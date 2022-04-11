Read news from:
German paper hires Russian journalist after anti-war stunt

German newspaper Die Welt said Monday it has hired Marina Ovsyannikova, the Russian journalist who protested against Moscow's military action in Ukraine during a prime-time news broadcast on state TV.

Published: 11 April 2022 11:52 CEST
Marina Owssjannikowa
Marina Owssjannikowa hijacks a news broadcast on a Russian state media channel with a "No war" poster. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Social Media | ---

Ovsyannikova, 43, “is now a freelance correspondent for Die Welt, reporting from Ukraine and Russia, among other places”, the newspaper said in a statement.

She will write for the newspaper as well as being a regular contributor to its TV news channel, it said.

Ovsyannikova, an editor at Russia’s Channel One television, barged onto the set of its flagship Vremya (Time) evening news in March holding a poster reading “No War” in English.

It was a highly unusual event in Russia where state media is strictly controlled.

 After her protest she was detained and questioned for 14 hours before being released and ordered to pay a fine of 30,000 rubles ($280).

But she could face further prosecution, risking years in prison under draconian new laws.

The case drew international attention and raised alarm over press freedom in Russia in the wake of President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send troops to into Ukraine.

Ovsyannikova said she was quitting her job but did not accept an offer from President Emmanuel Macron of asylum in France, saying she wanted to stay in Russia.

Ulf Poschardt, editor-in-chief of Die Welt, praised Ovsyannikova’s “courage at a decisive moment” and said she had “defended the most important journalistic virtues — despite the threat of state repression”.

Ovsyannikova said Die Welt “stands for what is being defended so vehemently by the courageous people on the ground in Ukraine right now: for freedom”.

“I see it as my task as a journalist to stand up for this freedom,” she said.

Germany has ‘reached limit’ on arms shipments to Ukraine, defence minister admits

Germany has almost exhausted its ability to supply Ukraine with weapons from its army reserves, but is working on direct deliveries from the arms industry, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said Saturday. 

Published: 9 April 2022 16:10 CEST
Germany has 'reached limit' on arms shipments to Ukraine, defence minister admits

“For deliveries coming from the Bundeswehr’s stocks, I have to say honestly that we have reached a limit,” she told German daily Augsburger Allgemeine. 

The German army must maintain its capacity to act and be able to “guarantee the defence of the country and the (NATO) alliance”, she added. 

“But that doesn’t mean we can’t do more for Ukraine, that’s why we have clarified what the industry can provide directly” to Kyiv, Lambrecht said. 

Berlin is “continuously consulting with Ukraine on this subject”. 

Until the Russian invasion on February 24, Germany had been reluctant for historical reasons to send weapons to Ukraine, which had been demanding them in the face of rising tensions with Moscow. 

Chancellor Olaf Scholz then made a U-turn and Ukrainian forces have already received anti-tank weapons, missile launchers and surface-to-air missiles from Berlin. 

But the conflict in Ukraine has also cast a spotlight on the “alarming” state of the Bundeswehr, according to the Bundestag’s defence commissioner, Eva Hoegl, while one of the top brass spoke of an army “more or less dry”. 

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday urged NATO members to quickly supply him with more military equipment, including heavy weapons. 

“It is clear that Germany can do more, given its reservations,” he said. 

The Ukrainians have asked Berlin to supply 100 Marder armoured vehicles. 

The Bundeswehr has such vehicles manufactured by the German firm Rheinmetall. 

Rheinmetall could quickly prepare around 20 armoured vehicles, currently undergoing maintenance, for Ukrainian forces, company boss Armin Papperger told Spiegel this week. 

According to German media, the question of such a delivery is being debated by government security experts because it raises questions of technical feasibility, logistical delays and the maintenance of the German arsenal. 

Germany will this year significantly increase its military spending and create an exceptional fund of 100 billion euros ($110 billion) to modernise its army with the aim of reaching the two percent of GDP recommended by NATO. 

