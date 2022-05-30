Read news from:
Germany to ease visa rules for Russian Kremlin critics

Berlin will ease visa requirements for Russian critics of Vladimir Putin's government to allow them to live and work in Germany, an interior ministry spokesman said Monday.

Published: 30 May 2022 15:31 CEST
Russian police war demonstration
Russian police arrest a man in Moscow for protesting against the war in Ukraine. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Sputnik | Vitaliy Belousov

Journalists, scientists and civil society activists who are facing pressure from Moscow will be able to benefit from the newly agreed rules.

Human rights defenders and employees of foreign organisations which have been classified as “undesirable” in Russia can also be granted residency under the sped-up procedures.

Their immediate family members will likewise benefit, said the spokesman.

He could not give any figures on how many people might benefit from the eased procedures, but said applicants will have to present “credible” cases.

Germany has opened its doors to an estimated 600,000 Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion.

But in the last weeks, calls have grown for Europe’s biggest economy to also offer protection to Kremlin critics.

In April, German daily Welt announced it was hiring Marina Ovsyannikova, the Russian journalist who staged an anti-war protest on live TV, as a foreign correspondent. 

Ovsyannikova, an editor at Russia’s Channel One television, barged onto the set of its flagship Vremya (Time) evening news in March holding a poster reading “No War” in English.

She was later fined by the government for the demonstration. 

In the past few weeks, Germany has also streamlined the visa process for Russians who currently work for German companies and want to move away from their home country. 

Under the new conditions, Russian workers who who earn at least €43,992 a year and who want to transfer to Germany with their current employer will be granted “global access to the labour market”, meaning that their visas will be granted automatically.

Deputy Chancellor Robert Habeck said however that in the process of welcoming Russians, Germany has to ensure that “the wrong ones” do not “come to us, and we don’t bring spies into our country”.

Germany agrees €100 billion fund to modernise military in face of Russia threat

Germany's government and conservative opposition have agreed a deal that will release €100 billion to modernise the army in the face of the Russian threat.

Published: 30 May 2022 09:13 CEST
An agreement was reached late Sunday to create a special fund for military procurement that will also allow Berlin to achieve NATO’s target of spending two percent of GDP on defence.

The deal, which involves amending budgetary rules in the national constitution, was struck after weeks of difficult negotiations between the
parties in the governing coalition and the conservatives of former chancellor Angela Merkel, representatives of these groups told AFP.

Three days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged a special budget of €100 billion to rearm the German military and modernise its outdated equipment over the next few years.

But critics have since accused Scholz of timidity in his support for Kyiv and failing to take enough concrete action in terms of arms deliveries.

The agreement will allow Berlin to achieve NATO’s target of spending 2.0 percent of GDP on defence “on average over several years”, according to the text of the agreement obtained by AFP.

The exceptional fund will be financed by additional debt.

For that it was necessary to circumvent the “debt brake” rule enshrined in the constitution, which caps government borrowing.

This was why the government needed the support of the conservative opposition to muster the two-thirds majority in parliament needed to pass the constitutional amendment.

The €100 billion will be paid into a special fund outside the national budget.

Release of the funds for the military is a major reversal for Germany, which in recent years has dragged its feet on complying with its NATO spending commitments, drawing criticism from Washington in particular.

Since the end of the Cold War, Germany has significantly reduced the size of its army, from around 500,000 in 1990 to just 200,000 today.

Fewer than 30 percent of German naval ships were “fully operational” according to a report published December on the state of the military.

Many of the country’s fighter aircraft are unfit to fly.

But the invasion of Ukraine has jolted into action a country steeped in pacifism since the horrors of the Nazi era.

