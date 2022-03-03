Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

EU countries agree to lift visa rules for Ukrainians fleeing war

EU countries have agreed to grant Ukrainians fleeing the war immediate leave to stay in the Bloc without a visa for one year, which can be extended if necessary.

Published: 3 March 2022 17:35 CET
EU countries agree to lift visa rules for Ukrainians fleeing war
Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

A special meeting of European interior ministers on Thursday agreed to apply a little-used measure known as the Temporary Protection Directive to any Ukrainians who want to come to an EU country.

The 90-day rule has been in place for Ukrainians since 2017, and this allows them to enter any EU or Schengen zone country without a visa and stay there for up to 90 days, but until now what happens on day 91 had been unclear.

The activation of the Temporary Protection Directive means that any Ukrainian citizen can stay within the EU or Schengen zone for a year without having to apply for a visa or make a claim for asylum.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

During that time they will be permitted to work and children can access education.

The status applies immediately and covers both Ukrainians who have already arrived and those who come in the days or weeks to come.

After the meeting, EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson tweeted: “Historic decision – the EU will give temporary protection to those fleeing the war in Ukraine. The EU stands united to save lives!” 

The measure was welcomed by the interior ministers of countries including France and Sweden.

Anders Ygeman, Sweden’s Minister for Integration and Migration, said: “This is an act of solidarity with Ukraine – that the EU supports those who flee the horrors of war caused by Russia.”

The Directive gives Ukrainians a similar status to that of someone who has been granted asylum, but different countries have different rules on requirements for registering residency. 

The UN High Commission for Refugees estimates that 1 million Ukrainians have already left the country and this number is expected to increase in the coming days as Russia intensifies their attacks. 

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, speaking on Sunday, said: “We welcome with open arms those Ukrainians who have to flee from Putin’s bombs and I am proud of the warm welcome that Europeans have given them.

“We are mobilising every effort and every euro to support our Eastern Member States – to host and take care of these refugees.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

GERMANY AND RUSSIA

Germany braces for ‘big impact’ over Russia sanctions

Germany can expect a "big impact" from the ripple effects of Western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Thursday.

Published: 3 March 2022 15:39 CET
Germany braces for 'big impact' over Russia sanctions

The fallout from the war is likely to derail Germany’s hoped-for economic rebound in the second quarter of 2022 on the back of eased coronavirus curbs, Habeck told reporters.

“The impact of the sanctions and of the war on all sectors of the economy is so strong that we can fear a big impact,” he said.

But despite the “difficult business climate”, Habeck praised companies for backing the sanctions and supporting the international response against
Moscow’s aggression.

The United States and European allies have imposed sweeping sanctions aimed at isolating Russia from the global financial and trade system, including punitive measures targeting businesses, banks and billionaires.

German car giants Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW have announced that they are suspending operations in Russia as a result, while plants in other countries are being idled as the fighting in Ukraine disrupts supply chains.

READ ALSO: How Russian sanctions could affect travel to and from Germany

“We must be grateful for the fact that all the companies I have spoken to, both in the US and here, fully support the sanctions, even though it is a considerable burden for them, even though employees are affected and the situation is tense,” Habeck said.

Export powerhouse Germany traditionally has close commercial ties to Russia, and Habeck said Berlin would help shield affected companies from the fallout.

“German firms have invested around 20 billion euros in Russia,” he said, of which only around 7.4 billion euros was covered by insurance.

The German government would make cheap credit available through its public lender KfW to help compensate for some of the losses, he added.

Habeck also warned of the impact of rising energy costs and disruptions in the delivery of certain raw materials, at a time when Germany, like the rest of Europe, is already grappling with soaring inflation.

After the lifting of pandemic restrictions and a gradual easing of the supply chain woes that had plagued global trade, “we had all hoped that we
would experience an economic upswing this spring” that would return the German economy to its pre-pandemic level, Habeck said.

But Germany now has to factor in “the consequences of the war”, he said.

“And it must be said once again that it is Vladimir Putin alone who has burdened the global community with these consequences,” he added.

SHOW COMMENTS