For members
ENERGY
Is it legal for German landlords to turn down heat this winter?
Fears of winter gas shortages have prompted some German landlords to restrict temperatures and access to hot water in their properties. Is there anything tenants can do about it?
Published: 13 July 2022 11:37 CEST
Frost lies on the ground near a housing estate in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance / Jörg Carstensen/dpa | Jörg Carstensen
ENERGY
‘No-one should freeze’: German cities plan public warming halls for winter
From turning off water fountains and turning down the temperature at pools, to preparing emergency halls for people to keep warm, districts across Germany are stepping up their plans in case there is a gas shortage.
Published: 12 July 2022 10:58 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments