REVEALED: How much it costs to enjoy summer in Germany in 2022
The cost of living is higher than ever - and sadly even the carefree summer months may leave people out of pocket. From grabbing an ice-cream to heading to the pool, here's what it costs to enjoy summer in different parts of Germany.
Published: 22 July 2022 17:17 CEST
A woman eats a huge ice-cream in Zons, North-Rhine Westphalia. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jonas Güttler
ENERGY
‘You’ll never walk alone’: Germany’s Scholz pledges more energy relief measures
German chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised to offer more financial aid for struggling households in a new package likely to be unveiled this September.
Published: 22 July 2022 13:04 CEST
