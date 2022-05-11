Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TRAVEL NEWS

Could rail passengers soon see direct trains from the UK to Germany?

Thanks to a merger between two major rail operators, there's speculation that climate-conscious travellers could soon be able to hop on a direct train from London to Germany and vice versa. Here's what we know so far.

Published: 11 May 2022 09:34 CEST
Eurostar The Netherlands
The Eurostar train arrives at Roosendaal station in Roosendaal, The Netherlands. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Robin Utrecht

What’s going on? 

A handful of media outlets, including the UK’s Daily Mail, have been reporting that train routes between the UK and mainland Europe could be about to get a little bit simpler.

For the first time ever, rail passengers may be able to take a direct train from London to several cities in western Germany, including Cologne, Düsseldorf, Dortmund and Aachen, Connexion France reported on Tuesday. 

The train route would be an extension of existing Eurostar routes that currently run from London to Brussels, Paris, Lille, Amsterdam and Rotterdam, the French news site explained. 

They added that the direct train to Cologne would take around five and a half hours. 

If the reports are true, it would be the first direct train from the UK to Germany in the history of Eurostar. 

At the moment, passengers travelling between London and Germany by train generally have to change in Brussels from a Eurostar to an ICE train. People going anywhere other than western Germany would have to change trains again – usually once they reach Cologne.  

READ ALSO: How to explore Germany by train with the €9 ticket

Is this definitely going to happen?

Despite the optimism of Connexion France and the Daily Mail, it doesn’t seem like anything like this has been officially announced just yet. 

However, there has been one significant change that could make these new routes possible.

Previously, different stretches of the railway network between London and Germany were operated by two different rail operators.

Eurostar connects the UK to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam via the Channel Tunnel, while French operator Thalys runs a number of routes between France, the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium. This made it difficult to run a direct train between the two.

Since 2019, however, the two companies have been attempting to merge into a single company called Eurostar Group. 

Once it’s fully established, the Group will connect two high-speed rail networks spanning five countries – the UK, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany – and make it possible to offer rapid, direct routes from London to several German cities.

The merger was pushed back amid the pandemic but was finally granted approval from the European Commission back in March, who found that it wasn’t in breach of its competition laws. 

French operator SNCF, an umbrella company that holds majority stakes in Eurostar and Thalys, is now in the process of merging the two entities.

READ MORE: How will Germany’s €9 travel ticket work?

What’s likely to change after the merger? 

According to a spokesperson for Eurostar, the first item on the agenda is a joint loyalty programme. This means customers can “benefit from more upgrades, discounts and complimentary journeys with early access to partner offers as well as lounges and other personalised benefits”.

Another benefit is likely to be improved ticketing and scheduling across the network. 

There’s also speculation around whether we could see a whole host of new Eurostar routes, including direct trains from London to Cologne, Bordeaux, and to Belgian cities such as Antwerp and Liège.

However, a spokesperson for Eurostar told Connexion France that it was “too early” to confirm any dates for new routes. 

Eurostar St. Pancras London

Passengers walk on a platform at the Eurostar terminal at St. Pancras International station in London. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Andy Rain

On a broader scale, the companies are hoping the introduction of faster, smoother train journeys across Europe will encourage customers to transition away from cheap air travel to a more eco-friendly option.

“The challenge of climate change and the demand for eco-responsible travel calls for an ambitious response,” said Guillaume Pepy, chairman of SNCF. “Bringing together the strengths of Eurostar and Thalys [is] a powerful response to this challenge. High speed is an opportunity for Europe, and Europe is an opportunity for high speed.”

Under the moniker of Project Green Speed, one of the goals of the merger is for the Eurostar Group to increase its passenger numbers to 30 million per year by 2032 – up from 18 million in 2019. 

READ ALSO: How to find cheap rail tickets in Germany

Would new direct trains create issues with immigration controls? 

It’s a good question, and something that the Eurostar Group would no doubt have to consider when changing routes around.

At the moment, passport checks for Eurostar are done at the point of departure, for example at St. Pancras in London or at Gare du Nord in Paris. That means there’d be no issues with controls when heading from the UK to Germany, but there could be issues on a return journey. 

Writing about the merger and possible new train routes, the UK’s Daily Mail speculated that people may have to leave the train at Brussels to pass through border controls if a direct route were set up from Germany to the UK.

