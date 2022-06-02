For members
MONEY
EXPLAINED: What you should know about investing in Germany
With less than a fifth of people in Germany owning stock, the country is a land of savers. But for people who want to invest, there are plenty of advantages. We explain how to do it.
Published: 2 June 2022 10:07 CEST
A woman in Germany holds cash notes in her hand. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Karmann
TRAVEL NEWS
Germany unleashes money-saving measures to beat inflation
Prices at the pumps dipped across Germany and commuters began paying just €9 a month for public transport, as inflation-relief measures in Europe's biggest economy kicked in on Wednesday.
Published: 1 June 2022 19:27 CEST
