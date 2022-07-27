Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

OPINION & ANALYSIS

OPINION: The shocking state of German trains exposes the myth about punctuality

To the outside world, Germany has a reputation for being punctual. But when it comes to the rail system, passengers face shocking delays, as well as underfunded infrastructure, writes Brian Melican.

Published: 27 July 2022 17:04 CEST
A traveller walks past a German ICE high speed train.
A traveller walks past a German ICE high speed train. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

This summer, we have the comparatively rare opportunity to watch a widely-held stereotype dissolving in real time: all you need to do is get on a train – or, if you would like to avoid that rather unpleasant experience, simply stand on a station platform as panicky tourists charge through the country’s Hauptbahnhöfe (main stations) from one delayed connection to another, crying out in anguished surprise as the train doors close in front of them: “But aren’t Germans supposed to be punctual?!”

Of course, as the less chauvinistic and more realistic among us well understand, being on time has long been more of a cherished collective aspiration than a national characteristic. Ironically, while countries whose timekeeping we regularly deride, such as France and Italy, have relatively reliable rail networks, Germans, who feel acute embarrassment at every minute of tardiness, must make do with trains which are chronically delayed and now getting worse. Hence the surprise of foreigners caught up in chaotic delays – and our own sense that things are generally going down the pan.

READ ALSO: Why so many long distance trains in Germany were delayed in April

Trains becoming ‘unattractive prospect’

Yes, just as tourists and business travellers return after Covid, Deutsche Bahn and the country’s other operators are doing their level best to bust one of the few remaining myths on which we as a nation trade (“German efficiency”, “German engineering”, and “German preparedness” having already been caught with their proverbial pants down on numerous occasions in recent years…).

The official Deutsche Bahn statistics may state that around 70 percent of its IC and ICEs are still punctual, but there are two things about this: firstly, taken on its own terms, this is an appalling admission, meaning as it does that almost one in three long-distance journeys suffers a delay or more than six minutes (and that an unnamed number are delayed by up to 5:59 minutes, enough to miss a tight connection). Secondly, whatever the statistics say, I personally as a regular rail traveller have never experienced chaos as extensive and sustained as over the last 12 months – and I’m not alone.

People queue to get on an ICE train at Berlin Hauptbahnhof.

People queue to get on an ICE train at Berlin Hauptbahnhof. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder

I’m not, by the way, challenging the accuracy of the DB statistics: it’s just that the delays seem to be affecting the most strongly frequented lines. Having a train run punctually, but empty or on a quiet route will not do much to dispel the now widespread impression that rail travel in Germany has gone from being a continuing, yet reassuringly predictable disappointment to resembling one of the outer circles of hell. And while punctuality is the main issue, a range of other factors – from on-board comfort to passenger information and compensation for delays – are making what should be the backbone of Germany’s switch to carbon-neutral transport into a horrifically unattractive prospect.

READ ALSO: How to find cheap train tickets in Germany

Two hours behind schedule

Take last weekend, when I returned from a holiday in the UK via changes at Brussels and Cologne. Things got off to a bad start when my Eurostar was delayed by half an hour: theoretically, I would have missed my onward ICE from Brussels, yet – somewhat fortuitously for me – it left 50 minutes late due to a technical defect in the unit; at Cologne, too, I should have missed a connection due to this delay, yet the IC to Hamburg was also running late, by around a quarter of an hour… 

If that sounds like getting lucky twice, it wasn’t: after around 40 years as the workhorse of the north-western route, the IC rolling stock on the Cologne to Hamburg services is in a parlous state, of which a lack of air-conditioning in several carriages was the most obvious manifestation; and as so often, the BordBistro was first closed, later able to serve drinks only (lukewarm due to a broken fridge). Then, as minor delays are want to, this one slowly increased to almost an hour by Bremen, where we had to stop for another 50 minutes due to trespassers on the line. We were then held for a further few minutes because, as the audibly exasperated guard explained, we were unable to get moving again until the people in coach 3 agreed to put their masks on. That’s Germany these days: holding up an already severely delayed train on a petty point of Pandemic-related principle while actually creating conditions which will make the spread of Covid considerably more likely.

