Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAIN TRAVEL

Paris-Berlin high-speed train ‘possible next year’

French rail operator SNCF said Tuesday it hopes to launch a Paris-Berlin high-speed service next year with Germany's Deutsche Bahn to tap into a perceived willingness by passengers to take longer train trips.

Published: 24 May 2022 16:11 CEST
Passengers boarding a train in Berlin's main station.
Passengers boarding a train in Berlin's main station. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Monika Skolimowska

SNCF chief Jean-Pierre Farandou said they hoped to begin offering one trip per day between the French and German capitals in December 2023.

Several years ago, bosses did not think travellers would be willing to take a rail journey lasting up to seven hours – but that was changing, he said.

“Together with our German colleagues we’re going to take a chance and launch this train,” said Farandou.

READ ALSO: Trains are in fashion – so why is rail travel across Europe so difficult?

Both SNCF and Deutsche Bahn offer high-speed train services between Paris and Frankfurt, but for the moment you need to change trains to get to Berlin.

Travelling by high-speed rail results in considerably fewer emissions than by air.

German Transport Minister Volker Wissing said: “In view of the major challenges of climate change, rail must play a stronger role in intra-European transport. With the new high-speed connection Berlin-Paris, another attractive alternative to flying is on the way.”

Rail operators are also reviving night trains to lure travellers seeking to reduce the carbon imprint of their long-distance travel.

A Paris-Berlin night service is also expected to resume next year.

The Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The Eiffel Tower in Paris. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/XinHua | Gao Jing

More European connections?

It comes after reports emerged that rail passengers may soon be able to take a direct train from London to several cities in western Germany, including Cologne, Düsseldorf, Dortmund and Aachen, following a merger between two large rail operators.

The train route would be an extension of existing Eurostar routes that currently run from London to Brussels, Paris, Lille, Amsterdam and Rotterdam, the French news site explained. 

It would be the first direct train from the UK to Germany in the history of Eurostar. 

However, Eurostar said it was still “too early” to confirm any plans for new routes.

A spokesperson for SNCF, the parent company of Eurostar Group, added that they will “study the possibility of launching new routes” but that nothing was decided yet. 

READ ALSO: Could rail passengers soon see direct trains from the UK to Germany?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAIN TRAVEL

Deutsche Bahn to offer 60,000 extra seats on German regional trains

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn is increasing its regional train services to offer 60,000 extra seats per day from June to coincide with the €9 ticket offer.

Published: 23 May 2022 16:16 CEST
Deutsche Bahn to offer 60,000 extra seats on German regional trains

“DB Regio is running more than 50 additional trains for the expected increase in the number of passengers from June 1st,” the company said.

The extra trains will mean DB can offer 250 additional services and 60,000 additional seats per day. The additional vehicles will be used primarily along tourist routes. According to the company, an average of about 7,000 regional trains offering 22,000 services are in operation nationwide in Germany every day.

The number of employees at stations and on trains will also increase. More than 700 extra service and security staff will help coordinate boarding and disembarking, as well as assisting passengers with luggage and providing information.

From June until the end of August, people in Germany can buy a reduced-price ticket for public transport at a cost of €9 per month.

The ticket, which is part of measures to ease the cost of living, allows people to use all public transport across the country, whether it’s buses, trams, the S-Bahn, the U-Bahn or regional trains. 

READ ALSO:

The €9 ticket cannot be used on long-distance services with ICE, Intercity and Eurocity, the trains of the railway competitor Flix and on long-distance buses.

Transport bosses are expecting travel to be rammed. 

Jörg Sandvoß, CEO of DB Regio said: “The 9-Euro-Ticket is a unique opportunity for public transport and climate protection in Germany.

“At the same time, it is a great experiment for public transport as a whole. We are preparing and literally putting everything we have into motion – trains, buses, service staff.

“Everyone will benefit from this. Subscription customers as well as passengers who are returning after a long break from corona or who are discovering the attractiveness of trains and buses for themselves. All of this is only possible thanks to our employees, who are doing an incredible job these days.”

Due to the busy services, DB said services could reach their limits – and said people taking bikes on board won’t always be guaranteed a space. Bikes are not included on the €9 ticket. 

“Taking bicycles along cannot always be guaranteed,” said Sandvoß.

More than 200,000 tickets sold

Deutsche Bahn said it had already sold more than 200,000 of the €9 tickets in the first hours of the pre-sale, which started on Monday morning.

Sandvoß said the firm was already experiencing a “historically large” take-up on sales.

However, passengers could face disruption due to lots of building work on the tracks in summer. 

Rail operators have urged travellers to check their journey isn’t disrupted by construction work before travelling.

SHOW COMMENTS