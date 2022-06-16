Read news from:
‘Arrive three hours early’: Your tips for flying in Germany this summer

Crowded airports, long waits in security and disruption to flights - lots of travellers have been facing these problems while flying in Europe. Here's what readers in Germany had to say.

Published: 16 June 2022 13:12 CEST
Passengers at the security control at Berlin's airport.
Passengers at the security control at Berlin's airport. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder

Catching a flight can be a stressful experience at the best of times. But due to major staff shortages and a surging demand for travel after Covid restrictions were eased, flying is even more difficult. 

Travellers in Germany are also seeing disruption, including delays and cancelled flights or having to queue for a long time to check-in or go through security. 

Kuwano, originally from Japan and now living in Berlin, said he uses the BER airport to travel abroad three or four times a month for business. He said the situation has been chaotic lately.

When he flew to Paris on June 1st, he said there were long waits at the check-in and bag drop-off counters – and it got progressively worse.

“As I made my way to the security gate, I despaired,” the 34-year-old told The Local. “There was a queue from near the gate where the tickets were checked. It reminded me of Disneyland in Japan. But there was no elation, as if I was about to go on a dreamy ride to meet the characters.”

Kuwano said seven people asked to go in front of him in the security line because they were afraid they would miss their flight. 

“There was also a long queue at the counter when I went through the security gate to buy water,” he said. “I gave up, went to the toilet and checked the time, only to find that we had five minutes until departure. There were so many people rushing to the plane on the final call that the departure was eventually delayed by 20 minutes.”

Kuwana said he would take the train in future when possible instead of flying.

‘Airlines need to cancel flights early’

In a survey for the Local, most people said they were concerned about travelling by air this summer because of the issues.

Kristoffer, 42, said Berlin’s airport “needs to manage and prompt people better at security”.

A sign for security at Hamburg airport.

A sign for security checks at Hamburg airport. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marcus Brandt

“A lot of time is wasted not knowing what to expect when going through security control. Airlines needs to cancel flights early rather than late to minimise disruption.”

Smruthi Panyam, 43, flew with Lufthansa from Frankfurt. He said: “Sorry to say but the lines at the airport check-in are so long even for business class, I recommend reaching the airport at least three hours prior to your flight.”

Chris, 40, who has flown at various German airports recently, said: “Leave lots of time, be prepared for last-minute changes and do your research with flight trackers etc. if possible.”

Bego, 43, flew from Hamburg and said security control was “chaos”. He advised people to arrive 2.5 hours early to the airport. 

Another respondent, Russ, 58, who lives in Mainz said he has flown from Frankfurt and Munich airports recently. He said both were “very crowded” with long lines to check in luggage and go through security.

“Expect and plan for delays and flight cancellations,” he said. “If traveling for vacation, plan at least a two-day buffer for your return, so that delays/cancellations don‘t cause missed work or missed school.

“Airlines should reduce the number of reservations they accept until airline and airport resources can catch up to demand. Unfortunately, this is unlikely to happen, as airlines are happy to take consumers‘ money now, and push their resource problems onto the consumers later.”

As The Local reported, Germany’s biggest airline Lufthansa said last week it was cancelling 900 flights in July alone due to the staffing problems.

But bosses warned that disruption could still happen despite the schedule cuts. 

A big part of the problem is that many people who worked for airlines and airports lost their job or were forced to look for other jobs due to reduced work at the height of Covid when travel was severely restricted.

Several readers said the aviation industry needed to make a big effort to restore staffing levels to what they were before the pandemic. 

‘Bring your own meal’

Some respondents to our survey flagged up the different experiences they’ve had in German airports

Jonathan, 37, said at Cologne airport, hardly any shops were open, while in Frankfurt there’s a “complete rat race” if you need to change flights or get to another terminal or gate because of ongoing construction. 

He called for “better management of airline timetables”.

People walk in Frankfurt airport.

Travellers walk in Frankfurt airport. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hannes P. Albert

“Christmas was a peak travel time (despite Omicron) and it went off without a hitch,” said Jonathan. “Yet suddenly – presumably with the same staff available as at Christmas, the summer is suddenly lacking staff.”

Sandra, 54, flew from Baden-Baden. She advised that air passengers bring a mobile phone charger and a meal with them because lots of outlets close early.

Meanwhile, Allison, 37, who travelled from Hamburg airport said people should also leave plenty of time for getting to the airport. She said there’s been “lots of disruption on the S3 line lately”.

The Local approached some large German airports to ask how they are dealing with the current situation.

A spokesman from BER airport told The Local: “Together with all our partners at the airport, we are currently meticulously preparing for the upcoming summer travel season so that our passengers can relax and take off on holiday from BER.

“Within the industry, there is a shortage of skilled workers to meet staffing needs as demand picks up. This does not affect the airport company Berlin Brandenburg. But partners at BER can also be affected. Therefore, at peak times we cannot always rule out having to ask passengers to be patient.”

