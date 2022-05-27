Read news from:
Austria
IMMIGRATION

German authorities simplify visa process for skilled Russian workers

Sanctions against Russia have led to a spike in skilled workers looking to emigrate - and Germany is giving some of them a helping hand.

Published: 27 May 2022 13:47 CEST
Basilius Cathedral Moscow
The towers of the Basilius Cathedral in Moscow. Photo: picture alliance / Thomas Hodel/KEYSTONE/dpa | Thomas Hodel

According to reports by DPA, German authorities have stepped in to remove bureaucratic hurdles for Russian visa applications amid a spike in migration since the war. 

Under the new conditions, Russian workers who who earn at least €43,992 a year and who want to transfer to Germany with their current employer will be granted “global access to the labour market”. 

This special status means they can be automatically granted a long-term visa rather than applying for one through Germany’s Federal Employment Agency. The scheme will provisionally run until September but can be extended if necessary. 

Along with the fast-track visas, German authorities have also taken steps to make the application process easier for Russians who could face difficulties in getting appointments or providing documents.

According to media reports, embassies are now accepting documents submitted via email rather than requesting original copies by post. This is because no postal services are currently running between Germany and Russia.

In addition, embassies are offering group visa appointments for multiple employees within the same company, since many firms are deciding to transfer whole departments to Germany in the wake of the war. 

EU visas have been in the spotlight recently as the Commission is examining whether their “golden passport” schemes for wealthy individuals have allowed Russian oligarchs to launder their ill-gotten gains. 

However, there’s also been speculation that the bloc will offer easier routes for skilled Russians to emigrate as a means of worsening the country’s brain drain and benefiting from the skills of well-qualified Russian immigrants.

Russian emigration

Since the beginning of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, hundreds of skilled workers from Russia have decided to move to Germany – the vast majority of whom already work for a German company.

Russian employees of international companies have been particularly hard hit by the sanctions, with many facing an uncertain professional future after the invasion.  

“In April, around 350 visas for the purpose of gainful employment were issued to Russian nationals in Moscow,” the Foreign Office has stated.

In St. Petersburg, the German Consulate General reportedly issued 190 work visas in the same month.

German immigration attorneys have also reported a spike in the number of visa application cases they have supported Russians with in recent months. 

“We have assisted with more than 400 applications for work visas from Russian citizens who want to come to Germany in the weeks since the war began,” said Katharina Vorländer, a lawyer at Fragomen Global LLP in Frankfurt am Main, a law firm specialising in labour migration. 

According to Vorländer, around 30 percent of these applicants have already made it to Germany. This was only possible due to the support of the German authorities, she said. 

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Germany has taken in around 600,000 Ukrainian refugees. People who were living in Ukraine at the date of Russia’s invasion on February 24th are currently entitled to live and work anywhere in the EU without a visa. 

UKRAINE

Putin can’t dictate peace in war he ‘won’t win’ says Germany’s Scholz

Speaking on the final day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz took aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine.

Published: 26 May 2022 12:14 CEST
Putin can't dictate peace in war he 'won't win' says Germany's Scholz

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be allowed to dictate peace in a war that he “will not win” in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday.

Putin has “already failed in all his strategic aims”, the German leader told the World Economic Forum in Davos. Russia’s plan to capture all of Ukraine is “further away today than it was at the beginning” of its invasion on February 24th as Ukraine put up an impressive defence.

Putin “underestimated” the “resolve and strength” of allies in countering his aggression in Ukraine, said Scholz, noting that Moscow has also now pushed Finland and Sweden to join the NATO defence alliance.

“Our goal is crystal clear — Putin must not win this war. And I am convinced that he will not win it,” said the German chancellor. Scholz, who has spoken several times with the Russian leader on the phone since Moscow’s invasion, said “Putin will only seriously negotiate peace when he realises that he cannot break Ukraine’s defences.”

And Western allies, who have been arming Ukraine and imposing heavy sanctions on Russia, will continue their backing for Kyiv, he pledged.

“It is a matter of making it clear to Putin that there will be no dictated peace,” said Scholz.

“Ukraine will not accept that and neither will we.” Scholz however did not directly address criticisms from Ukraine that Germany was not moving fast enough in supplying Kyiv with heavy weapons.

He only said that Germany’s support for Kyiv will continue to be coordinated with allies and that it will not allow NATO to become a ‘party in the conflict’.

Ukraine has been urging Berlin to speed up deliveries of heavy armaments including Leopard tanks and Marder armoured vehicles.

In a separate session at Davos on Wednesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba voiced frustration over the process: “I don’t understand why it is so complicated, but I respect the situation in the German government and we are looking forward to see how this story ends.”

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko also noted at the economic forum in the Swiss ski resort that “everything works so slow” in terms of weaponry decisions.

“We need fast decisions with the weapons because I want to repeat one more time, we are defending not just our country, our families, our children, we defending every one of you.”

