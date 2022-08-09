For members
TAXES
EXPLAINED: The tax cuts foreign parents in Germany need to know about
From babysitters to moving costs, here are some of the top and often overlooked deductions international families in Germany can make on their taxes.
Published: 9 August 2022 15:08 CEST
Which family wouldn't be happy to save thousands of euros per year in taxes? Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Mascha Brichta
TAXES
German tax platform Elster buckles as property owners submit declarations
The German online tax platform Elster has broken down due to a flood of users having to submit a property tax declaration under new rules.
Published: 11 July 2022 09:56 CEST
