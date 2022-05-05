For members
GERMANY EXPLAINED
Why are shops in Germany closed on Sundays – and will it ever change?
Germany's strict ban on shops opening on Sundays can be a shock to foreigners. We looked at the culture around it, and spoke to one of the country's largest trade unions to find out if things are ever likely to change.
Published: 5 May 2022 12:51 CEST
Shoppers at a drugstore in Mainz. Just don't except it to be open on a Sunday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Frank Rumpenhorst
TECH
EXPLAINED: How Germany is trying to tackle its slow internet problem
German internet is known for being blighted by dead zones and slow download speeds, but the government is hoping a new law will help bring the country into the 21st century. Here's how.
Published: 4 May 2022 17:23 CEST
