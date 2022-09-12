Read news from:
Everything you need to know about Germany’s Oktoberfest

Munich is gearing up to host Oktoberfest after a two-year pandemic break. We look at some facts about the world-famous celebration, how much beer will cost and why it's expected to attract a record amount of Americans this year.

Published: 12 September 2022 15:52 CEST
A server carries beer to punters at Oktoberfest 2019.
A server carries beer to punters at Oktoberfest 2019. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Tobias Hase

Whats happening?

Germany’s world famous Oktoberfest, which attracts millions of visitors from all over the world, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But it’s returning this Saturday, September 17th, and will run until October 3rd. 

How long has Oktoberfest been celebrated?

The first Wiesn took place in 1810. At that time, the festivities began on October 17th. However, the festival was moved to September in 1872 due to weather conditions and, since then, Oktoberfest always starts on the Saturday after September 15th.

The event started out as a celebration of Crown Prince Ludwig, later to become King Ludwig I, who married Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen. The people of Munich were invited to attend the festivities held on the fields in front of the city gates to celebrate the royal event. The fields were named Theresienwiese (“Theresa’s fields”) in honour of the Crown Princess, although locals have since abbreviated the name to the Wiesn.

The following year, the Bavarian Agricultural Association decided to continue holding the festival. It subsequently became an established part of the annual calendar. 

How many visitors go to Oktoberfest?

In 1985, over seven million people attended the event, securing a record at the Theresienwiese. The average number of visitors is just over six million. At the last Wiesn in 2019, 6.3 million people came, drank beer and ate hearty food. 

People drink beer at Oktoberfest in Munich in 2019.

People ‘Prost’ with their beer at Oktoberfest in Munich in 2019. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Matthias Balk

Where do guests come from?

Although there are plenty of smaller regional folk festivals that take place, Oktoberfest is enjoyed by people from all over Germany – especially Bavaria.

And due to its sheer size and popularity, tourists flock from all over the world to the Bavarian capital. 

According to travel agency Expedia, in 2019 the top cities of origin for foreign Oktoberfest visitors included London, Rome and Amsterdam. 

However, Expedia expects a significant shift in markets this year, according to a new analysis.

A particularly large number of guests from the United States are expected at Wiesn 2022 – mainly due to the strong US dollar, which makes travel worthwhile for US residents.

“Even before the pandemic, many US Americans travelled to Munich on the occasion of Oktoberfest,” explained Expedia spokeswoman Susanne Dopp.

“This year, however, they are not only coming from cities on the east coast – also many west coasters are seizing the opportunity.

“The strong dollar makes the trip to Europe affordable.”

According to a study, many visitors to Oktoberfest this year are expected from Los Angeles, Chicago and Newark. 

How important is Oktoberfest to the local economy?

Very. Visitors spend a lot. In 2019, they splashed out more than €1.11 billion, boosting Munich’s economy significantly. 

There are around 13,000 jobs at Oktoberfest. You need to be strong – waiters and waitresses carry up to 18-litre glasses at a time – the equivalent of more than 40 kilograms.

Across Germany – including in Munich – there is a staff shortage in the catering industry following the pandemic. However, Oktoberfest boss Clemens Baumgärtner said there is “no staff shortage” at the Wiesn itself. 

Revellers clink glasses for a scaled-back Oktoberfest celebration in Munich in October 2021.

Revellers enjoy a scaled-back Oktoberfest celebration in Munich in October 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Felix Hörhager

How much beer is consumed?

In 2019, guests guzzled down 7.3 million litres of local German beer, according to breweries. 

When it comes to food, visitors ate 124 oxen and 29 calves (for veal). In addition, around 435,000 roast chickens and 120,000 pork sausages were sold at the Wiesn 2019.

However, reflecting the general trend in Germany, there is also lots of vegetarian and vegan food – and it’s gaining in popularity.

How much will beer cost this year?

Due to rising inflation, many people may be concerned about their budget. 

So here’s a look at the cost of a litre of beer (known as a Maß) at Oktoberfest 2022: the price will range from €12.60 to €13.80 – an average of 15.77 percent more than in 2019.

Drink costs are not set by the City of Munich. However, as the organiser of Oktoberfest, the city reviews the prices to ensure that they are reasonable. 

Almost 40 tents are set up for the event, with a total of around 120,000 seats. There are also lots of stands, booths and rides.

What are the outfits that people wear?

If you really want to get into the spirit of the Wiesn, you can don a traditional Bavarian costume, known as die Tracht in German. Women usually wear a Dirndl and men wear Lederhosen shorts. Lots of people like to get dressed up for the event but you won’t be refused entry if you decide to wear your regular clothes. 

Two men wear traditional costumes in Munich in 2020.

Two men wear traditional costumes in Munich in 2020. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Peter Kneffel

Are there any rules to be aware of?

At the festival site, there are no requirements to wear face masks or show proof of Covid vaccination, recovery or a negative test (known as the 3G rules in Germany). However, you’ll have to wear a mask when travelling on public transport. 

When it comes to the energy crisis, there are also no restrictions. 

Keep in mind that there are some general rules for attending Oktoberfest though, including that backpacks are large bags are generally not allowed. 

