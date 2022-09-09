IN PICTURES: Germany pays tribute to the Queen

In Germany, Queen Elizabeth II was a figure who invoked both respect and admiration from the general public, in German media, and from the country’s politicians.
Even in German, newspapers generally referred to her as “Die Queen” instead of the German language “Die Königin.”
Public broadcaster ARD prepared a nearly 30-minute documentary about the Queen ahead of her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.
The morning after the Queen’s passing, the high-circulating Bild put out a full front-page tribute, saying “the world weeps for the Queen.”
Die @bild Titelseite von morgen. pic.twitter.com/g83U8gOnjD
— Johannes Boie (@johannesboie) September 8, 2022
German Parliament observed a minute of silence while Berliners left flowers at the nearby British Embassy, to pay tribute to a British monarch considered a close friend of Germany.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz tweeted that the Queen was an inspiration to millions, including people in Germany, noting both her commitment to British-German reconciliation after WWII and her “wonderful sense of humour”.
Wir trauern um Queen Elizabeth II. Sie war Vorbild und Inspiration für Millionen, auch hier in Deutschland. Ihr Einsatz für die deutsch-britische Aussöhnung nach den Schrecken des Zweiten Weltkrieges bleibt unvergessen. Sie wird fehlen, nicht zuletzt ihr wundervoller Humor. pic.twitter.com/5HzY8ItUtu
— Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) September 8, 2022
During her 70-year reign, the Queen made five state visits to Germany – one of the highest totals of any non-Commonwealth country. Her first visit in 1965 included 18 German cities in 10 days, during a trip widely seen as a major step in reconciliation between the UK and Germany only 20 years after WWII.
Berlin newspapers in particular, noted the special significance of the Queen’s trip to West Berlin in 1965, seeing the Wall for herself. Der Tagesspiegel wrote of her “special relationship” to the city. Berliner Morgenpost called her “a great friend to the city” and wrote “Berlin loves the Queen.”
In London too, the Queen has received several German dignitaries over the course of her reign. Most recently, long-serving former Chancellor Angela Merkel visited the Queen at Windsor Castle in 2021.
In Germany, flags remain at half-mast around the country.
