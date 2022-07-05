Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Germany prepares energy bailout law as gas prices soar

The German cabinet on Tuesday approved plans to quickly prop up struggling energy companies as a looming Russian cut-off and soaring gas prices heap pressure on the sector.

Published: 5 July 2022 16:55 CEST
Germany Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck at the SPD Economic Forum on July 5th.
Germany Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck at the SPD Economic Forum on July 5th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd von Jutrczenka

Germany would “not allow system effects” to ripple through the gas market, where the failure of one company could lead others to go under as well, Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters.

The emergency legislation will “facilitate” stabilisation measures for energy companies, including the possibility of the government becoming a shareholder, the ministry said.

German energy company Uniper, one of the biggest importers of Russian gas, entered into talks with Berlin over a possible rescue plan last week.

A 60-percent reduction in gas supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline from Russia in mid-June forced Uniper to pay higher prices for alternative supplies on the spot market.

Unable to pass the cost on, the gas squeeze left Uniper with “significant financial burdens”.

READ ALSO: ‘Scarce commodity’: Germany raises gas alert level as Russia reduces supplies

Bailout options under discussion included extending further credit lines from the public lender KfW or an equity investment in Uniper, the group said.

Officials estimate a rescue package for the struggling energy group could cost around €9 billion, according to Bloomberg News.

Germany has criticised Gazprom’s “political” decision to limit supplies, which the Russian energy company blames on a delayed repairs.

Following the move, Berlin raised the alert level under its emergency gas plan, bringing it a step closer to rationing the fuel.

The government has mandated for its gas storage facilities to be 90 percent full by the beginning of December.

In June, Berlin also bailed out Russian energy giant Gazprom’s former subsidiary in Germany with between nine and 10 billion euros worth of loans after it had been placed under state control.

Securing Energy for Europe, as the company was renamed, is a network operator, and indirectly controls Germany’s largest but largely empty gas storage facility in the northwestern town of Rehden.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Should tenants in Germany be shielded from energy price hikes?

Gas prices have more than tripled in the past year, prompting tenants' rights advocates to call for more social support and a cap on energy costs.

Published: 30 June 2022 15:57 CEST
Should tenants in Germany be shielded from energy price hikes?

The German’s Tenants’ Association is calling on the government to put together a new energy relief package to help renters deal with spiralling energy costs.

Gas has become an increasing scarce resource in Germany, with the Economics Ministry raising the alert level recently after Russia docked supplies by 60 percent.

The continued supply issues have caused prices to skyrocket. According to the German import prices published on Thursday, natural gas was three times as expensive in May 2022 as it was in May a year ago.

In light of the exploding prices, the German Tenants’ Association is putting the government under pressure to offer greater relief for renters.

READ ALSO: 

Proposals on the table include a moratorium on terminating tenancy agreements and a permanent heating cost subsidy for all low-income households.

The Tenants’ Association has argued that nobody should face eviction for being unable to cope with soaring bills and is urging the government to adjust housing benefits in line with the higher prices. 

Gas price cap

Renters’ advocates have also joined a chorus of people advocating for a cap on consumer gas prices to prevent costs from rising indefinitely.

Recently, Frank Bsirske, a member of the parliamentary Green Party and former head of the trade union Verdi, spoke out in favour of capping prices. Bavaria’s economics minister and Lower Saxony’s energy minister have also advocated for a gas price cap in the past. 

According to the tenants’ association, the vast majority of tenants use gas for heating and are directly affected by recent price increases.

At the G7 summit in Bavaria this week, leaders of the developed nations discussed plans for a coordinated cut in oil prices to prevent Russia from reaping the rewards of the energy crisis. 

In an initiative spearheaded by the US, the group of rich nations agreed to task ministers will developing a proposal that would see consumer countries refusing to pay more than a set price for oil imports from Russia.

READ ALSO: Germany and G7 to ‘develop a price cap’ on Russian oil

A gas price cap would likely be carried out on a more national level, with the government regulating how much of their costs energy companies can pass onto consumers. 

Strict contract laws preventing sudden price hikes mean that tenants in Germany are unlikely to feel the full force of the rising gas prices this year

However, the Tenant’s Association pointed out that, if there is a significant reduction in gas imports, the Federal Network Agency could activate an emergency clause known as the price adjustment clause.

This would allow gas suppliers to pass on higher prices to their customers at short notice. 

The Tenants’ Association has warned that the consequences of an immediate market price adjustment, if it happens, should be legally regulated and socially cushioned.

In the case of the price adjustment clause being activated, the government would have to regulate the costs that companies were allowed to pass onto consumers to prevent social upheaval. 

SHOW COMMENTS