Could rail passengers soon see direct trains from the UK to Germany?
Thanks to a merger between two major rail operators, there's speculation that climate-conscious travellers could soon be able to hop on a direct train from London to Germany and vice versa. Here's what we know so far.
Published: 11 May 2022 09:34 CEST
The Eurostar train arrives at Roosendaal station in Roosendaal, The Netherlands. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Robin Utrecht
What tourists visiting Germany need to know about the €9 ticket
Public transport in Germany is about to get a lot cheaper with the introduction of the €9 ticket this summer. We looked at whether you have to be a resident in Germany to get it.
Published: 11 May 2022 11:34 CEST
