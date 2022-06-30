For members
Less traffic, more ticket sales: How the €9 ticket has impacted Germany
Germany's €9 ticket seems to have had the desired effect - with tens of millions of tickets sold and fewer cars on the roads, while it also appears to have had an impact on inflation.
Published: 30 June 2022 11:59 CEST
Numerous passengers wait on a platform for an RE3 regional train from Erfurt. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Sauer
Flight chaos: How Germany wants to relax red tape to recruit foreign workers
The German government has announced more details on how it plans to help ease flight disruptions due to staff shortages in the aviation industry.
Published: 29 June 2022 15:46 CEST
