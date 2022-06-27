For members
STUDYING IN GERMANY
EXPLAINED: Bavaria’s plans to introduce tuition fees for non-EU students
The German state of Bavaria could soon join Baden-Württemberg and Saxony in introducing tuition fees for third country nationals - but there is already pushback from student groups. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 27 June 2022 16:12 CEST
The fountain outside of Munich's prestigious Ludwig Maximilian University. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Andreas Gebert
ENERGY
Germany’s €9 ticket won’t continue in autumn, says minister
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) has dampened hopes that energy relief measures like the fuel tax cut and €9 transport ticket will be extended past September.
Published: 27 June 2022 11:18 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments