Heavy traffic and busy trains expected over Easter in Germany

Those hoping to get away this Easter weekend in Germany should brace themselves for busier routes than usual, whether they’re travelling by car or by train.

Long queues on motorways

The German Automobile Association (ADAC) has warned that there is likely to be heavy traffic up and down the country.

With Covid restrictions lifted across most of the Germany and schools on holiday in most states, there is likely to be a lot more congestion than in the last two years over the long holiday weekend.

It seems that high fuel prices are unlikely to deter people from driving to visit relatives or making trips to the Alps or to Germany’s northern coastline.

“The congestion situation will, therefore, be more tense than on the last two Easter holidays,” said the ADAC in Munich.

The association also expects slightly more traffic on Maundy Thursday and on Easter Monday, though Easter Sunday is expected to be quieter.

Train tickets in high demand

Deutsche Bahn is also expecting an unusually busy weekend. A railroad spokesman announced that Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Monday, and the following Tuesday are in particularly high demand.

He advised passengers to reserve a seat or postpone their trip by a few hours or to use the days before or after the bank holiday weekend.

From April 14th to April 24th, 50 additional trains will be in operation on routes between Berlin and Munich and between North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin, meaning ten percent more seats will be available.

At seven main stations with particularly large numbers of passengers, additional staff will also be on hand to help passengers get on and off the trains.