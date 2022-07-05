Read news from:
Consumers in Germany face further food price hikes

People in Germany will have to prepare for more increases in the cost of several products, especially food and drink, according to researchers. But there are signs that inflation could ease up later in the year.

Published: 5 July 2022 11:51 CEST
An employee takes money from the till at a shop in Stuttgart.
An employee takes money from the till at a shop in Stuttgart. People in Germany face more price hikes, according to a study. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marijan Murat

According to the survey conducted in June among food, beverage, and tobacco retailers, price expectations are at 98.9 points. This means that almost all bosses surveyed are planning to raise prices, and consumers in Germany will have to dig even deeper into their pockets in the coming months.

The majority of the surveyed retailers in other sectors also plan to put prices up: their price expectations rose to 78.6 points, up from 75.5 points. “We can therefore expect inflation rates to remain high for the time being,” said Timo Wollmershäuser, Head of Forecasts at ifo.

The points indicate the percentage of companies planning to raise their prices. The balance is obtained by subtracting from the percentage of companies that want to raise their prices, the proportion of those that want to lower their prices. If all the companies surveyed planned to increase their prices, the balance would be 100 points.

People in Germany have been dealing with the rising cost of living for months as inflation has spiralled upwards.

Last week the Federal Statistical Office estimated inflation for June at 7.6 percent year-on-year. Although this means that inflation slowed down slightly, it is still at a very high level. Food prices rose at an above-average rate of 12.7 percent.

However, the ifo Institute went on to say that there were signs that the inflation rate could go down. 

“There are initial signs that the rate of inflation could gradually decrease toward the end of the year,” Wollmershäuser said.

“In several economic sectors with production upstream of private consumption, price expectations have now dropped twice in a row.”

These include manufacturing (which was 59.7 points and previously 66.7 points), construction (50.0 points, previously 56.0 points), and wholesale (57.4 points, previously 68.1 points). The ifo said it is only among service providers that price expectations have remained largely the same (47.1 points).

It’s not clear how high the planned cost increases will be because the ifo Institute does not ask about the amounts.

ENERGY

Should tenants in Germany be shielded from energy price hikes?

Gas prices have more than tripled in the past year, prompting tenants' rights advocates to call for more social support and a cap on energy costs.

Published: 30 June 2022 15:57 CEST
The German’s Tenants’ Association is calling on the government to put together a new energy relief package to help renters deal with spiralling energy costs.

Gas has become an increasing scarce resource in Germany, with the Economics Ministry raising the alert level recently after Russia docked supplies by 60 percent.

The continued supply issues have caused prices to skyrocket. According to the German import prices published on Thursday, natural gas was three times as expensive in May 2022 as it was in May a year ago.

In light of the exploding prices, the German Tenants’ Association is putting the government under pressure to offer greater relief for renters.

Proposals on the table include a moratorium on terminating tenancy agreements and a permanent heating cost subsidy for all low-income households.

The Tenants’ Association has argued that nobody should face eviction for being unable to cope with soaring bills and is urging the government to adjust housing benefits in line with the higher prices. 

Gas price cap

Renters’ advocates have also joined a chorus of people advocating for a cap on consumer gas prices to prevent costs from rising indefinitely.

Recently, Frank Bsirske, a member of the parliamentary Green Party and former head of the trade union Verdi, spoke out in favour of capping prices. Bavaria’s economics minister and Lower Saxony’s energy minister have also advocated for a gas price cap in the past. 

According to the tenants’ association, the vast majority of tenants use gas for heating and are directly affected by recent price increases.

At the G7 summit in Bavaria this week, leaders of the developed nations discussed plans for a coordinated cut in oil prices to prevent Russia from reaping the rewards of the energy crisis. 

In an initiative spearheaded by the US, the group of rich nations agreed to task ministers will developing a proposal that would see consumer countries refusing to pay more than a set price for oil imports from Russia.

A gas price cap would likely be carried out on a more national level, with the government regulating how much of their costs energy companies can pass onto consumers. 

Strict contract laws preventing sudden price hikes mean that tenants in Germany are unlikely to feel the full force of the rising gas prices this year

However, the Tenant’s Association pointed out that, if there is a significant reduction in gas imports, the Federal Network Agency could activate an emergency clause known as the price adjustment clause.

This would allow gas suppliers to pass on higher prices to their customers at short notice. 

The Tenants’ Association has warned that the consequences of an immediate market price adjustment, if it happens, should be legally regulated and socially cushioned.

In the case of the price adjustment clause being activated, the government would have to regulate the costs that companies were allowed to pass onto consumers to prevent social upheaval. 

