simplification, better tickets, and of course the pricing must also be attractive in the end,” the FDP politician said in a recent interview with Deutschlandfunk. “There has to be another more modern ticket, and that is why we will work to ensure that there is no reversion to the old fare structures.”

The summary of relief measures states that the federal and state governments “will promptly develop a joint concept for a nationwide, digitally bookable subscription ticket”, adding that “various models are being discussed”. 

When will it arrive?

According to the Transport Ministry, the aim is to bring in the new ticket by January 1st, 2023, leaving the federal and state governments just under four months to thrash out the details and sort out the logistical stuff.

When will we know more? 

Since local transport is the domain of the federal states, many of the current questions will have to be clarified at the meeting of the federal and state transport ministers on October 12th and 13th.

That means we should hopefully get some clarity on things like the price of the new ticket around the middle of October.

Of course, that partly depends on how cooperative the state governments are: back in spring, when the government was attempting to launch the €9 ticket, the states threatened to block the new deal over funding squabbles.

Given the success of the €9 ticket over summer, however, things are likely to be slightly different this time around. We’ll keep you updated. 

READ ALSO: Germany will see €9 ticket follow-up, says Transport Minister 

RAIL TRAVEL

Everything you need to know about the new Stockholm to Hamburg night trains

Sweden's state-owned rail company SJ on Thursday ran the first of its new daily night trains between Stockholm and Hamburg. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 2 September 2022 11:32 CEST
When do the new trains run? 

Starting on September 1st, the new EuroNight service will leave Stockholm every afternoon at 5.34pm, and arrive at Hamburg Altona station at 6.35am in the morning (8.51pm on Sundays). The train stops in Norrköping, Linköping, Alvesta, Hässleholm, Lund, Malmö, Copenhagen Airport, and Odense.  

It will be possible to board the train in Malmö between its arrival at 10.40pm and its departure at 11.44pm. 

On the Hamburg-Stockholm leg, the train will leave Hamburg at 9.55pm and arrive in Stockholm at 9:55am, stopping at the same stations.

How did it go for first trains on Thursday and Friday? 

According to Peter Krameus, communications strategist for SJ, the inaugural trip was a success, which had been helped by a test train run two weeks ago. 

“It went well. We hit Hamburg at the right time, and this morning, the train from Hamburg reached Stockholm, I think, 20 minutes late,” he told The Local. “It’s a small step towards improving international travel by train.” 

Jakop Dalunde, an MEP with Sweden’s Green Party, posted pictures of the departure on the Tågsemester Facebook page.

“Historic!” he wrote. “It’s finally time for the launch of the new tight train to Hamburg. For the first time in decades, we have daily departures to the continent all-year-round.”   

How much do tickets cost? 

According to SJ’s English language page on the service, prices will go from 264 kr for a seat, to 2,172 kronor for a proper bed in a first class sleeping compartment. There is a discount of 25 percent for children up to the age of 15, while children up to the age of five can share a bed with an adult for free. Youths between 16 and 26 have a 15 percent discount, and seniors have a 10 percent discount. 

These prices are the starting prices however, and will only be available for those who book long in advance. SJ has a demand-based pricing system, meaning the prices will rise as more and more tickets are sold. 

When and where can I book tickets? 

Tickets can be booked on SJ’s website here, but are currently only available up until December 9th, with all tickets up until this date fully sold out.

According to Krameus, a new round of tickets will be released on or before September 15th covering dates between December 10th and New Year’s Eve. 

READ ALSO: 

What sort of compartments are available? 

As SJ’s own night train carriages are too broad to run on the continent, the company has hired carriages previously used by the Nightjet Service in Germany and Austria, now run by Austrian rail company ÖBB. The carriages ordered include first class sleeping compartments, second class sleeping compartments, second class couchette carriages, and second class seated carriages. 

The first and second class sleeping compartments have between one and two properly made beds inside them, with their own basins. The couchette compartments have six fold-down bunks, with passengers expected to make their own beds with the sheets provided, and shared basins. 

A EuroNight train in the Swedish city of Linköping bound for Hamburg. Photo: Jakop Dalunde

The seated carriages either have five person cabins, or open seating in carriages.   

Unfortunately, a complex bureaucratic hurdle has meant that the Danish Civil Aviation and Railway Authority (Trafikstyrelsen) is unable to approve the sleeping carriages (sovvagn) and seated carriages (sittvagn), meaning the trains ran on Thursday night with only couchette carriages. 

“There is new EU legislation called the Railway Package, which says that if a carriage is approved in one EU country it is automatically approved in other EU countries,” Krameus explained. “But Denmark has not implemented this legislation, so we have to get these cars approved by the European Union Agency for Railways (ERA). It is the first time that this new legislation has been in place, and therefore it came as a surprise to us that Denmark has taken this stand.” 

He said that SJ has so far said that ERA approval will not come in September, meaning it will be at least a month before the sleeping and seated carriages will be operated. 

What’s the background to the service? 

Sweden’s Green Party has made restarting night trains to the continent one of its priority issues in government, with their coalition government subsidising a study into possible routes, and then in empowering the Swedish Transport Administration to tender subsidised routes from Stockholm to Hamburg and from Malmö to Brussels. SJ won the bidding for the Stockholm to Hamburg route, and no rail company bid for the Malmö to Brussels route. 

“The commercial terms in that procurement weren’t good enough, and they didn’t get any company willing to run that service,” Krameus said of the Brussels route. 

The subsidy will continue until May 15th 2023, after which SJ intends to continue running the service for at least another four years. 

“We have said that we will run the service every day, year around, from May 15th to September 14th on our own commercial terms. We think there is enough demand to make it profitable,” he said. 

What will it mean for travellers from Sweden? 

According to Mark Smith, the former British Rail station manager who runs the excellent Themaninseat61 rail travel website, the new service will be a “game changer” for travellers from Sweden, making it possible to do the trip from Stockholm to London in 24 hours throughout the year. 

This is likely to mean more Stockholmers take the train to Europe, rather than flying, as it is possible to start your travelling day already in Hamburg. 

Is there any competition? 

Yes. Snälltåget, the Swedish train operator owned by Transdev, already runs a train from Stockholm to Berlin, via Hamburg in the spring, summer and autumn, but uses the sleeper train to take Swedes to the country’s northern ski resorts in the winter. 

Are there any plans to extend the service? 

According to Krameus, in March 2023, SJ is considering extending the train beyond Hamburg to Cologne, Berlin or even to Paris. 

“As you know, we arrive in Hamburg at 6.30am, so it will be possible to go on for another three hours in any other direction, to Cologne, Berlin or Paris. This is something we are looking at right now. We want to do it but everything is not finished yet.”