Another option, of course, is to set up border controls at Cologne’s central train station and check passports there upon departure to the UK. 

READ ALSO: Does transit through Germany’s neighbours affect Brexit 90-day rule?

When could the new routes be in action?

It’s still unclear whether the UK to Germany route is even a definite plan for the newly merged company, but if it does happen, it’s likely to take some time.

As the spokesperson for Eurostar told Connexion France, the company’s first priority as the Eurostar Group is to unify things like ticketing and the loyalty programme.

Once these parts of the merger are done, they could start looking into whether Thalys trains could head all the way to London or Eurostar trains could head all the way to Germany – and working out the practical details of it, like how border controls would work. 

The Local has contacted SNCF to ask for more details around Eurostar Group’s plans for new routes but has not yet received a response. We’ll be sure to keep you posted as soon as we hear back. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

READER QUESTIONS

What tourists visiting Germany need to know about the €9 ticket

Public transport in Germany is about to get a lot cheaper with the introduction of the €9 ticket this summer. We looked at whether you have to be a resident in Germany to get it.

Published: 11 May 2022 11:34 CEST
What tourists visiting Germany need to know about the €9 ticket

What’s all this about cheaper transport?

You may have read on The Local (yes, we’ve been writing about it a lot!), that Germany is bringing in a reduced price travel ticket. For the months of June, July and August, people will be able to purchase a €9 monthly ticket which they can use on public transport all over the country. 

The ticket is valid on buses, trains, U-Bahn services, trams and regional trains. People will be able to use it in all local networks – whether it’s Hamburg, Bavaria, Berlin, North Rhine-Westphalia or anywhere else.

It’s not valid on long-distance transport – that includes ICE and IC trains, as well as Flixbus and Flixtrain services. So you need a separate ticket for these services. 

READ ALSO: How to explore Germany by train with the €9 ticket

Is it available to tourists?

Definitely. Anyone in Germany can buy it. That includes tourists or anyone else visiting the country, as well as residents who live in Germany. 

How can I get it?

It’s not available quite yet, but you should be able to get your hands on it in the second half of May. All going well, it is set to be approved by the German parliament and states on May 19th and 20th (although they are bickering about the funding of it right now). 

Local transport providers are already updating their ticket machines. 

How does it work?

The ticket is being implemented by local transport organisations across the country so there are slight differences depending on where you get it. But the general idea is that people will be able to buy it at ticket machines, customer service centres and even via the transport provider’s app. 

The ticket will cost €9 per calendar month, or €27 in total if you buy three separate tickets. It will always be valid from the 1st of the month. So even if you buy the ticket on June 14th it will still cost €9 and it will only last until the end of that month (not into the next month). 

You can’t buy a three month version of the ticket – you’ll have to buy a separate ticket each month. 

The ticket will have your first and last name on it, so you can’t give the ticket to someone else. 

Two women take a photo in central Frankfurt. Tourists and residents can use the €9 travel ticket this summer. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Boris Roessler

Can I bring children with me?

Usually, local transport providers allow children under the age of six to travel for free with an adult who has a ticket. But check the terms and conditions of the area you are in. 

Can I bring a bike with me?

No. You’ll need to buy a special ticket to bring your bike on board. You can bring luggage on board without an extra ticket. 

Is it worth tourists buying the €9 ticket?

If you plan to take public transport in Germany, it’s definitely worth getting it. A single day ticket in Munich for example costs €8.20 normally (and even more depending on the zone). In Berlin, a single day ticket costs €8.80. 

Are there any downsides?

Expect services to be busy during these three months as more people turn to local transport. Rail operators have also urged people to watch out for building work on the lines. Since most people normally travel in summer, the warmer months are used to upgrade service and lines. 

READ ALSO: What is Sylt and why is it terrified of the €9 holidaymakers?

Why is the ticket being brought in?

It’s part of the German government’s energy relief measures, which include a €300 payout to German taxpayers and a fuel tax cut. The aim of the transport ticket is also to encourage people to leave their cars at home which protects the climate. If successful, it may lead to price reductions of local transport in future. 

Are there still Covid measures in Germany?

Yes – on public and long-distance transport, people in Germany still have to wear a face mask. You also have to isolate for at least five days (or a maximum of 10 days) if you get a positive Covid test, and there are still restrictions on entering the country

READ ALSO: Five things to know about the Covid pandemic in Germany right now

SHOW COMMENTS