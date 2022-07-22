Read news from:
Austria
MONEY

REVEALED: How much it costs to enjoy summer in Germany in 2022

The cost of living is higher than ever - and sadly even the carefree summer months may leave people out of pocket. From grabbing an ice-cream to heading to the pool, here's what it costs to enjoy summer in different parts of Germany.

Published: 22 July 2022 17:17 CEST
Ice cream in North Rhine Westphalia
A woman eats a huge ice-cream in Zons, North-Rhine Westphalia. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jonas Güttler

With many households feeling the sting of high inflation, some have decided to eschew a trip abroad this year in favour of a staycation in Germany.

There are loads of great reasons to do so: the €9 ticket deal is still running, and Germany has many beautiful locations to visit, from the Bavarian alps to the beaches of Sylt. 

Unfortunately, Germany has been far from immune to price hikes in recent months – so you may find a day out at a beer-garden or a trip to the pool with friends a little pricier than last year.

Here’s a rundown of some popular summer activities and what they currently cost around the country.

Getting an ice-cream

There are few nicer things in life than a lovely scoop of ice-cream on a warm summer’s day, but don’t be surprised if your Eiskugel (ice cream scoop) sets you back a bit more than it did in 2021.

According to research conducted by Coupons magazine, the average cost of a single scoop ice-cream in Germany is currently €1.46. In the cheapest parlours, customers pay a pretty reasonable €1 per scoop – but in the most expensive areas, they can expect to pay double. 

In the survey of 75 ice-cream parlours, Wuppertal emerged as the most affordable place to enjoy the sweet treat, with scoops of ice-cream costing an average of €1.20 in the North-Rhine Westphalian town. Nearby Bielefeld and Erfurt in Thuringia were also among the cheapest destinations for ice-cream. 

On the other side of the scale entirely were Munich and Stuttgart, where a single scoop costs a whooping €1.73 on average – and in some cases as much as €2. That means that families of four will have to spend the best part of €20 in the Bavarian capital if they want to buy a round of ice-creams on a hot day.

The recent price hikes are largely due to the rising cost of both milk and sugar – the two main ingredients in ice-cream. 

Going to the pool

When the temperatures are soaring, cooling off in an outdoor swimming pool is the best way to spend an afternoon. But are the prices of tickets in 2022 enough to make you break a sweat?

Digital property manager Objego set out to discover just that with a survey of 300 outdoor pools (or Freibäder) in Germany. According to Objego’s research, children and teenagers pay an average of €2.37 for a dip in the pool, while adults pay around €4.57 on average for their tickets. 

Hamburg outdoor swimming pool

A teenage boy jumps into the pool in a Hamburg Freibad. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Weber

Oddly enough, the usual East-West dynamic is completely reversed when it comes to outdoor pools.

In the city-state of Bremen, children and teenagers can swim for just €1 – which we think is an absolute bargain. 

However in Cottbus – which is normally one of the cheapest parts of Germany – adults have to pay an average of €6 to cool off in the water. In the most expensive Freibad, adult tickets cost an eye-watering €9.25. At those prices, they’d better have some pretty awesome waterslides.

Sitting in a beer garden 

Summer in Germany and beer gardens go together like Sauerkraut and Wurst, but it’s also nice if the hangover doesn’t extend to your wallet as well.

Luckily, Bild has checked out the prices of the most popular 10 beer gardens in Germany. These were selected by Falstaff, a community of beer and wine drinkers.

According to their research, the cheapest place to have cold one is Bräustüberl at Bavaria’s Tegernsee, where a half-litre of Helles costs just €3.10. Also on the affordable side were Skopis Elbgarten in Coswig, Saxony, and Bräustüberl Maxlrain in Bavaria’s Tuntenhausen. At both beer gardens, a half-litre of beer costs a mere €3.60.

In contrast, a house beer from the Berlin BRLO beer garden will set you back €5.50, and a beer at Liebevoll in der Auermühle, a beer garden in Ratingen, comes with a dizzying €5.80 price-tag.

Booking holiday accommodation

Finding a place to stay can be one of the biggest outlays of any holiday, and this year the prices are soaring due to high demand.

