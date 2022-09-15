Read news from:
Berlin gets green light to launch €29 transport ticket

The German capital's plans for a successor to the €9 ticket got the green light on Thursday, as neighbouring state Brandenburg lifted its opposition.

Published: 15 September 2022 15:04 CEST
Passengers use Berlin's U-Bahn network. The city is bringing in a '€29 ticket' as a follow-up to the €9 ticket. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

After a political struggle, the Berlin-Brandenburg Transport Association (VBB) has agreed to a temporary €29 ticket for the AB fare zone in Berlin. The neighbouring state of Brandenburg, however, will not participate in the ticket.

The plans from the Berlin coalition of Social Democrats (SPD) the Greens and the Left for the €29 ticket had previously been blocked by the district administrator of the Märkisch-Oderland district, Gernot Schmidt. But he announced that he was lifting his veto in an emergency meeting of the VBB supervisory board this Thursday.

A formal decision still has to follow, but the VBB transport authority said the written procedure will be “initiated immediately” and that they will work “at full speed” to get the ticket up and running.

When will the ticket go on sale?

The €29 ticket will be valid for three months – from October until the end of December this year – in Berlin’s AB fare zone. It is intended to bridge the gap until a nationwide successor to the €9 ticket comes into force. 

It is hoped the nationwide ticket will be in place from next year, although no details have been firmed up. 

The €9 monthly ticket was brought in for the months of June, July and August to help people in Germany with rising energy costs. 

Under the plan, holders of a Berlin AB season ticket  – known as Abo – will benefit from the discount. Anyone who takes out a new AB subscription will also receive the discount for the three months – and will get a “special right of termination” on December 31st.

However, subscribers to the ABC ticket and the BC ticket will not benefit, as fare zone C is in Brandenburg. According to Rundfunk Berlin Brandenburg, around 850,000 people currently have an AB subscription, including schoolchildren, who get the ticket free of charge. Around 70,000 people have an ABC or a BC season ticket.

Lufthansa back in private hands as German government sells rescue stake

On Wednesday, Lufthansa said the German state had sold the stake it took in the airline as part of a rescue package at the peak of the Covid pandemic, and booked a healthy profit in the process.

Published: 14 September 2022 12:01 CEST
In the spring of 2020, borders were shutting worldwide, forcing airlines everywhere to ground planes and put staff put on forced leave.

To save Lufthansa from bankruptcy, the German government took a 20 percent stake in the group under a nine-billion-euro state aid package.

Under the deal, the government agreed to sell the stake by October 2023. But with the airline’s finances stabilising as travel resumed, Berlin was able to start selling its holdings as early as November last year.

READ ALSO: Germany’s Lufthansa records first net profit since the start of pandemic

Lufthansa said the remaining 6.2 percent of the share capital was sold on Tuesday.

“This brings the stabilisation of Lufthansa to a successful conclusion,” said Carsten Spohr, its CEO.

“The stabilisation of Lufthansa was successful, and is also paying off financially for the German government and thus for the taxpayer,” he added.

The state paid €306 million for the stake and sold it for €1.07 billion – a profit of €760 million.

“With this gratifying balance, the WSF’s (Economic Stabilisation Fund’s) participation comes to an end and the company is once again in private hands,” said Jutta Doenges, who ran the fund.

In August, Lufthansa reported its first net profit since the pandemic, booking €259 million in earnings for the second quarter as it benefited from pent-up demand for travel.

The group – which includes Eurowings, Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines – made huge net losses of €6.7 billion in 2020 and €2.2 billion in 2021 as the pandemic shut down large parts of the airline industry.

