WORKING IN GERMANY

How Germany wants to prevent a wage-price spiral

German workers want wages to rise in line with inflation - but there are fears that this could create a cycle of ever-higher prices and ever-higher wages. Here's what the government wants to do about it.

Published: 28 June 2022 10:32 CEST
Purse
A woman takes a five-euro note out of her purse at the supermarket. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez

What’s going on? 

Next Monday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) wants to meet with employers and trade unions to discuss the state budget and rising cost of living.

With inflation currently hitting 7.9 percent in Germany, the government is concerned that the trade unions could try to negotiate significant wage increases over the coming months. In some cases, this can fuel a process known as a wage-price spiral – because companies then put up their prices yet again to deal with the rising cost of labour. 

In an effort to stop this happening, Scholz is set to pitch the idea of a one-off pay-rise instead of numerous pay increases over time. The state could make these even more lucrative by keeping the one-off payments tax-free for employees. Scholz’s party, the governing Social Democrats (SPD), believe that this would not only cushion the impact of inflation on workers but also help to prevent endless price hikes in the future.  

What are the unions and employers saying? 

So far, both unionists and business owners have been cautious about the idea in the run-up to the Monday meeting. Both sides have pointed out that collective bargaining (negotiations between unions and businesses) should be autonomous: wage agreements are not agreed politically, they say, but are a matter for employers and trade unions.

In an interview with the Bayerischer Rundfunk, Frank Werneke, head of Verdi, poured cold water on the idea of one-off payments. “We have to make sure that these permanently rising prices are also converted and transformed into permanently effective wage increases,” he said.

One-off payments are simply one-off measures that do not lead to a permanent increase in wages, according to the IG Metall trade union, which recently negotiated a 6.5 percent pay increase for its workers. The police union has also expressed a similar view. 

Do economists think this is a good idea? 

Not really. The President of the German Institute for Economic Research, Marcel Fratzscher, has already spoken out against the move. He argues that a restricted one-off payment would mean workers would bear the brunt of the current crisis. 

Clemens Fuest, President of the Munich-based Ifo Institute, voiced concerns that even a one-off wage increase could lead to prices shooting up regardless. “There is a danger that this will lead to strong windfall effects and that wage increases will not be much lower (than they otherwise would),” he said. 

Fuest believes that the government should play a role in combatting inflation, but says this could partly be done via the European Central Bank. If the ECB raises interest rates decisively, this will automatically make energy imports cheaper by driving up the value of the euro. 

It’s also worth mentioning that there is some dispute about whether wages are really driving the current cost-of-living crisis. Some economists have argued that prices are going up because companies want to profit from higher margins while certain products are scarce on the global market. This would explain why profits are also high – which would debunk the argument that companies are raising their prices primarily to cover their costs. 

What other proposals are on the table? 

Though Scholz appears to have support from the Green Party for his proposal, the SPD’s third coalition partner – the pro-business FDP – has put forward an alternative idea.

Christian Dürr, the FDP’s parliamentary faction leader, thinks adjusting tax rates in line with inflation would be a more sensible option for relieving workers. In any case, there are bound to be intensive negotiations taking place even before the government meets with the unions and employers on Monday. 

For members

STUDYING IN GERMANY

EXPLAINED: Bavaria’s plans to introduce tuition fees for non-EU students

The German state of Bavaria could soon join Baden-Württemberg and Saxony in introducing tuition fees for third country nationals - but there is already pushback from student groups. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 27 June 2022 16:12 CEST
Updated: 28 June 2022 09:16 CEST
EXPLAINED: Bavaria's plans to introduce tuition fees for non-EU students

What’s happening?

The southern German state of Bavaria is facing a fierce backlash after it set out plans to introduce tuition fees for students from non-EU countries. 

Bavaria’s governing Christian Social Union (CSU) party originally drafted the proposals for higher education reform in the Higher Education Innovation Act (Hochschulinnovationsgesetz) back in 2021, but the plans were then shelved for several months.

