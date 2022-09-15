Read news from:
Payment for Germany’s gas levy not due until ‘end of October’

Payments from consumers in Germany to gas importers via a surcharge will be due later than planned, according to a government draft paper.

Published: 15 September 2022 16:24 CEST
A radiator in a German flat.
A radiator in a German flat. Gas customers will have to pay a surcharge in Germany soon. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer

The levy will see ordinary people bear some of the soaring costs that gas importers are dealing with as energy prices shoot up because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the subsequent squeeze on gas exports to Europe by Russia. 

It is set to be imposed from October 1st and is aimed at propping up the German energy market.

However, a draft document seen by several German media organisations shows that the government is planning to delay the payments due from customers.

The advance payments for October and November should “not be due before October 31st, 2022”, say the draft plans from the Federal Ministry of Economics dated Monday.

According to the current legal situation, advance payments could be possible in September. 

However, it appears that the levy is still set to come into force at the start of October, even if the payment is delayed.

All gas customers will have to pay an additional 2.4 cents per kilowatt hour from October, which means an extra burden of several hundred euros per household. The surcharge is in place until April 1st 2024, and is subject to adjustment every three months. 

At the same time, VAT on gas consumption will be reduced by the government.

‘Murky’

However, it emerged recently that some companies who have registered to receive a share of the levy include some who have not been struggling in the current situation. 

German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck recently admitted mistakes in the design of the levy.

Habeck said that the main focus had been on preventing a collapse of gas supplies in Germany, but that insufficient attention had been paid to the problem of “free riders”. He said improvements would be made.

The opposition Christian Democrats are opposed to the gas levy. CDU parliamentary group vice chairman Jens Spahn told DPA the situation remained “murky” and called for the levy to be shelved. 

READ ALSO: Germany pledges to change gas levy over energy profits outrage

Vocabulary

Advance payments – (die) Abschlagszahlungen 

Due – fällig

Extra/additional burden – (die) Zusatzbelastung

Gas consumption – (der) Gasverbrauch

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

GERMAN LANGUAGE

7 ways to talk about money like a German

With many of us having to tighten our belts at the moment, here are some uniquely German ways to talk about the hot topic of money.

Published: 15 September 2022 17:26 CEST
7 ways to talk about money like a German

1. Geld wie Heu haben

If you’re lucky enough to be extremely wealthy, you may be able to say “Ich habe Geld wie Heu”, though it won’t make you very popular.

The English translation of this widely used phrase is “to have money like hay” –  in other words, to have so much money that it’s barely countable.

As most people don’t have huge hay reserves these days, the phrase likely dates back to the Middle Ages, when the gap between rich and poor, namely between the rural population and the nobility, was particularly stark.

Example:

Seine Eltern haben Geld wie Heu!

His parents have got money to burn!

2. Wer den Pfennig nicht ehrt, ist den Talers nicht wert

This thrifty phrase translates as “he who does not honour the penny is not worth the taler” – taler being an old silver coin. It’s similar in meaning to the phrase “look after the pennies and the pounds will look after themselves” in that it reminds us to appreciate even the small things, and that many small coins add up to a large sum.

Piles of coins growing in size culminating in a jar filled with coins. Photo: pa/obs DEVK Versicherungen | Fotolia

The origin of this phrase goes all the way back to the time of Martin Luther in the 15th century, who is said to have written the older version of the phrase Wer den Pfennig nicht achtet, der wird keines Guldens Herr (“He who does not respect the penny will not be the master of a Gulden”) above his kitchen stove in chalk.

3. Geld zum Fenster hinaus werfen

This expression is about wastefulness, and means “throwing money out of the window”.

The phrase is said to have originated in the Middle Ages in Regensburg, where the ruler would stand at the town hall window and throw money to his subjects.

But, since it was their tax money he was throwing, the citizens coined the phrase: “Throwing our money out the window” to describe wastefulness.

Examples:

Du hast schon immer das Geld zum Fenster hinausgeworfen.

You have always thrown the money out the window.

Statt das Geld zum Fenster hinauszuwerfen, sollte er besser mal sparen.

Instead of throwing money down the drain, he’d be better off saving it.

READ ALSO: German word of the day – Kohle 

4. Geld auf die hohe Kante legen

This phrase goes back to a time when banks were seen as untrustworthy and people preferred to save their money in a hidden place in their homes.

A girl puts a coin into a piggy bank. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Silvia Marks

The phrase meaning, “to place money on the high ledge” is still widely used today, as a way of saying “put a bit of money aside” and to save.

Example:

Die Deutschen legen immer einen Teil ihrer Einkommen auf die hohe Kante.

Germans always put some of their income on the side.

5. Zeit ist Geld

Ok, so this one doesn’t originate from Germany, but it’s certainly widely-used in the German language.

The expression comes from Benjamin Franklin, the American scientist and politician who wrote it in his “Advice to Young Merchants” in 1748.

READ ALSO: 10 German words that English should adopt

It since found its way into the German language, which is hardly surprising. And Germans’ famous punctuality fits well with the idea that wasted time is costly.

Example:

In dieser Situation gilt: Zeit ist Geld.

In a situation like this, time is money.

6. das Geld aus der Tasche ziehen

This unpleasant phrase means “to pull something out of someone’s pocket” and is mostly used to refer to scamming, rather than theft.

A man takes another man’s wallet out of his back pocket. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Arno Burgi

It usually means to induce someone, in a cunning or fraudulent way, to spend money, or to take financial advantage of someone.

Examples:

Wolltest du mir das Geld aus der Tasche ziehen?

Were you trying to con me out of my money?

Trickbetrüger zeigen sich immer kreativer, wenn es darum geht, ihren Opfern Geld aus der Tasche zu ziehen.

Con artists are becoming increasingly creative when it comes to taking money out of their victims’ pockets.

7. Blank sein

Blank sein – meaning to “be broke”, is a situation most of us have probably found ourselves at one point or another.

The term blank originally meant “bright” or “shiny”, but later, the word came to mean “free of” or “stripped of”, eventually leading to this expression, meaning to be “free of money”.

Example:

Ich würde dir eins abkaufen, aber ich bin blank.

I would buy one from you, but I’m broke.

READ ALSO: 10 ways to express surprise in German

