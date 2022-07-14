Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

‘Save now’: German energy regulator warns gas prices could triple

The head of Germany's Federal Network Agency has urged households to prepare for a tripling of gas prices in 2023.

Published: 14 July 2022 11:25 CEST
Woman cooks on gas hob
A woman cooks on a gas hob at home. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Annette Riedl

“For those who are now receiving their heating bills, the installments are already doubling – and that’s not even taking into account the consequences of the Ukraine war,” the agency’s president, Klaus Müller, told RND on Thursday.

“From 2023, gas customers will have to prepare for a tripling of the monthly costs, at least.”

Asked whether that meant that people who currently pay €1,500 per year would be hit with an annual bill of €4,500, Müller said he thought that was “absolutely realistic” and could even be higher.

The energy regulator explained that gas prices for for energy companies had increased as much as sevenfold in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and continued global supply issues.

“Not all of this will reach consumers immediately or in full, but at some point it has to be paid for. And that is why it makes so much sense to save now,” he said.

According to price comparison site Verivox, only one in three households has so far received an annual bill for gas and around half of these have paid an average of €227 in arrears.

For a good third of households with gas heating, the rates for the coming heating season had increased by an average of €52 per month. For new customers with a gas consumption of 20,000 kilowatt hours, the prices had increased by an average of 159 percent or €1,963 per year compared to the previous year.

Energy bailouts

In recent days, German energy giant Uniper has approached the government for financial support as it revealed it was losing tens of millions of euros each day in the current crisis. 

READ ALSO: Uniper asks Germany for bailout as gas crisis causes heavy losses

These dramatic shortfalls have arisen after Russia cut the gas supply through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline by 60 percent, meaning energy companies have been forced to buy gas elsewhere at much higher prices. 

Asked what he thought of passing on these higher procurement costs to customers via a levy, Müller said this was a “political decision that has to be weighed up very carefully”.

He said billions could be raised to prop up the struggling energy firms that way. “The other option is to pass on the prices (to consumers) and then help those who can no longer bear them,” he added. 

Households have priority

Müller’s comments come after Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) warned that energy price increases could be “in the four-digit region” this year and questioned whether the existing gas emergency plans were fit for purpose.

Currently, if a state of emergency is declared, private households are the last to get their energy turned off, while businesses and industries are the first in line. But Habeck has said these rules weren’t intended for a situation where gas was potentially restricted for months on end. 

Nevertheless, the head of the Federal Network Agency quelled fears that private households could be given lower priority in the event of a gas shortage.

“The German and European legal situation provides for protecting private households until the end,” Müller affirmed. “Even in the worst case scenario, Germany will continue to get gas from Norway and from terminals in Belgium or Holland, and soon also directly from terminals on the German coast.”

READ ALSO:

Federal Network Agency

Klaus Müller, president of the Federal Network Agency. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Oliver Berg

He said a situation in which there wasn’t gas reaching people’s home was “highly unlikely”. 

On Monday, Russia turned off the gas supply through the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline due to routine maintenance work that is due to run until July 21st.

However, some are concerned that the routine maintenance could be used as an excuse for Russia to turn off the taps entirely. 

“It looks as if Russia is severely restricting the gas or will not supply any more in the long run,” Rainer Dulger, head of the Employers’ Association, told the Süddeutsche Zeitung on Thursday. “We are facing the biggest crisis the country has ever had.”

READ ALSO: Is it legal for German landlords to turn down heat this winter?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ENERGY

Is it legal for German landlords to turn down heat this winter?

Fears of winter gas shortages have prompted some German landlords to restrict temperatures and access to hot water in their properties. Is there anything tenants can do about it?

Published: 13 July 2022 11:37 CEST
Is it legal for German landlords to turn down heat this winter?

What’s happening?

On Monday, July 11th, the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline that runs between Russia and Germany was turned off for routine maintenance. For the first time since its been in operation, escalating tensions between the two nations have led to fears that it may not be turned on again.

