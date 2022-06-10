Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19

Will Germany see a spike in Covid infections this summer?

Health experts are concerned that a Covid-19 wave could hit Germany in the summer months.

Published: 10 June 2022 10:50 CEST
A face mask lies on the ground in Leipzig.
A face mask lies on the ground in Leipzig. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Sebastian Willnow

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said a renewed increase of Covid infections in Germany may happen earlier than autumn, as health experts have previously been warning. 

READ ALSO: How Germany is preparing for a post-summer Covid wave

In its latest report, the RKI said the Omicron sub-variants – BA.4 and B.5 – will spread more strongly, “so that there may also be an overall increase in the number of infections and a renewed increase in infection pressure on vulnerable groups of people as early as summer”.

The RKI said seasonal effects – which usually slow down the virus – will likely not be able to compensate for the spread of these variants when there are few Covid restrictions in place. 

Germany has relaxed most of its Covid rules in recent months although some remain in place. For instance, masks are still mandatory on public transport, and people have to isolate for at least five days if they get Covid.

READ ALSO: Germany’s current Covid mask rules

The warning comes as the German nationwide incidence of infections rose on Friday to 318.7 Covid cases per 100,000 people from 276.9 the previous day.

Health authorities logged 77.878 Covid infections within the latest 24 hour period, and 106 deaths. However, experts say there are a high number of unreported cases in Germany.

“The share of the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants is currently showing the strongest growth,” the RKI said in its report.

As a result, these Covid subtypes – whose share is still currently at a low level – could account for the majority of infections in just a few weeks, said health experts.

According to the report, the more transmissible BA.5 variant was found in every tenth sample during investigations recently – meaning it is doubling week to week.

The proportion of BA.4 is reported to be 2.1 percent, which is also about double the previous figures. The figures are based on a random sample; not all positive cases are checked for variants.

According to experts, so-called ‘immunity escape’ plays a role in the advantage that BA.5 has over previous Omicron subtypes. This means that the viral genome has changed so that it can better escape antibodies of vaccinated and recovered people.

The encouraging news is that even though reports from Portugal have raised concerns about a possible increase in the severity of the disease, the RKI has so far seen no evidence of this.

The data does not suggest that infections with BA.4 or BA.5 cause more severe illness or proportionately more deaths than the BA.1 and BA.2 subtypes of Omicron which fuelled the past waves, the RKI wrote.

The Omicron BA.2 subtype was recently found in almost every positive sample included in the investigation. Now its share has dropped to 87.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the RKI said the nationwide 7-day incidence rose last week compared to the previous week for the first time since mid-March. Health experts spoke of an increase in the number of transmitted infections in the past week of about 50,000 cases compared to the previous week.

However, the situation in hospitals has not yet changed: the burden on the healthcare system continues to decline, according to the RKI. 

Earlier in the week, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach called the BA.5 type “not a particularly dangerous variant”.

However, he said that the Infection Protection Act, which expires on September 23rd this year, will have to be amended and extended to prepare for new and possibly more dangerous virus variants. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19

How Germany is preparing for a post-summer Covid wave

German state leaders have called for an 'anti-corona plan' for the autumn, which could include re-introducing mandatory face masks and entry restrictions if the situation worsens.

Published: 3 June 2022 09:47 CEST
How Germany is preparing for a post-summer Covid wave

What’s happening?

On Thursday, state leaders from Germany’s 16 states met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz to talk about preparations for the post-summer period when Covid infections are expected to rise again.

One of the biggest concerns is what happens after the current Infection Protection Act expires on September 23rd. Although Germany has relaxed most of its Covid regulations in the last few months, state parliaments still have the legal possibility to bring in tougher measures if they believe it is needed under the current legislation.

However, they want reassurances that the law will be adapted to allow for more measures when the colder months come. The general feeling is that states don’t want to be ‘caught out’ by a strong wave of Covid, which could in the worst possible case lead to hospitals becoming overloaded as has happened in previous years. 

READ ALSO: Will Germany prepare a Covid strategy for autumn?

What did the government and states decide?

After the meeting, Hendrik Wüst (CDU), state leader in North Rhine-Westphalia and head of the conference of state premiers, said that states have put forward ideas, but that the federal government is to take more responsibility on how the Covid strategy will proceed. 

“We don’t want another back and forth between lockdowns and relaxations, as we have seen in the past,” Wüst said.

“That’s why we have to prepare now, be prudent, stay forward-looking in dealing with the pandemic. We would all like the pandemic to be over, but it is not, and that is why we want to make preparations together to be well prepared for next autumn and winter.”

In a recent resolution, state health ministers listed measures. 

From autumn onwards, for instance, states could react to Covid waves by making masks compulsory indoors again. Furthermore, 2G or 3G access rules to venues – where people have to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative Covid test – could come back. 

Meanwhile, the German District Association (Landkreistag) also called for a legal basis for Covid measures to come back in the colder months.

“These instruments include mandatory masks indoors and in public transport, and contact restrictions if necessary,” association President Reinhard Sager told German media site RND.

He said there needs to be a proper framework of action for local health offices.

“In the near future, the Infection Protection Act must be adapted so that there is no rude awakening in October or November,” he said.

READ ALSO: Germany’s current Covid mask rules

Lauterbach wants to be better prepared

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said he is already forming plans.

“We must not go into the crisis unprepared again like last autumn,” he said in the Bundestag on Thursday. “We must be well prepared.”

Among the proposals, Lauterbach wants to see a new vaccination campaign, more testing and better protection for risk groups.

Lauterbach said there is a “difficult mood” at the moment in Germany because some people believe the pandemic is over, others are uncertain while some people are worried. 

On Friday Germany reported 42,693 Covid infections within the latest 24 hour period, and 91 deaths. The incidence stood at 261.3 cases per 100,000 people within seven days. The number of infections are thought to be much higher since many go unreported. 

SHOW COMMENTS