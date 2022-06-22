Read news from:
Is Germany planning more energy relief measures?

The German government has already unveiled two multi-billion euro relief packages to help struggling households. But with the energy crisis showing no sign of letting up, is there a third one on the horizon?

Published: 22 June 2022 11:47 CEST
German themostat
A thermostat in a German apartment. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez

As the cabinet prepares to meet on Wednesday, voices calling for new social measures to support citizens are growing louder.

With inflation hitting record levels, unions and centre-left politicians are urging the government to introduce new measures to help offset the soaring consumer prices.

These include a proposal from Agriculture Minster Cem Özdemir to reduce the VAT on certain food products and a proposal from the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) to raise tax-free thresholds to counteract inflation.

Ahead of the meeting, SPD leader Lars Klingbeil also aired his support for raising the basic allowance for people on long-term unemployment benefits, otherwise known as Hartz IV. 

“That the standard rates have to be increased, is, I think, absolutely clear,” Klingbeil told German broadcaster Tagesschau. “Because prices are rising everywhere.”

Though the cost of living is currently rising at a rate not seen in 50 years, the last pay rise received by those on Hartz IV amounted to just €3 per month – an increase that the Left Party slammed as “little more than a pittance”.

The second-largest party in the ‘traffic light’ coalition, the Green Party, has also voiced support for a hike in benefits payments. 

Speaking to Tagesschau on Friday, Greens’ parliamentary group leader Britta Haßelmann said the coalition should come to an agreement on Hartz IV. 

“People who suffer enormously and cannot offset this need more support,” she said.

‘Unfavourable effects’

So far this year, Germany has rolled out two support packages designed to help households with rising costs due to the ongoing energy crisis and Russia’s war on Ukraine. 

Headline measures included a €300 allowance for taxpayers, a one-off payment for benefits recipients, a cut on fuel taxes and a €9 monthly ticket for local and regional transport. The total cost of the measures is estimated at around €30 billion. 

However, some experts believe that the current measures aren’t targeted enough.

“Both the fuel discount and the nine-euro ticket are very imprecise, non-specific instruments,” economist Oliver Holtemöller told Tagesschau. “They also have unfavourable effects on wealth distribution.”

In response to the suggestion of extending the €9 ticket beyond September – which the Greens are believed to be in favour of – Holtemöller said the measures should not be prolonged “under any circumstances.”

“In fact, they should be discontinued immediately,” he added. 

The centre-left parties in government are also facing opposition from the pro-business FDP when it comes to new measures.

In recent days, Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) has been reiterating his support for strict caps on future borrowing – a policy known as the debt brake.

Energy relief package III? 

According to the government, people shouldn’t expect any new relief package to be announced immediately. 

Linder is currently preparing a provisional budget for 2023 – and is hoping to be able to reinstate the debt brake next year. This budget will need to be approved by the cabinet on July 1st. 

A few days later on July 4th, trade unions and business leaders will meet with the government to discuss how a so-called wage-inflation spiral can be avoided. One option on the table is for unions to commit to lower pay rises in return for more social support from the state. 

Finance Minister Christian Lindner

Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) gives a statement in Berlin on excess profit tax. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer

This could determine whether an additional relief package is needed and, if so, whether it’s feasible for the government to keep caps on spending in place for in 2023. 

Speaking to German tabloid Stern, Labour Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) said it would be impossible for the government to completely compensate for rising prices.

“In principle, I do not see any scope to relieve people who have a very high income,” Heil said. “We have to cushion the consequences of the price development specifically for those people for whom it really is an existential threat.”

UKRAINE

Russian gas supply cut is an ‘attack’, says German minister

Russian energy giant Gazprom's slashing of gas supplies to Europe amounts to an "attack on us" by Moscow, the German economy minister said Tuesday.

Published: 21 June 2022 17:55 CEST
Russian gas supply cut is an 'attack', says German minister

“The reduction of gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline is an attack on us, an economic attack on us,” Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a speech.   

Gazprom said last week it would reduce supplies of the fuel to Germany via the pipeline due to delayed repairs, while the German government has called the decision “political”.

As a result of the cut, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands, decided to reactivate mothballed coal power plants to reduce their gas consumption.

Germany has also mandated the filling of gas reserves to 90 percent ahead of the European winter, to hedge against a further reduction in supply.

“When we go into the winter with half full gas stores and the taps are turned off then we are talking about a difficult economic crisis in Germany,” Habeck said.

Currently, Germany’s gas storage capacity is just under 60 percent full.

“We have seen this pattern multiple times now,” Habeck said at the conference.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to “create chaos” in European gas markets by cutting off supply to Poland and Bulgaria among other European countries, the minister said.

Habeck called for the “diversification” of suppliers of raw materials and energy to achieve “a bit of independence from the malign intentions of the world’s dictators”.

Germany had a “system rivalry” with Russia and China, the minister said.

China was a “big market”, Habeck said, but urged industry to use trade to promote “our values”.

German artillery deployed in Ukraine

It came as Ukraine said Tuesday it had “finally” deployed advanced German artillery system, in the latest delivery of the long-range, precision weapons that it has been calling for.

“Panzerhaubitze 2000 are finally part of 155 mm howitzer arsenal of the Ukrainian artillery,” Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov wrote on social media, thanking his German counterpart Christine Lambrecht.

Germany said last month it would send seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, ramping up deliveries of heavy weapons to help Kyiv battle Russia’s invasion.

The German army has about 100 howitzer 2000s in its stocks, but only 40 are combat ready.

The United States, France and other Ukraine allies have vowed further supplies of heavy weapons for Kyiv, and deliveries from Washington are due in Ukraine this month.

The West has sent weapons into Ukraine to help it fight the Kremlin forces, but Kyiv complains it has only received a fraction of what it needs and is clamouring for heavier weaponry.

