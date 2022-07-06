How does the cost of food in Germany compare to other countries?

The cost of living has been rising in Germany, with food prices going up at an above-average rate of 12.7 percent in June.

But how do the prices compare to other European destinations?

Germany’s Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) looked at the price of food and drink in Germany and several other European countries for the month of April 2022. And they found a very mixed picture.

READ ALSO: Consumers in Germany face further food price hikes

Highest costs in Switzerland, Norway and Iceland

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Germany’s wealthy neighbour is where groceries (not including alcoholic drinks) cost the most.

“Among all selected European holiday countries, the corresponding price level was highest in Switzerland, and was 54 percent higher than in Germany,” said Destatis.

In the northern European nations of Norway (+42 percent) and Iceland (+40 percent), grocery products were also significantly more expensive than in Germany.

A customer looks at fruit at a weekly market in Oldenburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hauke-Christian Dittrich

In the neighbouring countries of France (+1 percent) and Austria (+2 percent), consumers had to pay only slightly more for food than in Germany.

Meanwhile, shopping for food and drink products is particularly cheap in Poland, where prices stand at around -30 percent compared to Germany, and around -17 percent in Hungary.

Meat cheaper in southern European countries

Consumers in Germany have been facing major price hikes for meat in the first half of this year.

But among all selected European holiday countries in the study, the price level for meat in Switzerland was twice as high as in Germany (+101 percent). In Norway meat was 25 percent more expensive, and in Luxembourg 17 percent.

The price level was slightly higher for Fleisch products in France (+4 percent) and Austria (+1 percent) than in Germany.

In Greece, however, buying meat is about 21 percent cheaper than in Germany. Consumers also paid less in Spain (-24 percent) and Portugal (-23 percent), which are popular EU holiday destinations. Buying meat is even cheaper in Croatia (-30 percent compared to Germany).

The below chart by Statista shows the price levels compared to Germany for meat in selected countries in April 2022, with Switzerland at the top.

What else do we know about the cost of food and drink products?

Fish was significantly cheaper in Germany than in many of the countries studied. However, in the Netherlands and Poland the price level was the lowest compared to Germany, at -29 percent. In Italy and Croatia, fish was also 20 percent cheaper than in Germany.

For fruit and vegetables, the price level was highest in Norway – consumers there have to pay 34 percent more for fruit and vegetables than in Germany. In Poland, these foods were the cheapest (-33 percent compared to Germany).

READ ALSO: Why are people in Germany clearing out supermarket shelves?

When it comes to alcoholic drinks, they were only slightly cheaper in Austria (-2 percent) and Hungary (-5 percent) compared to Germany. Alcoholic drinks were most expensive in the north of Europe: in Iceland they were 257 percent pricier than in Germany, in Norway 217 percent. In the Netherlands, the price level was 17 percent above Germany, and in France 16 percent higher.

What does all this mean?

It’s worth keeping in mind that each country has a different economy, wage and tax contribution rates. But it’s good to know how costs compare to Germany so you can consider your next trip or think about how you should budget when going on holiday or travelling.