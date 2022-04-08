Read news from:
OPINION: Trains are in fashion so why is rail travel across Europe still so difficult?

Would you prefer to travel across Europe by train rather than plane this summer? It’s not nearly as simple as it should be, especially given the urgency of the climate crisis, explains specialist Jon Worth.

Published: 8 April 2022 12:42 CEST
Travelers speak together in a sleeper car of the Paris-Nice night train, between Paris and Nice, on May 20, 2021 on the day it returns to service after being stopped since December 2017. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Buried away in the latest report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change about the changes needed in different sectors to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions is this startling graphic (below) – it is in the transport sector where the costs to decarbonise are lowest, and even have cost savings associated with them.

So with spring blossom in the trees and thoughts turning to planning summer holiday trips, why not look for a greener route to the sun – by taking the train rather than the plane?

In terms of the public debate, trains are back in fashion.

On the back of Greta Thunberg’s efforts to shame those who fly, and to push greener alternatives instead, media from The New York Times to the BBC are discussing the renaissance of long distance travel by train in Europe, especially night trains.

One railway company – Austria’s ÖBB – has seized the moment and has ordered a fleet of 33 new 7 carriage night trains, the first of which will be on Europe’s tracks from December this year.

Article continues below video

The argument for night trains is a simple one, namely that by travelling at night you save yourself a night in a hotel at your destination, and passengers are happy to make a longer trip while they are asleep than they would during the day – when passengers normally will not spend more than 6 hours in a train.

The problem is that beyond ÖBB’s plans comparatively little is happening in long distance cross border night trains in Europe.

There are dozens of further connections where night trains would make sense – think of routes like Amsterdam-Marseille or Cologne to Warsaw for example – but we cannot hope that the Austrians will run those. The European Commission conservatively estimated in December 2021 that at least 10 more night train routes, over and above those planned by ÖBB, would be economically viable, and running those lines would need at least 170 new carriages to be ordered. But so far no operator has been tempted.

The main players in European rail – Deutsche Bahn, Renfe, SNCF and Trenitalia – have no interest in night trains, and even only limited interest in cross border rail at all.

More profitable national daytime services are their focus. The French and Italian governments have been making noises to push SNCF and Trenitalia respectively to run more night time services but – you guessed it – only on national routes.

A few small private players have sought to run night services – Sweden’s Snälltåget and Amsterdam-based European Sleeper for example, but they have struggled to scale.

All of this is on top of the headaches that cross border rail in Europe has faced for years, namely the difficulty of booking tickets on international trains (sometimes two or more tickets are needed), timetables that are not in sync if you have to change train at a border, and lack of clear information and compensation if something goes wrong. Even finding out what trains run is often a headache, as no complete European railway timetable exists.

The EU nominated 2021 as the European Year of Rail with the aim of drawing attention to what rail can do in Europe, but the year closed with scant little progress on any of this multitude of thorny problems – in the main because the railway companies themselves do not want to solve them.

Helping intrepid cross border travellers find their way around these practical barriers has become a kind of cottage industry in the social media era.

Communities of sustainable transport nerds of which I am a part on Facebook and Twitter help each other to find the best routes and cheapest tickets, and the venerable Man in Seat 61 website acts as a kind of FAQ for international rail. 

There’s nothing quite like waking up on a summer morning and seeing the sun on the Mediterranean or the wooded slopes of the Alps out of the window of a night train. But travel experiences like that are not nearly as simple or mainstream as they should be – and it is high time the railway industry stepped up.

TRAVEL NEWS

Passengers warned of Easter delays at Berlin Brandenburg airport

Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Germany's capital is expecting around one million passengers over the Easter holidays and facing a lack of staff.

Published: 7 April 2022 10:25 CEST
Passengers at Berlin’s BER airport should prepare for longer waiting times over the Easter holidays, as thin staffing coupled with a spike in travelers is likely to lead to bottlenecks.

The airport’s manager, Aletta von Massenbach, recently told DPA: “In principle, the staffing level for Easter travel is sufficient, but not comfortable… many people have left the companies at BER during the move and because of the pandemic. Recruiting new staff is a challenge.”

What amounted to adequate staffing levels from January to March is likely to be insufficient for the peaks which are expected in April. The busiest days are likely to be Friday, April 8th and the Sunday before school starts on April 24. On both days, the airport expects around 70,000 passengers, while for other days throughout the Easter break, between 50,000 to 65,000 daily travelers are anticipated.

Understaffing of the ground service providers – who take care of things like loading and unloading luggage – and workers at the security checks, could contribute to the delays.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Will German airports see more strikes at Easter?

However, von Massenbach assured potential passengers that the airport was “working flat out to prepare for vacation traffic”.

The new Terminal 2, which opened a few weeks ago, could also provide some relief as the technical equipment of the security lanes is more modern, allowing more people to be checked with less staff.

Looking ahead to the weeks after Easter, the situation is unlikely to get any easier as passenger numbers continue to rise.

“We all have the summer flight schedule in mind. All partners at the airport know we need even more staff for this travel season, and everyone is currently recruiting as well as training the new staff”, von Massenbach said.

Nevertheless, more travellers are also good news for the economically struggling airport: “We are looking forward to the passengers and ultimately to the fact that there is a certain normalization,” the airport manager added.

READ ALSO: What to expect if you’re travelling to Germany this Easter

SHOW COMMENTS