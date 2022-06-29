Passengers face disruption due to German air traffic control problems

The operators of Frankfurt, Germany’s largest airport, said the issue was down to technical problems early in the morning “at the German Air Traffic Control in Langen”.
Fraport added: “There will be disruptions throughout European airspace and thus delays in operations and isolated flight cancellations at Frankfurt Airport.”
German airline Lufthansa, which has its main hub in Frankfurt, said in a statement: “Due to a disruption at the German Air Traffic Control, the Lufthansa Group flight schedule to and from Frankfurt is affected. Please check the status of your flight before travelling. If your flight is cancelled, we suggest you do not travel to the airport.”
The technical issues were linked to a software problem during the installation of an update at the Langen control centre.
From 9am on Wednesday, the issue was reportedly fixed but there will likely still be delays as things return to normal.
The Langen centre controls the lower airspace in the centre of Germany with important airports such as Düsseldorf, Cologne and Frankfurt.
The area stretches from Kassel to Lake Constance, and from the French border to Thuringia.
Frankfurt airport operator Fraport urged passengers to prepare before trying to travel.
“Passengers should allow sufficient time for their journey and arrive at the check-in desk as early as possible before departure,” said Fraport. “It is also recommended that passengers check their flight status in advance on airlines’ websites.”
In recent weeks, staff shortages at airports and airlines combined with rising demand for travel has resulted in chaos for passengers in Germany as well as other European countries.
Government ministers Volker Wissing (FDP), Nancy Faeser (SPD) and Hubertus Heil (SPD), are set to present their plans aimed at addressing the situation on Wednesday.
READ ALSO:
Member comments