LIVING IN GERMANY
Living in Germany: ‘Opportunity card’, tributes to the Queen and Oktoberfest returns
In our weekly roundup about life in Germany, we look at the 'green card' plans to address the worker shortage, Oktoberfest and remember the Queen's visits to Germany.
Published: 12 September 2022 11:14 CEST
The Oktoberfest 2022 logo on a gingerbread heart. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe
LIVING IN GERMANY
Living in Germany: Life after the €9 ticket, dialect maps and Waldpilze
In this week's roundup of life in Germany, we look at the end of the hugely popular €9 ticket deal, a map of Germany's regional dialects and the start of the autumn mushroom-foraging season.
Published: 5 September 2022 10:26 CEST
