LIVING IN GERMANY

Living in Germany: ‘Opportunity card’, tributes to the Queen and Oktoberfest returns

In our weekly roundup about life in Germany, we look at the 'green card' plans to address the worker shortage, Oktoberfest and remember the Queen's visits to Germany.

Published: 12 September 2022 11:14 CEST
The Oktoberfest 2022 logo on a gingerbread heart.
The Oktoberfest 2022 logo on a gingerbread heart. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

Germany’s ‘opportunity card’ aims to attract more workers 

It’s no secret that Germany is worried about its shortage of skilled workers, with a recent report saying 87 percent of companies are struggling with this issue right now. This week Labour Minister Hubertus Heil unveiled more details about a plan which the government hopes will attract talent from abroad. The idea is to introduce a points-based immigration system to smooth out the process of people coming to Germany to work. It’s based on a Chancenkarte (opportunity card), which is similar to other points-based systems such as the American Green Card. It will offer non-EU nationals the chance to come to Germany to look for work even if they don’t have a job offer. But they will have to fulfil certain criteria such as having a university degree or professional qualification and language skills. 

It’s all part of Germany’s plans to modernise immigration and naturalisation laws. It involves allowing non-EU nationals to retain their original citizenship when they apply to become German. And in future, naturalisation should be possible after five years instead of eight years, and as little as three years in cases where people have integrated well. The law is scheduled to be presented this autumn so The Local will be watching closely and reporting on all the ins and outs. 

Tweet of the week

As animal lovers, we think it’s very important to know how to make dog noises in a foreign language. So this tweet was absolutely fascinating! Our team wasn’t aware that “wau wau” was used often in Germany (perhaps to signal the “bow wow”?). When we asked a German friend, we discovered “wuf wuf” is also common. These are kind of life skills that just have to be known! 

Tributes to the Queen

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Berlin
Photo: Kurt Rohwedder

Germany has been paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death at the age of 96. We looked through the archives to see photos of the Queen during her many visits to Germany over the years. This photo of the Queen with husband Prince Philip was taken in Berlin during her first state visit to Germany in May 1965.

Did you know?

Munich’s famous Oktoberfest is returning after a two-year pandemic pause. The Wiesn (more on that later) will run from Saturday September 17th until October 3rd. It is set to attract millions of people. Here are a few facts about the origins of Oktoberfest to get you in the mood. The first Oktoberfest took place in 1810. At that time, the festivities began on October 17th, but the Wiesn was moved to September in 1872 due to weather conditions. Nowadays it always starts on the Saturday after September 15th. The festival started as a celebration of Crown Prince Ludwig, later to become King Ludwig I, who married Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen. The citizens of Munich were invited to attend the festivities held on the fields in front of the city gates to celebrate the happy royal event. The fields were named Theresienwiese (“Theresa’s fields”) in honour of the Crown Princess, although locals have since abbreviated the name simply to the Wiesn.

And how many people attend nowadays? A lot! In 1985, a record was set at the Theresienwiese: over seven million people visited Oktoberfest that year. The average for many years has been just over six million visitors. At the last Wiesn in 2019, 6.3 million people came to drink beer and munch hearty food, with many of them wearing traditional Bavarian costumes.

Thanks for reading,

The Local Germany team

This article is also sent out as a weekly newsletter to members every Saturday. To sign up and get it straight into your inbox just go to your newsletter preferences.

LIVING IN GERMANY

Living in Germany: Life after the €9 ticket, dialect maps and Waldpilze

In this week's roundup of life in Germany, we look at the end of the hugely popular €9 ticket deal, a map of Germany's regional dialects and the start of the autumn mushroom-foraging season.

Published: 5 September 2022 10:26 CEST
€9 ticket: People in Germany want change

Last week the €9 per month ticket offer came to an end. People in Germany enjoyed three months of travelling on buses, trams and trains in local networks all over the country at the massively reduced price. With around 52 million tickets sold, it’s been widely touted as a success story. Transport Minister Volker Wissing said this week that he had convinced his FDP colleague Christian Lindner that a follow-up ticket – and restructure of local public transport – was needed in Germany.

“By buying many tickets, people voted that it (public transport) shouldn’t stay this way, and that’s why I want us to simplify the public transport structures, digitalise them, and we need a better fare structure,” said Wissing. “There has to be something new.”

Lindner had previously ruled out the idea of a follow-up scheme, saying Germany couldn’t afford it. While it’s unlikely that we’ll have another nationwide ticket that’s so cheap, it would be encouraging to see public transport reduced in price from the current cost, and to see it simplified. The coalition government seems to be receptive – although it will still be a case of thrashing out how it can be funded together with the heads of the 16 federal states. Fingers crossed that we’ll see more positive changes to public transport in Germany soon.

READ ALSO: End of €9 ticket and fuel cuts – Germany says goodbye to cheap travel

Tweet of the week

At The Local we write about language a lot. But accents and dialects are also fascinating. This map is a guide to Germany’s different dialects, whether Hoch Deutsch (High German) or Sorbian.

Where is this?

Pumpkin squirrel in Germany

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Henning Kaiser

Now that September is here, we are saying goodbye to summer. But not all is lost, because pumpkin season is around the corner. Embrace this time by checking out this squirrel formed from pumpkins, which is on display at the pumpkin exhibition (​Kürbisausstellung) under the theme of “wondrous forest creatures” at Krewelshof in Mechernich, North Rhine-Westphalia.

Did you know?

Late summer and autumn is the time of year that lots of Germans love to go foraging for mushrooms – or Waldpilze. That’s because this season is when the best edible mushrooms poke through the undergrowth of forests so mushroom hunters can find them. In many cultures, looking for mushrooms isn’t very popular because of fears of getting poisoned. But Germans who do this as a hobby learn to distinguish between an edible and poisonous mushroom.

READ ALSO: What’s behind the German fascination with foraging for wild mushrooms?

However, searching for wild mushrooms is now such a popular past-time in Germany that you are only allowed to pick them for personal use. Keep in mind that Bavarians call mushrooms Schwammerl, which means literally “little sponge” – so you may hear this word depending on the region you’re in. Our advice if you want to get involved with this hobby? Always go with someone who knows how to forage so you don’t end up with any poisoned mushrooms. Alternatively, head to a restaurant and enjoy Waldpilze on the menu.

