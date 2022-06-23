Read news from:
STUDYING IN GERMANY

German students to get higher grants from winter 2022

The German Bundestag has voted to increase the Bafög allowance and loosen the criteria for applying for student grants.

Published: 23 June 2022 16:05 CEST
Students at Heidelberg University sit in a lecture hall.
Students at Heidelberg University sit in a lecture hall. Photo: picture alliance / Uwe Anspach/dpa | Uwe Anspach

On Thursday, the Bundestag voted through a 5.75 percent increase in Bafög – Germany’s grant and loan system for students – alongside an increase in both the housing and the childcare allowance for students.

From the start of the winter semester, the basic Bafög entitlement will increase to €452 per month and the housing cost supplement for students who don’t live with their parents will increase from €325 to €360.

The maximum support rate including the housing cost supplement will thus rise from €861 to €934 – an increase of more than eight percent.

Bafög recipients who don’t live with their parents will also receive a one-off subsidy of €230 to help with rising energy bills. According to official statistics, about three quarters of Bafög recipients live away from home. 

As well as raising grants, the government is also widening the eligibility criteria so that more students and trainees will be eligible for full Bafög payments.

Previously, grants for students whose married parents earned more than €2,000 a month were reduced to factor in their parent’s income. From October, however, payments will only be reduced for people whose parents earn a combined income of €2,400 or more. 

Students under the age of 30 will also be able to claim the full amount of Bafög if they have less than €15,000 in assets, while students over the age of 30 can hold assets of up to €45,000. 

“The previous support system excluded too many people,” said Federal Education Minister Betting Stark-Watzinger (FDP). “We are reversing this trend.”

There are also plans for an online application system to make it easier to apply for support in future.

‘A drop in the ocean’

The traffic-light coalition had originally planned a Bafög increase of five percent but later revised this to six percent to compensate for the rising cost of living.

However, student representatives and the German Student Union still say the current increase is too low. 

“Unfortunately, this is only a drop in the ocean,” said Kristof Becker, Federal Youth Secretary of the DGB Youth. “In view of the current dramatic inflation rate, you don’t have to be a maths genius to see that the increase is not enough.”

Speaking in parliament ahead of the vote, the Left Party politician Nicole Gohlke said the changes were “purely cosmetic” and accused the government of being out of touch.

The American Memorial Library in Berlin

The American Memorial Library in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

“Inflation will eat up the Bafög increase entirely, there’s nothing left over,” he said. 

However, the government pointed out that an additional €2 billion would be made available for Bafög reforms in the coming years. The current law is only the first step, they argued. 

The bill to raise Bafög and increase the number of eligible students was passed with the combined votes of the three traffic-light coalition parties and the Left Party. The opposition CDU/CSU parties and the far-right AfD voted against the reform.

“Education is an opportunity, but not a state-guaranteed human right for everyone,” AfD education policy spokesperson Götz Frömming said.

The new Bafög rates and rules: 

Bafög grants: The basic Bafög rate for students will be raised from €427 to €452 per month. Those who no longer live with their parents can also receive €360 instead of the previous €325 for rent. Students who have their own health and care insurance and no longer live with their parents will receive higher supplements.

Allowances: In order to increase the number of Bafög recipients, €2,415 of monthly parental income will be exempt from grant calculations. Previously, just €2,000 was exempt. Other allowances will also be increased, for example for married people and students with children.

Protected assets: Those under 30 can hold up to €15,000 in assets, and those over 30 can hold up to €45,000 in assets, without this being counted towards Bafög. Previously, all assets over €8,200 were counted.

Part-time jobs: Students should be able to earn €330 in a part-time job without this affecting the Bafög grant, up from €290. 

Childcare allowance: Students with children will be able to receive a childcare allowance of €160 per month instead of the previous €150. The money is intended for babysitters, for example, when classes are held in the evenings.

Age limit: In future, students who want to take up a course of study later on will also be able to receive Bafög. The age limit will be raised from 30 to 45.

Pupils and trainees: Pupils and trainees who live away from home can in future receive €632 instead of the previous €585.

Germany boosts funding for EU’s Erasmus student exchange programme

The German government is upping the allowance for students who spend a semester abroad under the EU's Erasmus scheme.

Published: 15 June 2022 11:26 CEST
The Education Ministry is set to increase support for young people who take part in the Erasmus+ scheme – a programme for students who want to spend a semester abroad in another EU country, or the UK.

According to Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP), €57 million from the European Social Fund will be used to boost the living allowance for students studying in a foreign country.

“This will enable us to provide higher support for up to 13,700 more young people,” she said. 

The news comes just a few months after the traffic-light coalition of the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) announced it would be hiking the basic scholarships available under the exchange programme.

From the coming winter semester onwards, the basic funding for Erasmus+ participants will range from €490 to €600, depending on which country students are studying in. 

In addition, students who have a disability or come from a non-academic home can receive an extra €250 per month to live on.

Stark-Watzinger said the additional funding would open a “new chapter in the 35-year success story of the European social exchange”. 

What is the Erasmus scheme? 

The Erasmus scheme is an EU student exchange programme aimed at improving the prospects of young people in the European Union and fostering a sense of European identity.

First founded in 1987, the name refers to the famous Dutch humanist philosopher, Desiderius Erasmus, and also functions as an acronym for ‘European Community Action Scheme for the Mobility of University Students’. 

The scheme has gone through various rebrands in its 35-year history, but it continues to allow bachelors, masters and PhD students studying in EU member states to transfer to a foreign university for a minimum of two months and a maximum of 12 during their studies. 

Students can also complete work experience opportunities and traineeships abroad under the scheme. 

And it’s not just EU states that take part in the programme: under Erasmus+, students can travel to any of the 27 member states as well as Norway, North Macedonia, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Serbia and Turkey.

Since leaving the EU in 2021, the UK is no longer part of the scheme and has instead set up its own exchange programme, known as the Turing scheme.