Eventually, we arrived into Hamburg just shy of two hours behind schedule – masks, t-shirts, and everything else drenched in the kind of sweat you can only get into as a result of failed on-board air-conditioning and prolonged concern about whether you will reach your destination. I personally was exhausted, but at least close to home; spare a thought for the plucky Greta-inspired teenagers heading from Amsterdam back to Stockholm who, already several hours behind schedule due to a delay on their previous IC, went on to miss the last sensible connection northwards… 

Passengers on the train platform in Hamburg.

Passengers on the train platform in Hamburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bodo Marks

It says a lot that, during two weeks’ holiday travelling around the UK – a country assumed both at home and abroad to have deplorable trains – the worst of the journeys were in Germany. Sure, the services I took in Britain were delayed, but the rolling stock was better maintained, refreshments were reliably available, and the “Delay Repay” scheme far more generous. The latter kicks in after just 15 minutes, whereas Deutsche Bahn’s compensation is only available for delays of one hour of more – a telling yardstick. And interestingly enough, as our IC approached the two-hours’ delay mark just ahead of Hamburg, it accelerated markedly and, suddenly, the passengers removing their masks around me as they gasped for oxygen in the fetid miasma of coach 10 didn’t seem of particular interest: from 120 minutes on, the amount of compensation due doubles…

READ ALSO: Delayed train? Germany’s Deutsche Bahn to give online refunds for the first time

All of this is especially tragic in that, between the nadir of 2015 (the last time Germany’s trains were this unpunctual) and 2021, train travel actually improved somewhat. New units ordered by Deutsche Bahn and various other operators began to come into service, staffing was improved, and the first of the many long-overdue works to expand capacity, upgrade damage-prone components, and prevent unauthorised access were undertaken. By the arrival of the Pandemic in 2020, punctuality had gone up, as had comfort (on-board WiFi; refreshments on longer journeys). 

Why are trains in Germany getting worse?

Yet now, the same old disruption of yesteryear has returned – as has the rail industry’s tendency to blame poor performance on external factors. This time, it’s apparently the resurgence in passenger numbers after 2020/2021 and a lack of staff that are the cause of all our woes, despite the fact that traffic is still slightly below the pre-pandemic peak and that, in the intervening period, Deutsche Bahn and other operators have had a field day poaching out-of-work air-industry workers… 

So what actually is behind the chronically poor and fast-worsening performance of German rail? I don’t know for sure, but 15 years of up-close-and-personal experience tell me that it’s most likely a combination of three overarching factors: decades-long network underinvestment so sustained that even the various gazillions announced in recent times will take years to make a dent on the infrastructure problems; vastly increased complexity since privatisation along with a weakened, yet still dominant national operator (Deutsche Bahn) whose internal structures and corporate culture combine the worst inefficiencies of the public with the worst short-termism of the private sector; and a populace and political class which only shows sporadic interest in rail (“9 Euro ticket!”) and is otherwise still obsessed with personalised motor transport. 

Car-crazy penny-pinchers? Now there’s an enduring stereotype about us Germans unlikely to be dispelled any time soon…

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TRAVEL NEWS

What are your rights in Germany if a flight is delayed or cancelled?

With chaotic conditions at German airports this summer, as well as strike action, we look at you rights if your air travel plans are disrupted.

Published: 27 July 2022 11:27 CEST
What are your rights in Germany if a flight is delayed or cancelled?

What happens if my flight in Germany is disrupted?

The good news is that the EU has strict regulations protecting consumers, including those buying plane tickets.

If you have faced issues with your flight in Germany, here are your rights and how to get compensation, according to EU legislation.

EU air passenger rights apply to you if your flight is within the EU or Schengen zone, if it arrives in the EU/Schengen zone from outside the bloc and is operated by an EU-based airline, or if it departs from the EU/ Schengen zone.