For weeks, Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) has been calling on households to reduce their energy usage: taking shorter showers, turning off lights and electrical equipment, and minimising the use of hot water. 

So far this has largely been left up to individual choice. However, there are some cases of landlords and housing co-ops making the decision on tenants’ behalf.

Most recently, Germany’s largest landlord Vonovia announced that its tenants would only be able to heat their flats up to 17C in the nighttime – a move that it says will save around eight percent in energy costs. 

A housing co-op in Saxony has taken more drastic steps by turning off the heating entirely until September and putting time slots in place when tenants are able to take hot showers.

In exceptional times, tenants may feel like they aren’t able to complain about these restrictions. But according to German tenancy law, there are things they can do.

READ ALSO: German housing co-op slammed for restricting access to tenants’ hot water

Are rent reductions possible?

Long before the energy crisis, renters and landlords have argued over issues like access to hot water and heating in properties. This means there’s a solid legal precedent to refer to, which clearly stipulates that hot water can’t simply be turned off at certain times.

Monika Schmid-Balzert, a lawyer at the Bavarian regional association of the German Tenants’ Association, recommends that tenants first contact their landlord or letting agent if they notice any issues with the heating or hot water.

According to the German Tenants’ Association, rent reductions are possible for any “defects” that exist in a rented property. These can start automatically from the date of the defect, without the tenant needing to provide notice or set a deadline for the landlord to fix the issue.

For example, if hot water isn’t turned on at night, tenants should be eligible for an eight percent reduction in their rent for as long as the hot water supply is restricted.

If the landlord still doesn’t take action, tenants can consider taking legal action to force them to turn on the hot water or the heating once again. 

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How to get a rent reduction for problems in your German flat

What does the law say about temperatures in rental flats?

This is where things get a little bit trickier, as different courts have decided different things over the years.

However, the general consensus is that temperatures should be set at a minimum of 20-22C during the day and 16-18C at night. 

This makes things slightly unclear in the case of Vonovia, who want to set the maximum temperature to 17C between 11pm and 6am from autumn onwards. 

Speaking to Tagesschau, tenancy law expert Schmid-Balzert claimed that properties should be heated at a minimum of 18C in the nighttime. “Anything lower than that is currently too little at night,” she said. 

Thermostat

A man turns down the heat in his apartment. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hauke-Christian Dittrich

But Ulrike Kirchhoff, chairwoman of the homeowners’ association Haus und Grund Bayern, disagreed that 18C was the minimum. 

She said that it was the landlords’ duty to ensure that there was enough hot water and that properties were heated “within the limits set by the legislator and the courts”. Nevertheless, Vonovia’s decision to lower the heat to 17C in the evenings was “justifiable”, she said.

Haus and Grund also point out that no firm decision on minimum temperatures has been reached by the Federal Court of Justice.

READ ALSO: German energy crisis: Call for reduction in minimum temperatures for tenants

What if tenants give their consent on energy savings?

If landlords and tenants are able to come to an agreement on energy-saving measures, landlords should be able to implement these decisions without any fear of reprisals or potential rent reduction claims. But this isn’t always an easy thing to achieve.

Firstly, every affected tenant should agree to the new measures, and they should also do so explicitly (i.e. in writing). The more tenants there are who could be impacted, the harder this becomes. 

Tenancy law experts, meanwhile, recommend that landlords trust their tenants to implement their own energy saving measures for the time being. That could include rearranging furniture to improve heat circulation or getting a water-saving shower head. 

If the situation continues to worsen, it’s possible that the government will implement its own restrictions on energy usage such as lower minimum temperatures in flats or limits on hot water usage. In this case, landlords would have to implement the law.

For now, however, they can only act as far as the current law allows them to. 

For example, the Association of Bavarian Housing Companies recommend that its members “align the buildings as closely as possible to the legally required minimum temperature”. This is at least 20C in living rooms, bathrooms and toilets between 6am and 11pm.

In cases like this, tenants may notice a slight difference in the temperature of the flat, but the law will ultimately be on the side of the landlord. 

SHOW COMMENTS