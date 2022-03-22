Read news from:
German phrase of the day: Beleidigte Leberwurst

If you have a disagreement with someone and they sulk, you might want to consider comparing them to a liver sausage. Sound strange? Our German phrase of the day will reveal all.

Published: 22 March 2022 15:37 CET
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

The English language has a fair few food-related expressions. When something is easy, for example, it might be described as “a piece of cake”, and when something isn’t for you, it’s “not my cup of tea”.

These expressions only really make sense in British culture, given the long history of afternoon tea as the quintessential staple of Britishness. Well, just as the British expressions centre around tea and cake, so the German expressions centre around – you guessed it – beer and sausages.

Die beleidigte Leberwurst is one such expression, translating literally to “the offended liver sausage”.

Idiomatically, calling someone a beleidigte Leberwurst indicates that they are a sore loser, or that they’re behaving in a bad-tempered way because they’ve been insulted. It’s not a very fair term, since it implies that the person is sulking unnecessarily over a perceived offence.

In Upper Saxony, the origin of this phrase is explained in a story about a butcher boiling some sausages in a pot. After a few minutes, the butcher removes the sausages that have finished cooking, leaving behind only the liver sausage, which is still slightly raw. Now all alone, and greatly offended by this exclusion, the liver sausage bursts its skin in rage.

Whether or not this is the true origin of the phrase, Germans have been describing each other in relation to livers since the Middle Ages, when it was believed that the liver was the source of our emotions, in particular anger.

Liver sausages

Don’t be an offended liver sausage! Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Friso Gentsch

In a recent ARD radio broadcast, Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach appealed to the heads of the federal states not to play the beleidigte Leberwurst when it comes to Covid restrictions, asking the federal states to remember their responsibility to introduce Covid hotspot restrictions if and
when they become necessary.

The phrase he used, die beleidigte Leberwurst spielen, is a common way of using the expression. It means “to play the offended liver sausage”, or in other words to play the sore loser.

Examples:

„Jetzt darf niemand, ich sag mal, die beleidigte Leberwurst spielen …”

“Now no one is allowed to, shall I say, go in the huff …”

Sei nicht so’ne beleidigte Leberwurst!

Don’t be such a sore loser!

German word of the day: Der Heuschnupfen

Springtime in Germany is just around the corner. As well as more sunlight it brings about buds of new flowers, pollen and, as a result: Heuschnupfen.

Published: 17 March 2022 17:21 CET
What is Heuschnupfen?

Der Heuschnupfen – literally “hay cold” – is an allergy against pollen, most commonly that of grass pollen, which we know as hay fever.

In total, an estimated 12 million Germans suffer from hay fever every year – with children and adolescents the most acutely affected.

The most common symptoms include itchy eyes, runny nose and continual sneezing, as well as migraines in extreme cases. Those affected often complain of burning eyes and sometimes a burning sensation in the throat.

When do you experience Heuschnupfen in Germany?

Unfortunately, spring isn’t the only time hay fever sufferers are at risk – the late flowering plant ragweed blooms in Germany during the autumn season and causes similar symptoms to hay fever. 

Pollen allergies are both seasonal and regional: Germany’s warmer regions experience pollen much earlier than in the coastal or mountain regions. 

Plus, contrary to what you may believe, studies show that city dwellers are more frequently affected by pollen allergies in Germany than people from the countryside. Some scientists put it down to the fine dust pollution, which generally makes the nasal mucous membranes more sensitive. However, there is generally more pollen in the countryside air, with stronger allergic reactions occurring here.

A person sneezing.

Spring can be a difficult time for hay fever sufferers. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Freepik.com | Dr. Jacobs Institut

How to cure Heuschnupfen?

There are many different types of treatments to alleviate the symptoms of hay fever, with the most popular being antihistamines, which can be bought in your local Apotheke (pharmacy). 

Other non-medical remedies include nettle or ginger tea, citrus fruits, honey and elderflower juice.

Some habits that could further help are showering before bed, regular changing and washing of clothes, and, Germany’s favourite, lüften (ventilating/airing out a room) – although only at night, when pollen levels are at their lowest.

More Heuschnupfen for Germany to come

In recent years, due to high spring temperatures, Germany has experienced the highest levels of pollen in the air since the 1980’s. Experts warn that climate change will only worsen this trend, as higher temperatures allow plants to bloom earlier and higher concentrations of carbon dioxide can increase pollen production. 

And with dry, warm days ahead for Germany, those who typically suffer from Heuschnupfen may have to prepare for an allergy filled season.

Examples:

Jedes Frühjahr leide ich an Heuschnupfen.

Every spring I suffer from hay fever.

Ich habe das Gefühl, dass dieses Jahr besonders viele Pollen in der Luft sind, denn mein Heuschnupfen ist besonders schlimm.

I feel like there is a lot of pollen in the air this year because my hay fever is particularly bad.

