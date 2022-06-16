For members
READER INSIGHTS
‘Arrive three hours early’: Your tips for flying in Germany this summer
Crowded airports, long waits in security and disruption to flights - lots of travellers have been facing these problems while flying in Europe. Here's what readers in Germany had to say.
Published: 16 June 2022 13:12 CEST
Passengers at the security control at Berlin's airport. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder
TRAVEL NEWS
How travel between Germany and the USA has become easier
Both Germany and the USA have relaxed travel restrictions recently, while new flights will make it even easier to travel between the two countries. Here's a look at the details.
Published: 14 June 2022 14:48 CEST