10 surprising German laws foreigners need to know

Germans have high expectations when it comes to abiding by the rules, but not all of them are well-known to non-natives. Accidentally breaking some of the following laws could land you in big trouble – or cost you a lot of money.

Published: 26 August 2022 17:22 CEST
10 surprising German laws foreigners need to know

1. Raising your right arm

Giving the Nazi salute – known as der Hitlergruß in German – is illegal in Germany.

The gesture, which consists of stretching the right arm diagonally upwards with a flat hand at eye level, is a criminal offence which is punishable with a jail term from three months to up to five years.

There are some exceptions to this strict law, however, which include demonstrating the salute for the purposes of an artistic performance or for educational reasons.

2. Killing wasps

However much you dislike them, killing wasps is something you should avoid at all costs in Germany.

That’s because wasps are protected by the Federal Nature Conservation Act, which states in Section 39 that it is forbidden to “wantonly disturb them or to capture, injure or kill them without reasonable cause.”

A common wasp looks out of a jam jar in which it was caught to get it out of the house and set it free again. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Jaitner

Anyone who gets caught splattering one of the buzzing critters could face a fine of up to €5,000, even for one of the more common varieties of wasps. 

3. Covering your face at a demo 

If you are a politically active person who likes to attend demonstrations, this is an important rule to be aware of.

In Germany there is a law called das Vermummungsverbot – a ban on face coverings at demonstrations. The purpose of the law is to ensure that the authorities can identify people in case of criminal behaviour during a protest.

A demonstrator wears a white mask with a sticker with the symbol "biohazardous" in Berlin.

A demonstrator wears a white mask with a sticker with the symbol “biohazardous” in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Ralf Hirschberger

Before you ask, there is an exception to the rule for face masks worn for the purpose of preventing the spread of Covid. The key thing is that the wearer is still identifiable.

4. Doing DIY on a Sunday

If you’ve just bought some shelves you want to put them up before the working week starts again, it’s best you wait until next Saturday.

That’s because the Sonntagsruhe (Sunday rest) principle is so important in Germany, that it’s even written into the constitution.

That means no drilling, hammering, banging, mowing the lawn, hoovering or recycling glass bottles on Sundays.

The rule of thumb here is that the so-called room noise level may not be exceeded in closed rooms and 50 decibels outdoors.

Anyone who disturbs this peace and quiet can be hit with a fine which can amount to a three-digit sum.

In extreme situations and repeated cases, the peace-disruptor could even end up being expelled from their home by their landlord or local authority.

5. Road rage

They say that words are cheap, but that’s not the case on the roads in Germany.

Insulting someone during a road traffic interaction is a criminal offence and can land road users with fines of up to €4000.

A man shows his middle finger out of a car window. Photo: picture alliance / Jens Büttner/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Jens Büttner

The Bußgeldkatalog (fine catalogue) website has compiled a list of what certain insults can end up costing when said behind the wheel.

For an extended middle finger, for example, judges have imposed fines of between €600 and €4000. Calling someone a dumme Kuh (stupid cow) can cost €300 and an Idiot €1500.

Caution is also advised in the case of indirect attacks, saying: “I’d love to call you an a***hole right now” landed one driver a fine of €1,600.

6. “Dutzing” a police officer

If you don’t know the difference between the “Sie” and “du” forms in German, now’s the time to catch up.

Though using the “du” form with a German police officer is not directly forbidden, it can be (and often will be) taken as an insult that constitutes a criminal offence under section 185 of the criminal code.

7. Jaywalking

Jaywalking, or als Fußgänger im Straßenverkehr unachtsam sein (being inattentive a pedestrian) as it’s catchily called in German, is an offence in Germany that can land you an on-the-spot fine of €5 to €10.

New drivers could even have their two-year probation period extended if caught crossing the road at a red traffic light. 

8. Running out of petrol on the motorway

If you drive in Germany, make sure you don’t go on the Autobahn without enough petrol.

It’s illegal to stop on the highway in Germany without an extremely good reason and failing to put enough fuel in your car isn’t one of them.

Drivers who stop on the Autobahn for this reason for less than 3 minutes face a fine of €35 and €70 for more than 3 minutes, plus a point on their license.

Of course, if your parked car endangers other traffic and leads to an accident, the fines can get a lot more expensive.

9. Washing your car 

Depending on the state, washing your car in front of your home can land you with a hefty fine in Germany.

While there is no general ban on washing cars on private property, there is the Federal Water Resources Act (das Wasserhaushaltsgesetz) which makes it a punishable offence to contaminate groundwater.

A man washes his car bonnet with soap. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/VGB | VGB

States also have their own bylaws, which often specify more details about washing cars on private property. The states of Baden-Württemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia are particularly strict in this respect and issue fines starting from around €500.

10. Secret voice recording

Almost every mobile phone now has a voice recording and video function. But if you make a voice recording of someone in Germany without asking, you could land yourself in big trouble, as it is a criminal offence under Section 201 of the Criminal Code. 

Unauthorised recording of the spoken word in non-public speaking situations is punishable regardless of the content of what is said. The law here is so strict, that even the German authorities aren’t allowed to make secret sound or image recordings to investigate a crime.