In June this year, a second draft of the law, including the plans for tuition fees, was put to the state parliament. It is now expected to be finalised by the start of the summer recess in August. 

In a short paragraph on the option to charge fees, the draft law makes clear that, “for activities financed by the state (in particular, the education of German and EU students and their equivalents), the higher education institutions may not exercise this right”. 

“However, this opens up the possibility of charging fees for non-EU foreigners, among others,” it adds. 

There are currently no firm details on how much universities would be allowed to charge. In Baden-Württemberg, where a similar policy was introduced in 2017, students from third countries have to pay €1,500 per semester – equating to €3,000 per year. 

Currently, students in Bavaria don’t pay set tuition fees to study at universities or higher education colleges. However, people who study part-time alongside their jobs in a so-called “Berufsbegleitendes Studium” are expected to cough up €2,000 per semester.

How does the fees system normally work in Germany?

In Germany, each of the 16 federal states is free to set its own tuition fees – but these have to be “socially manageable”, meaning state governments can’t set them so high that some people are unable to afford them.

In reality, all of the states offer free tuition for German and EU students doing a Bachelors or Masters degree, with the vast majority also offering education free-of-charge to non-EU nationals as well.

A handful of states opt to start charging students who draw their degree out over several years, and some also charge students to do a second degree or study part-time.

Others simply leave it up to the universities to set their own fees for things like second degrees or part-time study. To get an idea of which states charge students for various types of studies, this chart offers a good rundown

What are people saying? 

Unsurprisingly, students are furious at Bavaria’s plans to introduce tuition fees, arguing that the move would widen inequality. 

“Tuition fees are a social hurdle to university access; they are poison for equal opportunities,” said Matthias Anbuhl, the secretary general of the German Student Support Association. “There is a broad consensus on this in society and politics.”

In 2013, the state parliament voted to abolish general tuition fees after Bavarians voted overwhelmingly in favour of the move in a referendum, Anbuhl pointed out. 

“It is therefore all the more incomprehensible that the Bavarian state government now wants to resort to this instrument for the group of international students from non-EU countries,” he added.

Speaking to Migazin, an online migration news portal, Vanessa Gombisch of the Federal Association of Foreign Students also hit back at the proposals.

“With this step, Bavaria is doing a disservice to educational justice,” Gombisch said. “In addition to the already high cost of living in Bavaria, tuition fees at the discretion of the universities will add another financial hurdle that will push social selection even further”.

Meanwhile, Daryoush Danaii from the Free Association of Student Unions said the fees for non-EU students would create a “two-class system in the lecture hall”.

‘We need you in Bavaria’

In light of the the severe skills shortages in the country’s labour market, many federal states look to international students as an important resource for the future. 

Germany is the fourth most popular country for foreigners to study in – and the top non-English speaking destination – after the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. 

According to a study by the German Council of Economic Experts, 70 percent of international students also want to stay in Germany after successfully graduating from university. Around 350,000 foreigners come to study in Germany each year. 

This means that hundreds of thousands of skilled workers who have passed through the German education system go on to use these skills in the German economy. 

In a 2011 brochure aimed at attracting foreign talent into the state, the Bavarian Employment Agency targeted international students directly, using the slogan: “We need you in Bavaria.” 

However, research from Baden-Württemberg, where fees were introduced five years ago, suggests that the blanket introduction of fees can deter international students from applying to university in the state.

Students listen to a lecture at Hannover University. International students are believed to play an important role in bridging skills gaps in the economy. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Stratenschulte.

A study by the Action Alliance against Tuition Fees (ABS) revealed that applications from foreign students plummeted by 36 percent in Baden-Württemberg between 2016 and 2021 – at the same as figures were rising in other German states.

The results of the study led to a U-turn by North-Rhine Westphalia, who had previously been mulling a similar move.

However, the model being considered in Bavaria is more similar to the one adopted in Saxony, where universities and colleges are free to choose whether they adopt fees for non-EU students or not.

According to reports in Migazin, just two music schools in the eastern state have chosen to introduce the fees. 

