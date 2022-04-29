Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

OKTOBERFEST

Germany’s Oktoberfest to return in 2022 after pandemic pause

Germany's iconic Oktoberfest beer festival will once again take place in Munich in 2022 after being cancelled two years running due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city's mayor said Friday.

Published: 29 April 2022 14:53 CEST
Revellers clink glasses for a scaled-back Oktoberfest celebration in Munich in October 2021.
Revellers enjoy a scaled-back Oktoberfest celebration in Munich in October 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Felix Hörhager

The Oktoberfest would be held “without conditions or restrictions”, Munich mayor Dieter Reiter told a press conference.

The world-renowned knees-up drew around six million visitors annually before the pandemic. It was cancelled in 2020 for the first time since World War II after the outbreak of coronavirus.

The festival, usually held between September and October, was cancelled again in 2021 as Germany battled consecutive deadly waves of the virus.

Since then, pandemic “conditions have changed”, Reiter said, noting that the healthcare system was no longer under significant stress from Covid.

READ ALSO: Munich’s Oktoberfest cancelled again over Covid

“I hope the situation does not get worse in the autumn and that the festival will not have to be called off at the last minute,” Reiter said.

Bavaria state premier Markus Söder said in a tweet that the return of Oktoberfest, also known as Wiesn, was “a good signal, especially in difficult times”.

He went on to say that Munich’s Oktoberfest stood for “joie de vivre and cosmopolitanism like no other folk festival”.

“It is Bavaria’s international flagship,” he added.

Most Covid curbs have been lifted in Germany, including the requirement to wear masks in shops and schools, while plans to introduce a vaccine mandate were dropped.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has cast a shadow over similar springtime festivities in Bavaria, where the subject has been hotly debated.

Cancelling the Oktoberfest as a result of the war “could not be justified”, Reiter said, while sharing his sympathies with Ukraine and Munich’s twin city Kyiv.

“Nobody can tell what the situation will be in autumn” with the war, the mayor said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CULTURE

Only Russian soloists: Ukraine ambassador boycotts German concert

Andrij Melnyk, Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, was refused to attend a solidarity concert hosted by the German President because all of the soloists were Russian.

Published: 27 March 2022 20:12 CEST
Only Russian soloists: Ukraine ambassador boycotts German concert

Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany on Sunday boycotted a solidarity concert hosted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, protesting that the soloists featured on the programme were all Russians.

The concert, performed by the renowned Berlin Philharmonic, was broadcast nationally, with compositions by Polish, Russian and Ukrainian composers played by Belarusian, German, Russian and Ukrainian musicians.

But Andrij Melnyk, Kyiv’s outspoken envoy, pointed out that the soloists — pianist Evgeny Kissin and baritone Rodion Pogossov were both Russians.

“In the middle of a war against civilians! An affront. Sorry I’m staying away,” wrote Melnyk on Twitter.

The president’s spokeswoman Cerstin Gammelin voiced regret over the ambassador’s decision.

She pointed out that central to the programme was renowned Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov, 84, who had sought refuge in Berlin.

Not only were his works played at the opening and end of the concert, he himself performed the pieces “which he composed during the terrible flight”, she wrote on Twitter.

But the Ukrainian ambassador would not be moved.

“My god, why is it so hard for the president to see that as long as Russian bombs are falling on cities and thousands of civilians are murdered day and night, us Ukrainians have no desire for ‘great Russian culture’,” he retorted.

Melnyk has minced no words in rallying Germany to the side of his country.

Over the last weeks, he has been ubiquitous on political talk shows, also making his case in lengthy interviews to Germany’s biggest media outlets.

In his latest interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung published Sunday, Melnyk painted an unflattering picture of his conversations with some German ministers over Russia’s war.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner, he revealed, had said it was pointless to send Ukraine weapons or keep Russian banks out of SWIFT, as he assessed that Kyiv “only has a few hours” left before Russia took charge.

“It was the worst conversation in my life,” Melnyk told the newspaper, which billed him “the most unusual ambassador of all time”.

SHOW COMMENTS