IN PICTURES: Germany hosts G7 summit with Bavarian twist

The Group of Seven wealthy nations is holding their annual summit in the stunning surroundings of the Bavarian Alps.

The world leaders are engaged in talks at the Schloss Elmau with a focus on Russia’s war on Ukraine, climate change, energy, the global food crisis and rising inflation.

The G7 gatherings are known known for producing some memorable photos and amusing moments, and this year is no exception. Here’s a look at the best so far.

When the G7 summit started on Sunday, the southern state of Bavaria became the standout attraction.

Leaders of the nations involved – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the USA – were given traditional Bavarian welcomes.

Spearheaded by Bavarian premier Markus Söder, the leaders were greeted by people clad in Bavarian costumes, such as the dirndl.

It sparked heated debates on how Germany is portrayed to the rest of the world.

To all my foreign friends and colleagues. We don't walk around like this every day in Germany. Actually, we don't walk around like this at all pic.twitter.com/mK0D9ZMWZg — Carlo "Realism, Gedankenfetzen, and Rants" Masala (@CarloMasala1) June 26, 2022

Journalist Mathieu von Rohr said on Twitter: “It’s hard to imagine what Söder would have done to Germany’s image in the world as chancellor.”

Kaum auszudenken was Söder als Bundeskanzler mit dem Deutschland-Bild in der Welt angestellt hätte pic.twitter.com/PEFxP1ISpr — Mathieu von Rohr (@mathieuvonrohr) June 26, 2022

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, walks past people wearing traditional Bavarian costumes after his arrival at Munich airport on June 26th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Karmann

The left wing newspaper Taz on Monday led with a front page that included this headline: “Finally, indigenous peoples at the G7 summit”.

"Finally, indigenous peoples at the G7 summit" — 🔥 frontpage of Germany's taz tomorrow https://t.co/6Wx4hMQout — Zia Weise (@ZiaWeise) June 26, 2022

The photo of US President Joe Biden signing his name in the Bavarian guest book to Germany produced lots of good captions.

USA unconditionally surrenders to Bavaria (2022, colourised) pic.twitter.com/E0qq7h6umI — Ciarán 'The Hot One' Dold (@CiaranDold) June 26, 2022

Nathan Ma poked fun at Germany’s infamous overly complicated contracts that are hard to get out of.

BREAKING: Bavarian President Markus Söder asks US President Joe Biden to review and sign a 12000-page mobile phone contract upon arrival in Germany pic.twitter.com/MyiuB4JN9x — nathan ma (@nthnashma) June 26, 2022

Commentators in Germany have also been making their views known about the events at the summit.

German broadcaster BR said in an opinion article that the opening G7 event was “like a Monty Python sketch”.

Writer Max Büch said: “Yes, it’s embarrassing that Joe Biden is being coerced by Markus Söder to sign the guestbook at the airport.”

He added: “But people in traditional costume are not embarrassing per se. Even if taz’s ‘indigenous peoples at the G7 summit’ is meant satirically, the title hits a very true core of the image that the rest of Germany still has of Bavaria.”

The southern German traditions continued with Schuhplattler, a traditional style of folk dance popular in the regions of Bavaria and Tyrol.

Honestly if they don't hold the next G7 at Berghain Germany's global image is doomed (with Twitter affection to @andikynast) #G7Elmau https://t.co/8awzGusofs — Deborah Cole (@doberah) June 26, 2022

“Bavaria makes up perhaps 10 percent of Germany,” one journalist said in another tweet on the Schuhplattler video. “But 90 percent of people abroad think this is all of us.

Bavarian premier Markus Söder defended the opening ceremony.

He said on Twitter: “Bavaria is the land of homeland and custom: many thanks to our traditional costume associations, musicians and mountain riflemen for their support in welcoming the G7 heads of state. They present the Free State and our traditions with great pride. It was a great backdrop.”

Bayern ist das Land von #Heimat und #Brauchtum: Herzlichen Dank an unsere Trachtenvereine, Musiker und Gebirgsschützen für ihre Unterstützung bei der Begrüßung der #G7-Staatschefs. Sie präsentieren den Freistaat und unsere Traditionen mit großem Stolz. Das war eine tolle Kulisse. pic.twitter.com/Enuyc1hgml — Markus Söder (@Markus_Soeder) June 26, 2022

Like every year, the pictures of G7 leaders joking around and getting up, close and personal have also been commented on.

scholz really loosening up at g7

macron not having it johnson trousers could go at any moment pic.twitter.com/SRKHZiykhx — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) June 27, 2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signals to the other G7 leaders during a photo shoot at Elmau. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

We’d love to be a fly on the wall for the private conversations being held between the leaders. Here German Chancellor Olaf Scholz looks on in amusement at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Elmau on June 26th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Peter Kneffel

The lack of women G7 leaders was also commented on.