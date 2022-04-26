Read news from:
UKRAINE

Germany to authorise tank deliveries to Ukraine

Germany will authorise the delivery of tanks to Ukraine, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said Tuesday, in what would be a clear switch in Berlin's cautious policy on military backing for Kyiv.

Published: 26 April 2022 11:00 CEST
A Gepard tank during military drills in Munster
A Gepard tank during military drills in Munster. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Maurizio Gambarini

The government has agreed to sign off the delivery of used Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, Lambrecht told an international meeting of defence ministers at the US Ramstein airbase, according to a draft of her speech seen by AFP.

Forty countries are holding emergency talks at the airbase in southwestern Germany on bolstering the defence capabilities of Ukraine.

The meeting, held on the invitation of the United States, is “focused on doing things to generate additional capability and capacity for the Ukrainian forces”, according to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

France is delivering Caesar cannons with a range of 40 kilometres (25 miles) and Britain has provided Starstreak anti-air missiles and tanks.

READ ALSO: Germany to backfill East European heavy weapons for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has come under fire for refusing to directly send heavy weapons to Ukraine, despite announcing a “turning point” in German defence policy in response to the war.

Critics have accused Scholz of weak leadership and say his Social Democrats (SPD) are too reluctant to break from their historic policy of detente towards Moscow.

Scholz has even faced criticism from within his own coalition government, a partnership between the SPD, the Greens and the liberal FDP.

The chancellor has justified his cautious approach by saying he wishes to avoid a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia, a nuclear power.

READ ALSO: ‘Too little, too late’: Scholz under fire for inaction on Ukraine

But according to a draft document seen by AFP on Tuesday, the three coalition parties now plan to present a joint proposal in parliament calling for the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

The document calls on the government to “continue and, where possible, accelerate the delivery of necessary equipment to Ukraine, including extending the delivery to heavy weapons and complex systems”.

It also suggests that Ukrainian soldiers should be trained in Germany and other NATO countries to operate the weapons.

UKRAINE

Germany boosts borrowing to tackle Ukraine war costs

Germany will take on an additional €39.2 billion ($42.1 billion) of debt in 2022 to counter the economic impact of the war in Ukraine, sources in the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

Published: 25 April 2022 16:55 CEST
The supplementary budget, set to be put to the cabinet on Wednesday, will raise the total of new borrowing for the year to €138.9 billion.

The additional debt package was a “timely and targeted” response to the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the sources said, with the money intended to help businesses and households deal with rising energy costs as a result of the war, as well as financing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

After years of chasing balanced budgets, traditionally frugal Germany took on huge amounts of debt in 2020 and 2021 to help Europe’s biggest economy cope with the coronavirus pandemic, lifting its constitutionally enshrined debt limits to do so.

The government had planned to take on €99.7 billion in 2022 as part of its “core” budget, but the war in Ukraine has forced Germany to adjust its calculations.

At the beginning of April, the government agreed a €5 billion support packet for business to help tackle rising energy costs.

Taxpaying households will also receive a €300 allowance to help match the increase in their bills, with people receiving housing benefit will also get a one-off lump sum.   

Meanwhile, drivers will benefit from a cut in the energy tax on petrol and public transport users can take advantage of €9 per month ticket for three months over summer. 

READ ALSO:

Humanitarian aid for Ukraine was also included among the new spending items, while the government has set about building up gas reserves to reduce its dependency on supplies from Russia.

In total, €26.3 billion of the new debt consists of new spending, while the other €12.9 billion is to account for lower tax receipts as businesses suffer the impact of the war.

The government still aims to reinstate and stay within its debt rules in 2023, limiting the amount of new debt to €7.5 billion.

