Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MONEY

German inflation slows in June as government steps in

German inflation slowed slightly in June, official figures published Wednesday showed, as government measures to ease the pressure on consumers from rising prices took force.

Published: 29 June 2022 15:02 CEST
The €9 ticket is one of the cost of living measures the German government introduced.
The €9 ticket is one of the cost of living measures the German government introduced. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Oliwia Nowakowska

Inflation sat at 7.6 percent in June, according to the federal statistics office Destatis, still well above the two-percent target set by central banks but down from 7.9 percent in May.

Consumer prices in Germany have been on an almost constant climb for 18 months, with the last fall in the rate registered in January this year.

Inflation was first stoked by the disruptions arising from the coronavirus pandemic, and then by the war in Ukraine.

Russia’s invasion had caused “prices for energy to climb markedly”, leading to high rates of inflation, Destatis said.

Year-on-year energy costs were up 38 percent in June, according to the statistics body, while prices for food also increased by 12.7 percent in the same timeframe.

The disruption caused to supply chains by the war and the pandemic also added to price pressures, it said.

The upwards momentum was only broken by government moves to ease the pressure on consumers, including a discounted fuel tax and a flat-rate €9 monthly ticket for public transport.

READ ALSO: How is Germany’s €9 ticket really affecting public transport

The full impact of these measures could “not be assessed” in the preliminary data, Destatis said.

“This is not yet the end of surging inflation rates,” said Carsten Brzeski, head of macro at the ING bank.

Rather, it was an example that it is “currently governments, not central banks, that can stop inflation”, he said.

Despite the relief for consumers from the government on the costs of transport and energy, “food price inflation continued to pick up” while prices were also marked up for services, Brzeski said.

Looking ahead, the government’s measures are set to expire at the end of August, while “the potential end to Russian gas for Germany is also likely to increase energy prices going into the winter season”, he said.

Spanish inflation reached double digits in June, coming in at 10.2 percent, according to figures published earlier Wednesday.

The data suggested “eurozone inflation is moving up and not down like German inflation”, adding to the pressure on the European Central Bank, Brzeski said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Germany plans return to debt-limit rules in 2023

Germany will reinstate its so-called debt brake in 2023 after suspending it for three years to cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, sources in the finance ministry said Wednesday.

Published: 29 June 2022 11:45 CEST
Germany plans return to debt-limit rules in 2023

The government will borrow 17.2 billion euros ($18.1 million) next year, adhering to the rule enshrined in the constitution that normally limits

Germany’s public deficit to 0.35 percent of overall annual economic output, despite new spending as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the sources said.

The new borrowing set out in a draft budget to be presented to the cabinet on Friday is almost 10 billion euros higher than a previous figure for 2023 announced in April.

However, “despite a considerable increase in costs, the debt brake will be respected,” one of the sources said.

Although Germany is traditionally a frugal nation, the government broke its own debt rules at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and unleashed vast financial aid to steer the economy through the crisis.

READ ALSO: Debt-averse Germany to take on new borrowings to soften pandemic blow

The government has this year unveiled a multi-billion-euro support package to help companies in Europe’s biggest economy weather the fallout from the Ukraine war and sanctions against Russia.

Berlin has also spent billions to diversify its energy supply to reduce its dependence on Russia, as well as investing heavily in plans to tackle climate change and push digital technology.

But despite the additional spending, Finance Minister Christian Lindner has maintained the aim to reinstate the debt brake in 2023.

SHOW COMMENTS