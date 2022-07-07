Read news from:
German households could see ‘four-digit’ rise in energy costs this winter

People in Germany could see energy prices go up by more than €1,000 this winter, Economics Minister Robert Habeck has claimed.

Published: 7 July 2022 16:56 CEST
Houses in Leipzig in winter
Houses in Leipzig in Winter. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jan Woitas

In an interview on ZDF’s Markus Lanz, the Green Party politician warned households that the cost calculations from their energy providers for next year would likely be several times higher than they were in previous years. 

“We have been able to observe the prices on the energy markets,” Habeck said. “These suggest price increases in the four-digit range – which can sometimes be a month’s income for a family – and it is no longer possible to avoid these price increases. What naturally arises as a political question is whether we have to leave the people alone with this.”

Calling on people to start saving energy where they could, Habeck warned that even greater cost increases could sharpen the social divide.

“I think that’s a political assignment,” he said. “We can’t allow the energy costs to divide the country even more.”

Just one year ago, the cost of a megawatt hour of gas was around €20. This has since risen to around €140 per megawatt hour, leading to fears that bills could be as much as eight times higher than before.

However, Habeck said that bills would be based on yearly averages rather than the most recent prices, meaning the costs wouldn’t be as high as some fear.

“It’s won’t be as terrible as that,” he said. “At least, we hope it won’t.” 

He said both businesses and consumers needed to start changing their behaviour in light of the limited gas supplies, for example by loosening rules that require bakeries to offer the same range of goods both in the morning and in the evening. 

“If Germany has the problem that it has to buy a rye roll in the evening because there are no more oat rolls, these are simply luxury problems that we can throw overboard,” he said. “Maybe it will do everyone good to eat the rolls that are still there.”

Habeck rejects price caps

Just hours before appearing on Markus Lanz, Habeck spoke out against the introduction of price caps on energy. 

Speaking at the International Trade Fair in Munich on Tuesday, he told the audience that a reduction in energy prices would send the wrong signal to consumers. 

“A cap on prices would be a signal in the case of a scarce commodity: energy is not valuable, take what you want,” he said.

Amid fears that Russia could retaliate to sanctions by turning off the gas taps, the Economics Ministry has poured millions of euros into a campaign to encourage people to start saving energy where possible.

Habeck has also set legal requirements for the gas storage facilities to be full by winter. This would ensure that Germany has enough in reserve to see it through the three coldest months of the year. 

Robert Habeck International Trade Fair

Economics Minister Robert Habeck speaks at the International Trade Fair in Munich on Wednesday, July 6th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

“We are not just passive,” Habeck told ZDF. “We don’t have to stand by in amazement at what’s happening.”

However, the federal government has come under criticism from Bavarian state premier Markus Söder for not doing enough to check whether energy supplies would be sufficient in an emergency.

In a letter sent to Habeck and obtained by DPA, Söder complained that no stress test had been carried out in Bavaria to see if lower gas levels could sufficiently power homes and businesses in the state.

“Overall, we have too little information in Germany about what is really happening now,” Söder told Bavarian broadcaster BR24. “When is gas coming? What is the current status of the gas supply? And what contingency plans prevail then if the gas doesn’t come?”

Pointing to the example of Italy, he said other countries had already secured their gas supply.

Germany’s largest landlord to restrict heating at night

Vonovia, one of Germany's largest landlords, wants to save energy by lowering the heat in tenants' buildings overnight.

Published: 7 July 2022 13:56 CEST
When the heating season starts in autumn, tenants will only be able to turn up their radiators to 17C between 11pm and 6am at night, the company announced on Thursday. 

It said the move was intended to save energy and gas use during the current crisis. 

According to Vonovia, the change won’t affect temperatures during the daytime and access to hot water also won’t be affected, meaning tenants can wash and shower as usual.

The changes to the heating system will be carried out during routine maintenance ahead of the colder months. It is estimated that heating costs will drop by around eight percent once the change comes into force.

Vonovia’s announcement comes after it emerged that a housing co-op in Saxony had taken drastic steps to minimise energy use in its buildings – including turning off the hot water for several hours a day.

The move means tenants of Dippoldiswalde Housing Cooperative can only take warm showers in the early mornings and late afternoons on the weekdays. The heating systems are also set to remain off until September. 

Minimum temperature laws

In recent weeks, the Federal Network Agency has also been advocating a change in the legal minimum temperatures for tenants.

Speaking to the Rheinische Post in mid-June, Klaus Müller said tenants should be put under greater pressure to contribute to attempts to save energy ahead of winter. 

“In tenancy law, there are specifications according to which the landlord must set the heating system so that a minimum temperature of between 20C and 22C is achieved,” he said. “The state could temporarily lower the specifications for landlords. We are discussing this with politicians.”

The legal minimum temperature is currently set at 16-17C in the nighttime and 20-22C during the day. 

As Germany races to secures it energy supply over winter, Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) has set strict legal targets for filling the gas storage facilities.

Currently, just 40 percent of the usual gas deliveries are flowing through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia into Germany. 

So far, Habeck has focussed his attention on campaigns to encourage both businesses and households to save energy.

However, it’s possible that caps on energy usage or other legal mechanisms – such as the reduction of temperatures in tenanted buildings – may be used if the situation continues to worsen. 

