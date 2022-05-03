Read news from:
Ukraine ambassador accuses Scholz of ‘throwing a strop’ over Kyiv trip

The Ukrainian ambassador to Germany has criticised Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) for saying 'no' to a state visit to Kyiv due to the cancellation of President Frank Walter Steinmeier's trip.

Published: 3 May 2022 13:10 CEST
Andrij Melnyk, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany, speaks to the DPA in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

Speaking to DPA on Tuesday, ambassador Andriy Melnyk accused the chancellor of getting ‘in a strop’ over the fact that Ukraine had refused to accept a visit from President Frank Walter Steinmeier last month. 

Melnyk used the very German phrase Beleidigte Leberwurst, which translates literally as “the offended liver sausage” to describe the reaction of Scholz.

“Playing the Beleidigte Leberwurst (being in a huff) doesn’t sound very statesmanlike,” ambassador Andriy Melnyk told DPA. “We’re dealing with the most brutal war of extermination since the Nazi invasion of Ukraine – this isn’t kindergarten.”

Scholz had said on ZDF on Monday evening that Steinmeier being uninvited stood in the way of his trip.

Steinmeier had wanted to visit Kyiv in mid-April together along with the heads of state of Poland, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania, but received a cancellation from the Ukrainian government at the last minute. 

“It can’t be right after a country provides so much necessary military aid, so much financial aid, that when it comes to the security guarantees that are important for Ukraine’s future, you then say the president can’t come,” Scholz said. 

When revoking the invitation of the German President, the Ukrainian government cited Steinmeier’s perceived links to Russia during his time in government. 

Melnyk had earlier claimed that the president had “forged a spider’s web of contacts with Russia for decades”, including in his championing of the controversial Nord Stream projects.

Steinmeier has since admitted that he made a miscalculation in his stance towards the Kremlin.

Melnyk said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would still be happy to receive Scholz in Kyiv.

But he added: “What Ukraine would look forward to much more than any symbolic visits is that the traffic-light government swiftly implement the Bundestag’s request on the delivery of heavy weapons and fulfil its previous commitments.”

He criticised the fact that ammunition has still not been found for the promised Gepard anti-aircraft tanks. The tanks are the first heavy weapons to be delivered directly from Germany to Ukraine.

German finance watchdog sees ‘very big’ risk of cyberattacks

Germany's financial regulator BaFin warned Tuesday of the "very big" risk of cyberattacks targeting the financial sector, a threat it said had become "more likely" since Russia's war on Ukraine.

Published: 3 May 2022 13:35 CEST
 “The risk that companies in the financial sector will fall victim to cyberattacks or that internal IT security incidents will occur is very big and very present,” BaFin president Mark Branson told a press conference.

In extreme cases, “such incidents could damage the stability of the financial system”, he said.

“Are we prepared for a really serious security incident? If we are honest, we don’t know,” Branson added.

Ukraine and its Western allies have been on heightened alert for potential Russian hacking attempts since Moscow invaded its neighbour on February 24th.

The “Five Eyes” intelligence sharing network — consisting of the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand — warned in April that “evolving intelligence” indicated Russia was planning massive cyberattacks against rivals supporting Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine “has made cyberattacks on the German financial sector more likely,” Branson told reporters in Frankfurt.

The Bafin watchdog is monitoring the situation closely, he said, in cooperation with Germany’s National Cyber Defence Centre. Bafin was also keeping financial firms updated on potential attack patterns, he said.

Last month’s “Five Eyes” alert said Russian state-sponsored cyber actors have the ability to compromise IT networks, to steal large amounts of data from them while remaining hidden, to deploy destructive malware and to lock down networks with “distributed denial of service” attacks.

The alert identified more than a dozen hacking groups, both parts of Russian intelligence and military bodies and privately operated, which present threats.

Germany has in recent years repeatedly accused Russia of state-sanctioned hacking efforts.

The most high-profile incident blamed on Russian hackers to date was a cyberattack in 2015 that paralysed the computer network of the lower house of parliament,  the Bundestag, forcing the entire institution offline for days while it was fixed.

Russia denies being behind such activities.