Additionally, the EU rights apply only if you have not already received benefits (including compensation, re-routing, and assistance from the airline) for this journey under the law of a non-EU country.

READ ALSO: Airport chaos in Europe: What are your rights?

People can make a claim if the flight is cancelled at short notice, overbooked or arrives at least three hours late at its destination. In these cases, each passenger booked on the flight can demand a lump-sum compensation payment of between €250 and €600, depending on the circumstances. 

How much compensation is due?

Your rights and compensation will depend on the duration of the delay and the distance of the flight. The compensation will generally be €250 for short flights, €400 for longer flights and up to €600 for flights covering more than 3,500 kilometres.

If you take an alternative flight in the event of a cancellation, you do not have to pay for it again. If the alternative flight is offered immediately and arrives at the destination a maximum of two hours later (for short routes) or four hours later (for long routes), the airlines can reduce the compensation payments by 50 percent.

You may be entitled to receive compensation for a flight cancellation if it was cancelled at short notice. 

If you have to pay additional costs as a result of a cancellation – for instance, for a hotel that you now can’t use – you can ask for compensation for this from the airline. 

Airlines do not have to pay compensation at all if a flight cancellation is due to extraordinary circumstances that “could not have been avoided even if all reasonable measures had been taken”. This is the case, for example, with unforeseeable natural events. But not in the case of circumstances for which the airline itself is responsible, such as a lack of staff on the plane or at check-in.

According to the EU, other examples of events defined as extraordinary circumstances are “air traffic management decisions, political instability, adverse weather conditions and security risks”.

Workers’ strikes can be considered extraordinary circumstances. But the airline needs to prove that the circumstance caused the delay or cancellation and that delays or cancellations couldn’t have been avoided “even if all reasonable measures had been taken”.

READ ALSO: What to know about Lufthansa ground staff strike at German airports

In the current Lufthansa ground crew strike action, passengers are being booked onto another flight by the airline free of charge. If the alternative flight does not depart until the next day, customers are entitled to a voucher for an overnight hotel stay in certain cases.

If it is a domestic flight, Lufthansa is rebooking passengers on a connection with Deutsche Bahn. Travellers also have the option of booking their train ticket themselves, but they must make sure that the ticket price is not higher than that of the booked flight (or they pay the difference). Customers can also receive a refund for their ticket. 

If the passenger misses a flight through their own fault, for example: turning up late to the airport, the airline does not have to pay.

What about support during delays?

If a departure is significantly delayed, airlines are obliged to support their passengers during the waiting time. Passengers are entitled to two free telephone calls and free meals and refreshments “in reasonable proportion to the waiting time”.

If the delay necessitates an overnight stay, the airline must also pay for the costs of a hotel – as well as for transport there.

What happens if my luggage goes missing?

Unless the damage was caused by an inherent defect in the baggage itself, the airline is liable. You have the right to compensation up to approximately €1,400.

“​​If you want to file a claim for lost or damaged luggage, you should do it in writing to the airline within 7 days, or within 21 days of receiving your luggage if it was delayed. There is no standard EU-wide form.”, the EU site adds.

The baggage label on the boarding card is proof that baggage has been checked in. If there is a dispute about the value of suitcases or clothing, it is useful to have proof of purchase. Of course, it is unrealistic to have receipts for all items of clothing or equipment carried – but there may be proof of particularly expensive or newly purchased items.

READ ALSO:

What happens if I miss my flight due to long queues?

Complaints about long security queues should be directed to the German federal police (Bundespolizei) rather than the airport or airline. However, if you want to complain about the check-in queues, you should contact the responsible airline. 

What steps do I take to get compensation or complain?

Familiarise yourself with your rights and then talk to the airline or tour operator. Make sure you keep a record of all of your conversations. 

If you are not satisfied with their response, you can contact your country’s European Consumer Centre for cross-border flights or a national consumer centre for domestic trips. If you think you’re liable for compensation from your airline, you can file an official EU airline complaint form.

SHOW COMMENTS