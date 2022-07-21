Read news from:
ENERGY

‘Difficult winters ahead’: Germany sets out emergency energy-saving plans

Germany's Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck has set out plans, calling on households and workplaces around Germany to save energy ahead of the uncertain gas situation in winter.

Published: 21 July 2022 16:47 CEST
A man works from home in Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Annette Riedl

Speaking during a video statement, Habeck said that measures would have to be taken across the board – in homes, offices and governmental buildings. 

Habeck, of the Green party, warned that the coming two winters would be difficult for people in Germany and the rest of Europe.

He said “solidarity” within the EU was needed. “This winter, and also the next one, will present Europe with great challenges.”

As part of the so-called ‘energy security package’, Germany says higher filling level targets are needed for gas storage facilities. 

By September 1st, gas storage facilities in Germany will have to reach 75 percent, and by November 1st they should be 95 percent full. Up to now, the government said a filling level of 90 percent by November 1st was needed.

As of Wednesday, German gas reserves were about 65 percent of capacity according to official estimates. 

Energy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck speaks at a press conference in Vienna.

Turn down heating, work from home

Habeck and his ministry also announced planned changes in the law that could affect private consumers.

Currently, there can be contractual obligations to maintain a minimum temperature in rented homes, the ministry said: “This means that if these tenants want to heat (rooms) less, they are in breach of their tenancy agreements”.

In consultation with other government departments, the ministry said, this regulation will likely be temporarily suspended “so that tenants who want to save energy and turn down the heating are allowed to do so”.

Homeowners will also not be allowed to heat private pools with gas “over this winter”, according to plans.

When asked about any possible controlling of measures, Habeck said many restrictions during the Covid pandemic weren’t checked “and yet they worked, people kept to them”. 

“But I don’t think the police will now be checking if the pools are warm,” he said. 

His ministry also said that it makes sense not to heat rooms where people do not regularly spend time, such as corridors, large halls, foyers or others rooms – unless there are safety-related requirements.

For public facilities and office buildings, this will be regulated.

During the press conference Habeck also touched on other possible measures to save energy, such as calling on people to work from home.

“We need to talk about how we save energy through increased use of home office,” he said. However, Habeck said there were no plans at the moment to order this as a rule, but rather let employees and employers discuss it.

Habeck also announced a mandatory heating check, which owners of gas heating systems will have to organise in order to optimise their heating. In apartment buildings, there should also be hydraulic balancing so that the heating water is optimally distributed, he said.

To secure the supply, the Economics Minister also wants to reconnect lignite-fired power plants to the grid.

In his video address, Habeck angrily dismissed Russian claims that it was a guarantor of Europe’s energy supply, saying that Moscow had become a growing “insecurity factor” in the sector.

“In fact, Russia is using the great power we gave it to blackmail Europe and Germany,” Habeck said.

Vocabulary 

Energy security package – Paket zur Energiesicherung

Measures – (die) Maßnahmen

Gas storage – (der) Gasspeicher

Consumers – (die) Verbraucher

Gas shortage – (der) Gasmangel

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

ENERGY

How Germany became ensnared by Russian gas

Germany's love affair with Russian gas has placed it in an awkward position following Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Here's how Germany came to be so reliant on Russia to meet its energy needs.

Published: 21 July 2022 14:10 CEST
How Germany became ensnared by Russian gas

Germany and the rest of Europe saw gas resume flowing through the Nord Stream pipeline on Thursday after 10 days of a nerve-wracking wait for scheduled maintenance to be completed.

But how did Germany become so dependent on Russian gas, a situation that has played into the hands of President Vladimir Putin since Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year?

Cold War

At the height of the Cold War, the Soviet Union began buying pipes from Germany to build oil and gas pipelines intended to exploit its immense energy reserves.

However, the Kennedy administration in the US, concerned about the burgeoning Russian energy drive, managed to have an embargo placed on German pipe exports.

After the sanction was lifted in 1966, a historic “pipes for gas” agreement was signed in 1970, under which steel pipes were provided to the Soviet Union in exchange for gas.

In 1973, West Germany received its first deliveries of Siberian crude oil.

By the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, the Soviet Union was providing about half of West Germany’s gas imports.

Bargain prices

Germany was able to buy Russian gas at bargain prices, a major boon for its industry.

With the liberalisation of the European gas and electricity markets in the 2000s, “energy companies were looking for the cheapest offers. That was Russian natural gas,” Sigmar Gabriel, Angela Merkel’s onetime economy minister, said recently.

Gabriel was one of several Social Democrats along with former chancellor Gerhard Schröder who encouraged the development of trade ties with Russia.

This policy was then continued by Schröder’s conservative successor, Merkel.

In one of the few interviews she has given since retiring from politics last year, Merkel said close trade relations with Moscow had been “in the interest” of Germany.

The web of dependence grew quickly over the decades. Construction of the Yamal pipeline, which runs via Belarus and Poland, began in 1994. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea, was commissioned in 2011.

Energy transition

In 2011, Germany decided to phase out nuclear power in response to the Fukushima disaster. It also later committed to winding down coal and ramping up renewables.

In the meantime, it was hoped that gas would help make up for the shortfall.

In this context, Merkel’s government decided in 2015 to launch the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project with Russia, the twin of Nord Stream 1, to double supplies.

Putin and Merkel

Russian President Vladimir Putin and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet in Berlin in 2020. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

The mammoth project sparked tensions with Washington and European partners who warned it would give dangerous leverage to Putin.

After years of construction and millions of euros in investment, Germany finally axed the plan just days before the invasion of Ukraine in February.

Tensions mount

Reliance on Russian energy endures despite the move, tying Germany’s hands in the Ukraine conflict and helping feed Moscow’s war machine.

Ben McWilliams, energy specialist at the Bruegel think tank, said it was clear Berlin had seriously miscalculated.

“It’s pretty obvious that there was a bet made that if we traded lots of Russian energy then we could control Russia and Russia has so much to lose by annoying or antagonising Germany that they won’t do it (cut supplies),” he told AFP.

“That was the bet and that was wrong.”

Berlin says Gazprom has squeezed supplies since June, keeping it from replenishing its reserves before the weather turns cold.

‘Eggs in one basket’ 

Blindness, naivete, greed: Germany has faced a hail of criticism for allowing itself to be boxed into an economic and diplomatic corner.

“Energy dependence on Russia was a rational move — everyone profited,” Rolf Martin Schmitz, former chief executive of German energy giant RWE, told Der Spiegel.

“But the plan didn’t include a despot like Putin.”

German Economics Minister Robert Habeck

Economics Minister Robert Habeck sits in the Bundestag on July 7th, 2022. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

Economy Minister Robert Habeck, a Green party member who took office with Olaf Scholz’s coalition government in December, said Germany had been forced to learn some harsh lessons.

“You should never put all your eggs in one basket,” Habeck said recently.

The government says it will take until the middle of 2024 to free itself of Russian gas, which still represents 35 percent of imports.