The spokesman advised passengers to arrive at least two hours before departure and have all documents ready for the flight.

TRAVEL NEWS

How travel between Germany and the USA has become easier

Both Germany and the USA have relaxed travel restrictions recently, while new flights will make it even easier to travel between the two countries. Here's a look at the details.

Published: 14 June 2022 14:48 CEST
How travel between Germany and the USA has become easier

What’s happened?

Because the Omicron variant of Covid-19 generally causes less severe illness than other variants, many countries have been significantly relaxing their travel restrictions. Germany and the US followed this path last week by announcing they were dropping entry measures. 

Meanwhile, new flight connections have been announced between Berlin’s BER airport and the US. We break down how travel between the two countries has become much easier and what you should still be aware of.  

What are the changes in Germany?

Germany on June 11th announced that all Covid-19 entry restrictions to Germany were being provisionally lifted.

It means that people can enter German from non-EU countries like the United States for any reason at all, including tourism – and they do not have to be vaccinated against Covid-19. 

However, people living in China still need an important reason to enter Germany. 

Germany also relaxed the requirement for travellers to show their Covid status before being allowed into Germany. 

That means people no longer have to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative Covid test before coming to Germany – the so-called 3G rule. 

People walk in Frankfurt airport.

Travellers walk in Frankfurt airport. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hannes P. Albert

Germany has suspended the 3G on entry rule until the end of August. It is unclear if restrictions will be brought in again after this date, but it will likely depend on the Covid situation. 

One thing to keep in mind, though, is that if a country is classed as a ‘virus variant’ area, strict rules can come into place. They include non-German residents and citizens being barred from entry to Germany, and a 14-day quarantine for those who are allowed to enter Germany, regardless of vaccination/recovery status. 

It used to be a whole lot trickier to get to Germany from the States, as the below account by US writer and The Local reader Phil Schaaf shows:

What it’s like travelling to Germany from the US in the Covid era

What’s happened at the American end?

Across the Atlantic, the US government also relaxed its entry rules on June 12th. People arriving in the States now no longer need to show a negative Covid test or proof of recovery before boarding their flight. Everyone – including American citizens – previously had to show a negative test result or recovery details before being allowed to travel and enter the country. 

However, people still need to be fully vaccinated to enter the country, although American citizens and legal American residents do not need to be jabbed.

The US Embassy in Germany said as of June 12th “travellers are no longer required to show a negative Covid-19 test or proof of recovery to enter the United States.

“However, all non-immigrant, non-citizen air travellers to the United States are required to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to the United States.”

A flight to Chicago shown on a departure board in Frankfurt.

A flight to Chicago shown on a departure board in Frankfurt. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Gollnow

People can apply for an exemption to the vaccination requirement.

The American CDC says people are considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after:

  • a dose of an accepted single dose vaccine
  • a second dose of an accepted 2-dose series
  • receiving the full series of an accepted Covid-19 vaccine (not placebo) in a clinical trial
  • receiving 2 doses of any mix-and-match combination of accepted Covid-19 vaccines administered at least 17 days apart

The US says people do not need a booster jab to be considered fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, someone who has had one dose and recovered from Covid is not considered fully vaccinated for travel to the US.

Are there any Covid rules still in place?

In Germany there is still a nationwide requirement to wear a face mask – usually an FFP2 or equivalent mask – on public transport, including planes. That means travellers will have to wear a mask on the flight to Germany from the States, or vice versa. 

Masks also have to be worn in some places such as doctor surgeries and dentists. Individual businesses can also require customers to wear a mask so it’s best to take one with you when out and about. 

People also have to isolate for at least five days if they get a positive Covid test result. Germany still offers free Covid tests for everyone – including tourists – at test centres or stations. This offer is in place until at least the end of June. People can ask for a Bürgertest at a test station, and all they need to do is fill out some details and show ID, such as a passport. 

In the US, states may still have some requirements in place such as mandatory masks on public transport so check the local rules before you travel. 

What’s this about new flight routes?

People flying from the German capital Berlin will soon be able to take more direct flights to the USA. 

The Norwegian airline Norse Atlantic Airways will connect BER Airport with New York and Los Angeles from mid-August, the company announced last week. 

There will be daily flights to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport from August 17th, and three weekly flights to LAX in Los Angeles from August 19th. Cargo services are also to be offered with the Boeing 787 aircraft.

The airline will be competing with United Airlines at BER. The US carrier has been ferrying passengers from Berlin to New York’s Newark Airport since March.

There are direct long-haul connections from BER to Singapore, Doha and, in winter, Dubai. But politicians and businesses in the region have been demanding more long-haul routes for the airport for a number of years. Berlin’s former Tegel Airport only offered a handful of long-haul direct flights.

Passengers flying from the region usually have to change planes for longer connections at busier transport hubs like Frankfurt and Munich.

