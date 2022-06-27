Read news from:
Living in Germany: Shorter work weeks, €9 tours and hitzefrei

In our weekly roundup for Germany we look at the debates around shortening the work week, tours around the country and what happens when it gets too hot.

Published: 27 June 2022 09:09 CEST
Hitzefrei written on a board at a school in Dresden. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Sebastian Kahnert

Is it possible to have a good work-life balance in Germany?

It’s something that most of us struggle with – how do you balance your job with having a fulfilling private life? We don’t have the answer to that unfortunately, but our story on the German debate on weekly working hours really made us think. Some other countries, such as Belgium and Iceland have taken steps towards offering employees a shorter working week. Meanwhile, the UK is carrying out a massive trial on a four-day week, with 70 companies trying out shorter working hours for six months. In Germany, things haven’t progressed that far, but it is encouraging to see that some companies are thinking about changing how we work. For instance, the Hamburg-based software firm Knowhere will let employees switch to a four-day, 32-hour work week from August for the same salary, and Vereda, a marketing firm in Munster, has already put in place the same system. 

As the world of work changes and we all strive to achieve a better balance, do you think Germany should push for a shorter working week? It certainly would be nice to celebrate Feierabend that little bit earlier. Let us know your thoughts: [email protected]

Tweet of the week

We love the idea of this tour of Germany with the €9 ticket. We’re still trying to think up ideas to add to the list…

Where is this?

To mark the summer solstice on June 21st, visitors gathered at the ring shrine (Ringheiligtum) of Pömmelte in Saxony-Anhalt.

Photo: DPA/Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert

To mark the summer solstice on June 21st, visitors gathered at the ring shrine (Ringheiligtum) of Pömmelte in Saxony-Anhalt. The historical site dates back to the end of the Stone Age and the beginning of the Bronze Age. According to experts, our ancestors celebrated seasonal festivals here.

Did you know?

With summer in full swing, temperatures have been rising. But is it ever too hot to go to work (or school) in Germany? Actually, that can happen. As you’ll no doubt be aware, most homes and many public buildings in Germany don’t actually have air conditioning unlike other hot countries. Of course, Germany doesn’t really need air conditioning for most of the year, but in these summer months it wouldn’t go amiss. 

So if things do get unbearable, German schools and workplaces can declare hitzefrei (literally, heat free), and that means pupils or employees can take the rest of the day off due to excessive heat. However, as you’d expect there’s a few rules around this, which we’ve detailed in this article written in the heatwave of summer 2019. 

If you are having to go to a workplace, your employer should make sure that there are no health hazards. That could mean buying a fan for the office, blinds or giving a special clothing allowance if you’re having to work outside. The decision on getting a day off generally has to be a decision taken by your boss. On very hot days, you’ll sometimes find that cafes or shops close and leave a sign on the door that says: hitzefrei! And the rules on overheated classrooms and when to send kids home depends on the state legislation. Wherever you are during the summer we recommend you stay hydrated, get that sun cream on and wear a hat. 

Thanks for reading,

Rachel and Imogen @ The Local Germany 

Living in Germany: Summer flights, regional beers and not-so-friendly neighbours

In our weekly roundup for Germany we look at the intricate laws regulating good neighbourly behaviour as well as fears of chaos at German airports.

Published: 20 June 2022 09:13 CEST
Germany braces for a summer of flight chaos 

As the first German states prepare to break up for the summer holidays, we know that many of you are looking forward to packing your bags and jetting off somewhere nice for a week or two. But after the scenes at major European airports in the last few weeks, some people might be feeling just a little bit of trepidation about their dream summer getaway.

After reports of hour-long queues at security (which one of our readers aptly described as “like Disneyland – but with no elation”), there are fears that flight chaos could get even worse in the summer months. As we reported this week, this is largely due to the fact that airlines and airports sacked thousands of employees during Covid – without anticipating just how much people would want to travel once restrictions were scrapped.

In any case, if you’re flying somewhere this summer, don’t despair: with the help of our readers, we’ve put together some top tips to bear in mind when catching a flight in Germany

Tweet of the week

Regional differences in Germany are fascinating, and what better way to understand the different tribes than by mapping their favourite brand of beer? While many of these were predictable, we were slightly surprised to see that the well-heeled folk of Hamburg have a particular fondness for Becks. 

Where is this? 

A young woman holds her feet in the Staffelsee lake during the lake procession. Photo: dpa | Angelika Warmuth

This idyllic photo was snapped during the Fronleichnam public holiday at the breathtaking Staffelsee in Upper Bavaria. Each year during the religious festival, people  dress up in their finery to join a procession from St. Michael’s church in Murnau to St. Simpert’s chapel on the island of Wörth. Priests, altar boys, choristers and fishermen traditionally take part in the ceremony, rowing across the lake for blessings and fruit and before returning to the mainland once more. 

Did you know?

A story this week about a man “flipping the bird” at a speed camera and getting fined €5,000 for the rude gesture got us thinking about some of the slightly unusual laws in Germany. One thing that foreigners may accidentally fall afoul of when they move to Bundesrupublik is the strict regulation on neighbourly behaviour that is set out in the Nachbarrechtsgesetz – or Neighbourhood Law.

To make things especially confusing, each state has its own version of these neighbourhood rules. Broadly speaking, though, you can expect to have strict guidelines on how close your bushes and trees should be to your neighbours’ garden, when (and if) you’re allowed to wash your car and what type of noise you’re allowed to make.

We’ve heard that the German small courts spend a lot of time ironing out disputes between neighbours – including one family that apparently took their neighbours to court over the loud croaking of their frogs. (In case you’re wondering, the frogs won.) Have you ever found yourself on the wrong side of the Nachbarrechtsgesetz in Germany? Let us know by emailing [email protected]

Rachel and Imogen @ The Local Germany 

