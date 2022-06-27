For members
LIVING IN GERMANY
Living in Germany: Shorter work weeks, €9 tours and hitzefrei
In our weekly roundup for Germany we look at the debates around shortening the work week, tours around the country and what happens when it gets too hot.
Published: 27 June 2022 09:09 CEST
Hitzefrei written on a board at a school in Dresden. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Sebastian Kahnert
For members
LIVING IN GERMANY
Living in Germany: Summer flights, regional beers and not-so-friendly neighbours
In our weekly roundup for Germany we look at the intricate laws regulating good neighbourly behaviour as well as fears of chaos at German airports.
Published: 20 June 2022 09:13 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments