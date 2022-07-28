Read news from:
Berlin monuments fall dark to save energy

The city of Berlin started switching off spotlights illuminating its historic monuments as part of a national effort to save energy in the face of Russian gas shortages.

Published: 28 July 2022 15:39 CEST
The Berlin Cathedral or Berliner Dom will no longer be illuminated to save energy.
Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Paul Zinken

Some 200 buildings and landmarks including Berlin’s red-brick city hall, State Opera House, Berlin Cathedral, the Memorial Church, and Charlottenburg Palace will fall in darkness at night, officials in the German capital said this week.

“Given the war against Ukraine and the energy policy threats by Russia, it’s important that we be as careful as possible with our energy,” the city’s chief official for the environment, Bettina Jarasch, said on Wednesday.

Jarasch of the Green party said that included consumers and industry but also public institutions, calling the darkened monuments “the right thing to do to make a visible contribution”.

The policy at first affected six monuments from Wednesday night and will eventually encompass 200 buildings and landmarks and their 1,400 spotlights over the next four weeks, Jarasch’s office said.

An electrical services firm will shut off 100-120 lights per day without dismantling them, keeping the policy temporary.

Thus the cash-strapped capital will not save money as the labour costs are expected to match the benefit of cutting energy use.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said this week he wanted to set an example by keeping his official residence, Bellevue Palace in Berlin’s
sprawling Tiergarten park, dark at night.

Several German cities have said they would step up efforts to trim the use of power and gas.

The centre-left-led government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for weeks for a national effort to save energy amid soaring prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

German officials have also warned that the Kremlin could cut off supplies this winter in retaliation for biting Western sanctions against Moscow over the war.

The energy-savings efforts include reducing the use of air conditioning, encouraging use of public transport and pushing the use of more efficient shower heads.

Before the Ukraine war, Germany bought 55 percent of its natural gas from Russia.

Although the rate had fallen to 35 percent by early June, Europe’s top economy is still heavily dependent on Russia for its energy, which it says Moscow is using as a “weapon”.

On Wednesday, Russian state-run energy giant Gazprom slashed deliveries of gas through the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany to 20 percent of capacity from the previous 40 percent.

MONEY

German inflation slows but energy price pressure remains

Inflation in Germany slowed slightly in July, but was kept high by energy prices which have soared since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, official data showed on Thursday.

Published: 28 July 2022 15:06 CEST
Consumer prices rose by 7.5 percent year-on-year in July, fractionally lower than the 7.6-percent pace recorded in June.

Energy prices had a “considerable impact on the high inflation rate”, the federal statistics agency Destatis said in a statement.

The cost of energy was 35.7 percent higher in July this year than in 2021, the statistics body said, with prices taking off since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine.

The rising cost of food and supply chain disruptions also added to the price pressures.

Inflation hit a post-reunification high of 7.9 percent in May, but has slowed over the last two months.

Experts believe this is down to the government stepping in to ease pressure on consumers. Among the energy relief measures is a fuel tax cut and the €9 monthly ticket. 

What happens to inflation in the coming months?

The inflation rate was “likely to increase again after the summer” as the relief measures fall away at the end of August, said Fritzi Köhler-Geib, chief economist at the public lender KfW.

Likewise, “from October onwards the strongly increased gas prices can be passed on directly to the end-customers” as Berlin intervenes to save struggling energy companies, Köhler-Geib said.

It would take “until 2023” for inflation to come off the boil and start coming down towards the two-percent rate targeted by the European Central Bank, said Carsten Brzeski, head of macro at the ING bank.

However, the Munich-based ifo Institute, said inflation had likely reached its peak in Germany and will gradually decline in the course of the second half of the year.

Russia this week again reduced the flow of gas to Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline to 20 percent of its normal capacity.

A total end to supplies would likely send prices up further and heap more pressure on consumers.

The “risk of a complete gas supply freeze” in retaliation for the West’s support of Ukraine hung “like the sword of Damocles” over the economy in the coming months, Köhler-Geib said.

