GERMANY EXPLAINED
Everything you need to know about Germany’s Oktoberfest
Munich is gearing up to host Oktoberfest after a two-year pandemic break. We look at some facts about the world-famous celebration, how much beer will cost and why it's expected to attract a record amount of Americans this year.
Published: 12 September 2022 15:52 CEST
A server carries beer to punters at Oktoberfest 2019. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Tobias Hase
GERMANY EXPLAINED
10 surprising German laws foreigners need to know
Germans have high expectations when it comes to abiding by the rules, but not all of them are well-known to non-natives. Accidentally breaking some of the following laws could land you in big trouble – or cost you a lot of money.
Published: 26 August 2022 17:22 CEST