“Holidays in Germany are in demand as hardly ever before,” travel expert Heike Müller told Bild. “Thus, with the great demand for holidays in Germany, the occupancy figures of holiday flats and holiday homes are also high. At the start of the summer holidays in Saxony, about 90 percent of the accommodation in Saxon Switzerland is already fully booked.”

Bild commissioned a review of the cost of an overnight stay in holiday accommodation from holiday home search portal Holidu. These were the results:

The most expensive places to stay overnight

1. Sylt: €187 

2. Tegernsee: €185 

3. Garmisch-Partenkirchen: €183 

4. North Sea Islands: €175

5. North-Frisian Islands: €138

6. Rügen: €132

7. Baltic Sea Islands: €131 

8. Baltic Sea Coast: €131

9. Bodensee: €131 

10. Oberallgäu: €131

Westerland Sylt

People walk along the beach in Westerland, Sylt. Sylt is the most expensive place to book a holiday home. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Bockwoldt

The least expensive places to stay overnight

1. Bavarian Forest: €78 

2. Ore Mountains: €79 

3. Westerwald: €79

4. Hunsrück: €80 

5. Rhön: €81 

6. Saarland: €84 

7. Oberfranken: €85 

8. Altmark: €85 

9. Thuringian Rhön: €86

10. Franconian Switzerland: €86

ENERGY

‘You’ll never walk alone’: Germany’s Scholz pledges more energy relief measures

German chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised to offer more financial aid for struggling households in a new package likely to be unveiled this September.

Published: 22 July 2022 13:04 CEST
'You'll never walk alone': Germany's Scholz pledges more energy relief measures

In a press conference held in Berlin on Friday, Scholz set out the government’s plans to tackle the ongoing energy crisis, including a new package of relief measures for consumers and the purchase of a 30 percent stake in the struggling energy giant Uniper.

The price of energy – and particularly natural gas – have been on the rise for several months, but the situation has worsened since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“Everything will get more expensive,” Scholz said, adding that the higher energy costs on the market “will soon become noticeable for all of us”.

To ease the burden on German households, the chancellor revealed that the government was currently mulling a brand new set of energy relief measures.

“The contours of this relief package have been discussed in the coalition and are in place,” he said.

So far, two key plans have been agreed on by the cabinet: a review of housing benefits that will include more money for energy costs, and reform of long-term unemployment benefits.

The latter involves a rebrand of the controversial Hartz IV system that will scrap most sanctions and increase the amount of money for recipients.

The new system, which will be called Bürgergeld (or ‘Citizens’ Allowance’), is due to come into force in January 2023. Proposals for the reforms were announced by Labour Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) on Thursday.

In addition, the government is considering putting legal protections in place for tenants who find themselves in financial difficulties, Scholz said.

A similar moratorium for tenants was put in place during the Covid crisis, when many people saw their working hours reduced or lost their jobs.

In mid-September, the cabinet will meet to discuss supplementary measures that could form part of the third energy relief package this year. 

“There are many good, concrete proposals on the table,” the Chancellor explained.

Previous energy packages have included measures such as the €9 monthly travel ticket and a cut in tax on fuel.

‘You’ll never walk alone’ 

In the course of the press conference, Scholz repeatedly expressed a mantra well-known to fans of the English football club, Liverpool F.C. 

“You’ll never walk alone,” he said in English, quoting the club anthem. “No-one must face the future alone.”

However, from October 1st at the latest – and possibly even earlier – households in Germany may start to see a rise in their energy bills.

This is because the government is attempting to stop the struggling German energy sector from going under in the wake of the gas shortages and price shocks.

An electricity metre in a house. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Uli Deck

In the first step towards bailing out the sector, the government plans to purchase a 30-percent stake in energy giant Uniper. It will then put legal mechanisms in place on either September 1st or October 1st that will allow the company to pass on up to 90 percent of its additional costs to consumers. 

Scholz warned that consumers could see their energy bills go up this autumn. A four-person household, for example, can expect an increase of €200-300 per year.

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) has previously warned that households could see price rises “in the four-digit range” this winter. 

In addition, the government has already put a number of new measures in place to try and shore up Germany’s energy supply.

These include building new LNG terminals in the North Sea, setting targets for filling the gas storage facilities, keeping coal plants running and ensuring that coal transported by trains is prioritised on the railway tracks. 

