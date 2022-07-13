Read news from:
ENERGY

Is it legal for German landlords to turn down heat this winter?

Fears of winter gas shortages have prompted some German landlords to restrict temperatures and access to hot water in their properties. Is there anything tenants can do about it?

Published: 13 July 2022 11:37 CEST
Housing estate Berlin winter
Frost lies on the ground near a housing estate in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance / Jörg Carstensen/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

What’s happening?

On Monday, July 11th, the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline that runs between Russia and Germany was turned off for routine maintenance. For the first time since its been in operation, escalating tensions between the two nations have led to fears that it may not be turned on again.

For weeks, Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) has been calling on households to reduce their energy usage: taking shorter showers, turning off lights and electrical equipment, and minimising the use of hot water. 

So far this has largely been left up to individual choice. However, there are some cases of landlords and housing co-ops making the decision on tenants’ behalf.

Most recently, Germany’s largest landlord Vonovia announced that its tenants would only be able to heat their flats up to 17C in the nighttime – a move that it says will save around eight percent in energy costs. 

A housing co-op in Saxony has taken more drastic steps by turning off the heating entirely until September and putting time slots in place when tenants are able to take hot showers.

In exceptional times, tenants may feel like they aren’t able to complain about these restrictions. But according to German tenancy law, there are things they can do.

Are rent reductions possible?

Long before the energy crisis, renters and landlords have argued over issues like access to hot water and heating in properties. This means there’s a solid legal precedent to refer to, which clearly stipulates that hot water can’t simply be turned off at certain times.

Monika Schmid-Balzert, a lawyer at the Bavarian regional association of the German Tenants’ Association, recommends that tenants first contact their landlord or letting agent if they notice any issues with the heating or hot water.

According to the German Tenants’ Association, rent reductions are possible for any “defects” that exist in a rented property. These can start automatically from the date of the defect, without the tenant needing to provide notice or set a deadline for the landlord to fix the issue.

For example, if hot water isn’t turned on at night, tenants should be eligible for an eight percent reduction in their rent for as long as the hot water supply is restricted.

If the landlord still doesn’t take action, tenants can consider taking legal action to force them to turn on the hot water or the heating once again. 

What does the law say about temperatures in rental flats?

This is where things get a little bit trickier, as different courts have decided different things over the years.

However, the general consensus is that temperatures should be set at a minimum of 20-22C during the day and 16-18C at night. 

This makes things slightly unclear in the case of Vonovia, who want to set the maximum temperature to 17C between 11pm and 6am from autumn onwards. 

Speaking to Tagesschau, tenancy law expert Schmid-Balzert claimed that properties should be heated at a minimum of 18C in the nighttime. “Anything lower than that is currently too little at night,” she said. 

Thermostat

A man turns down the heat in his apartment. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hauke-Christian Dittrich

But Ulrike Kirchhoff, chairwoman of the homeowners’ association Haus und Grund Bayern, disagreed that 18C was the minimum. 

She said that it was the landlords’ duty to ensure that there was enough hot water and that properties were heated “within the limits set by the legislator and the courts”. Nevertheless, Vonovia’s decision to lower the heat to 17C in the evenings was “justifiable”, she said.

Haus and Grund also point out that no firm decision on minimum temperatures has been reached by the Federal Court of Justice.

What if tenants give their consent on energy savings?

If landlords and tenants are able to come to an agreement on energy-saving measures, landlords should be able to implement these decisions without any fear of reprisals or potential rent reduction claims. But this isn’t always an easy thing to achieve.

Firstly, every affected tenant should agree to the new measures, and they should also do so explicitly (i.e. in writing). The more tenants there are who could be impacted, the harder this becomes. 

Tenancy law experts, meanwhile, recommend that landlords trust their tenants to implement their own energy saving measures for the time being. That could include rearranging furniture to improve heat circulation or getting a water-saving shower head. 

If the situation continues to worsen, it’s possible that the government will implement its own restrictions on energy usage such as lower minimum temperatures in flats or limits on hot water usage. In this case, landlords would have to implement the law.

For now, however, they can only act as far as the current law allows them to. 

