TRAVEL NEWS

Germany’s Lufthansa records first net profit since the start of pandemic

Lufthansa said Thursday its freight operations propelled the German airline group to its first net profit since the start of the coronavirus pandemic - despite the airline being plagued by chaos due to staff shortages and pay disputes.

Published: 4 August 2022 09:14 CEST
An empty Lufthansa counter in Munich during a strike by ground staff on July 27th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Peter Kneffel

Between April and June, Lufthansa recorded a net profit of €259 million ($263 million), over one billion euros more than the same period last year and its first positive quarter since the end of 2019.

Lufthansa was “back in the black”, CEO Carsten Spohr said in a statement, describing the pandemic as “the most severe financial crisis in our history”.

The group – which includes Eurowings, Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines – made huge net losses of €6.7 billion in 2020 and €2.2 billion in 2021 as the pandemic shut down large parts of the airline industry.

Lufthansa was saved from bankruptcy by a government bailout in June 2020.

The improved figures were lifted by a “record” result for Lufthansa Cargo, which has benefitted from high demand and “ongoing disruptions in ocean freight”.

The freight division booked an operating – or underlying – profit of €482 million in the second quarter, a 48-percent improvement on last year.

A “boom” in demand for travel saw the result for Lufthansa’s passenger airlines “improved significantly” though they remained in the red, with the exception of Swiss.

Amid recent chaos at airports, Lufthansa said it would start recruiting again, bringing 5,000 new employees on board.

It comes after the airline slashed over 30,000 jobs since the start of the pandemic, out of 140,000 positions globally.

A shortage of workers has left airports and airlines struggling to process high numbers of passengers, after they cut back their operations during the pandemic.

Lufthansa is also caught in disputes over pay and conditions. Ground staff carried out a strike on July 27th, while there are also threats of strikes from the Vereinigung Cockpit union, which represents German pilots. 

During the ground crew strike, Verdi union said staff needed more money because they were essentially burnt out after “two years of the pandemic and massive job cuts”, as well rising inflation. 

Despite the disruption and the clouded outlook for the economy, Lufthansa said it “expects demand for tickets to remain high for the remaining months of the year”.

For the whole of 2022 Lufthansa planned to offer 75 percent of its pre-crisis capacity on passenger airlines.

The group also put a number on an expected operating profit for the year, saying it anticipated a result “above 500 million euros”.

TRAVEL NEWS

German airports to recruit hundreds of emergency staff ‘in August’

The flight chaos at German airports could ease up slightly this month as hundreds of new recruits are expected to arrive in the country by mid-August.

Published: 3 August 2022 10:54 CEST
German airports to recruit hundreds of emergency staff 'in August'

Speaking to RND on Wednesday, Thomas Richter, the chairman of the ground handing service providers’ association, said it was “realistic” that at least 250 new staff from abroad would take up roles at German airports this month.

The recruits are in the “final stages” of compiling their documents, he said. 

It is hoped that the arrival of new workers could help to ease the pressure on current airport staff over the peak travel period.

As part of cost-cutting measures during the pandemic, transport hubs like Frankfurt Airport sacked thousands of staff in areas like security and baggage handling, leading to severe staff shortages and ongoing logistical problems this summer.

The new employees are likely to be stationed at Munich, Frankfurt and Nuremburg airports, where thousands of flights have been cancelled in recent weeks due to staff shortages.

It comes after the government announced it would be creating routes for temporary workers from third countries to work in German airports during the summer months. 

The new workers, which are mostly being recruited from Turkey, are required to work at the airports for a set period of time and must be paid a fair wage.

However, employers at airports have complained that the obligatory background check is delaying the recruitment of desperately needed staff.

The CEO of the airport association, Ralph Beisel, told RND that the process could be made “significantly easier” through a more efficient background check on new recruits, “without sacrificing safety standards”.

Wage disputes continue

Even with the arrival of 250 additional staff at German airports, it’s unclear if the travel mayhem of the last few months will be resolved.

The German Air Transport Association predicts that around 2,000 extra workers are needed over summer, meaning that the new recruits will represent just 10 percent of what is required.

Germany’s largest airline Lufthansa also continues to be embroiled in an industrial dispute with the union representing its ground crew staff, who are demanding a pay rise of 9.5 percent or at least €350 per month.

Last Wednesday, more than 1,000 flights were cancelled due to strikes in Frankfurt and Munich, affected around 134,000 passengers.

This Wednesday, representatives of Lufthansa and the service workers’ union Verdi will meet for the third round of negotiations. If no agreement is reached, further strikes could be on the horizon.

There are also threats of strikes from the Vereinigung Cockpit union, which represents German pilots. 

Last week, the members of the union voted by a large majority in favour of industrial action, paving the way for immediate strikes.

So far, however, no fixed date has been set for a walkout of the some 5,000 pilots at Lufthansa. 