For example, the Association of Bavarian Housing Companies recommend that its members “align the buildings as closely as possible to the legally required minimum temperature”. This is at least 20C in living rooms, bathrooms and toilets between 6am and 11pm.

In cases like this, tenants may notice a slight difference in the temperature of the flat, but the law will ultimately be on the side of the landlord. 

ENERGY

‘No-one should freeze’: German cities plan public warming halls for winter

From turning off water fountains and turning down the temperature at pools, to preparing emergency halls for people to keep warm, districts across Germany are stepping up their plans in case there is a gas shortage.

Published: 12 July 2022 10:58 CEST
'No-one should freeze': German cities plan public warming halls for winter

With fears that Russia will further reduce or even cut the gas supply, Germany is trying to save energy ahead of the colder months.

Cities across the country are forming crisis teams and developing emergency plans. 

Ludwigshafen, a city in Rhineland-Palatinate, is planning to set up halls where people who can’t afford to heat their homes can warm up.

“We are currently preparing for all emergency scenarios with a view to autumn and winter,” mayor Jutta Steinruck, of the Social Democrats, told Bild newspaper. The Friedrich-Ebert-Halle is to serve as a central ‘warming-up’ station for members of the public.

The multi-purpose hall, which previously hosted sporting events, exhibitions and concerts, was used as a vaccination centre during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead of jabs, heat will be available there free of charge in future.

Other areas, such as Neustadt, Frankenthal and Landau, are also planning similar initiatives.

Head of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities, Gerd Landsberg, said other places in Germany should consider this.

“Since no one can say exactly how dramatic the development will be, consideration should be given to providing warmth islands or ‘warming rooms’ where elderly people in particular can stay during a very cold winter,” Landsberg told Bild am Sonntag.

At this stage, authorities are still unsure whether gas will be scarce in winter – but they are preparing for the worst case scenario.

Saving energy in the current situation is a task for society as a whole, Verena Göppert, deputy managing director of the German Association of Cities and Towns, told DPA.

She said cities are “turning off lights, not using hot water in public buildings, turning off fountains, and changing the temperature of air-conditioning systems and bathing water”.

Broken traffic lights in Augsburg in 2017.

Broken traffic lights in Augsburg in 2017. Cities may turn off some traffic lights at night to save energy. Photo: picture alliance / Stefan Puchner/dpa | Stefan Puchner

The Düsseldorf Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection said it was preparing to “save energy in the short term and to react to the gas shortage”.

According to a spokesperson, air-conditioning systems will not be used as much in summer, and the “availability of hot water in kitchens and sanitary facilities” will be reduced.

Meanwhile, the city of Rendsburg in northern Germany has cancelled its ice rink at this year’s Christmas market to save energy because the cooling units use a lot of electricity, a spokeswoman said last week. 

Göppert said cities are working out contingency plans with crisis teams and suppliers in case the federal government declares a gas emergency and gas is rationed. There is close coordination with the federal and state governments as well as the Federal Network Agency.

However, even if gas is rationed, residents will be protected. “If the gas tap is turned off in Germany, private households will be among the most protected customers, so they will be the last to have their energy rationed,” Göppert stressed.

“One thing is clear: no one should have to freeze in winter.”

In view of high energy costs and a possible further shortage of gas, the social association VdK Germany has urged for better protection for tenants and consumers.

No one should lose their flat in autumn and winter if heating costs can no longer be paid, VdK President Verena Bentele said.

“The ultimate goal must be that no one has to sit in a cold flat and go to a public room to keep warm,” she said.

On Monday, Russian firm Gazprom started 10 days of routine maintenance on its Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Monday, leaving Germany and other European countries anxiously waiting to see if the gas comes back on.

“We are confronted by an unprecedented situation – anything is possible,” German vice-chancellor Robert Habeck said at the weekend.

“It is possible that the gas will flow once more, even at a higher volume level than before.”

But, he warned that “it is possible that nothing comes through, and we still have to prepare for the worst”.

Germany imports about 35 percent of its gas from Russia compared with 55 percent before the Ukraine conflict started. 

Last week, German parliament agreed a plan which includes limiting winter heating to a maximum 20C and cutting hot water supplies in individual offices.

